History, both hidden by nature and highly visible, is alive to explore in Greene County.
The county’s wooded trails, historic buildings and parks all have compelling tales to tell for local adventurers.
With spring blooming, it’s time to get out and discover the county’s rich historical heritage, said Shawn Gillette, chief of interpretation and education at the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site.
“We have people who have lived and worked here all their lives and never took the time to visit them,” Gillette said.
With gas prices soaring and some travel still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gillette urged Greene Countians to take a “staycation in history.”
There is much to see. Many sites have hidden backstories attached to them that should keep history sleuths busy.
For instance, David Crockett Birthplace Park once had a hotel on the property. Remnants can still be found.
“You have the big places, but also the lesser known stories, too,” Gillette said.
The large expanse of Cherokee National Forest in Greene County includes hiking trails through lush wooded areas and other varied landscapes. Remnants of settlers’ cabins remain.
“They have just got this vast wilderness of untapped beauty, but in that forest are historic sites,” Gillette said.
“A lot of these local (historical marker) signs people drive by and they don’t even see them,” Gillette said.
There are many sites to remind visitors of Greene County’s role in the years leading up to and during the Civil War. The three stars on the Tennessee flag represent the state’s western, middle and eastern section. Northeastern Tennessee had strong Unionist and abolitionist sympathies.
“A lot of people here did not support slavery,” Gillette said.
There’s the story of the State of Franklin, a sovereign state that existed between 1785 and 1788 with Greeneville as its capital.
“To me, the two areas that really are missed are the (Crockett) state park and the national forest. There’s hidden history,” Gillette said. “It’s not just hit-you-in-the-face history, it’s the little subtle things.”
Of course, there are the various National Park Service sites connected to Andrew Johnson, the 17th president of the United States, who made Greeneville his home.
“If you want history in Greeneville, there no shortage of it. Greeneville is replete with historic sites, but if you want history off the beaten track, there’s no shortage of that,” Gillette said.
Some sites to visit include:
- The Andrew Johnson Homestead, Andrew Johnson National Cemetery and other sites connected to the former president.
- The Dickson-Williams Mansion, at 108 N. Irish Street in Greeneville, one of more than 11 Civil War sites in Greene County.
- The Greeneville-Greene County History Museum, at 101 W. McKee Street.
- State of Franklin log cabin replica of capitol building on North College Street.
- Cherokee National Forest, managed by the USDA Forest Service.
- David Crockett Birthplace State Park, in Limestone.
- Tusculum University and the Doak House Museum, in Tusculum