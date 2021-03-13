The Town of Mosheim saw several changes in its leadership over the past year after the deaths of two officials and resignation of two others.
“We’ve taken a hard toll, and there has been a big changeover,” said new Mayor David Myers, who stepped into the role in February.
The town lost both planning commission member Clark Justis in October and alderman Harold Smith in late November to COVID-19. An additional member of the planning commission, Jason Brantley, resigned from his position in late 2020, and Mayor Tommy Gregg retired in February.
Justis, who was 72, was also a member of the Greene County school board and is remembered for his lifelong service and involvement with the school system.
Smith, who was 85, served Mosheim as an alderman for four decades and was also vice-mayor at the time of his death.
Both men were lifelong citizens of Mosheim and were active with the Mosheim Ruritan Club.
Alderman Dave Long succeeded Smith as vice-mayor, and Smith’s seat on the board was filled in January by Rick Cunningham. The two open planning commission seats were filled by Ron Fields, Jr. and Donald E. Knight in December.
“We lost some valuable, key people over COVID,” said Myers. “Clark and Harold both helped make good decisions for our town, and they will be missed dearly.”
Myers was sworn in to finish Gregg’s term during February’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, following Gregg’s resignation, which he officially put into writing at the beginning of the month.
“My health is a concern in being able to fulfill the requirements of this office,” Gregg read from his resignation letter in that meeting.
Dave Long, vice mayor since December, declined to assume the role as mayor as customary due to health issues that also precluded him from attending February’s meeting, Gregg read from an email he received from Long’s daughter on his behalf. Long plans to remain on the board as an alderman, Gregg said.
With Long unable to take the helm as mayor, Gregg’s retirement meant another open seat on the board, and that seat was filled by Marc Campbell following Alderman James Foshie’s nomination. Foshie also made the nomination for Myers to become the next mayor, and Myers then nominated Foshie to become vice-mayor. All were voted in favor unanimously.
During that meeting Gregg noted it is customary for aldermen to have prepared a recommendation for their own replacement.
“Each one of the aldermen should have someone in mind that they’ve studied, that they know who would be good for this community, and who is willing to accept in the event that there has to be a seat declared vacant,” Gregg said.
Myers and Campbell were both sworn in to their new positions in February. The terms Myers, Campbell and Cunningham are filling all expire in 2022.
Gregg has served a total of 27 years in Mosheim municipal government between his years as an alderman and as mayor since taking over as acting mayor in 2012 when his predecessor Billy Myers became ill. He initially announced plans to retire in 2020 following the end of his last term, but when no one submitted the necessary materials to run for the office, Gregg filed to run for reelection.
He said his decision to step down this year was difficult but necessary.
“I’ve enjoyed working with the city and the people of the city. We’ve seen a lot of changes in eight years, and I’ve seen a lot of changes in 27 years,” Gregg said. “I’ve enjoyed it, but I’ve got things going on, and I don’t feel like I can give 100%.”
Myers thanked Gregg for his service and dedication to the town and for thinking about “every citizen, every department and the schools.”
“He’s been one of the best mayors we’ve had, and he will be truly missed,” Myers said of Gregg. “He was there, he was committed and he had a vision for the town to move forward.”
In parting comments to the board, Gregg stressed the importance of retail development for the town to continue operating without collecting a property tax as well as the importance of continued safety improvements to the four-lane highway and infrastructure work in the town.
He advised Myers and the board to “watch the timelines on grants” for infrastructure work, like the rehabilitation and repair project set to finish this year on sewer pump station #6.
During his last year as mayor, Gregg also oversaw the completion of the town’s ordinance codification project, which put all Town of Mosheim ordinances online through the Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS).
“That took us a little better than three years, but we got that underway and done,” Gregg said.
The town also implemented a new website in 2020 and clarified several zoning laws by removing a pyramid structure in the way they were written. Gregg said there is “probably some work left to do there.”
On the subject of retail development, Gregg said the Mosheim Crossing development project at Exit 23 is “not dead. We’ve seen a lot of development there, and that’s a big part of the heartbeat of Mosheim now. I’m counting on more good things to come there.”
Myers said that he has a lot to learn, but he plans to prioritize the same issues Gregg did as mayor.
“We want to try to encourage development and small businesses in Mosheim,” Myers said. “More sales tax means more economic growth, and that is going to be a key goal.”