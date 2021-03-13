Business and professional honor and recognition came to many local individuals and business enterprises in 2020.
TAMMY KINSER
Tammy Kinser was honored by the 2020 Hospitality TN Blizzard Conference in Nashville last February. In token of expertise she gained as tourism director for the Greene County Partnership, she was asked to be part of panel presentation by tourism professionals.
HTN is a not-for-profit trade association representing the hospitality and tourism industry in Tennessee and its preferred vendor partners. HTN is headquartered in Nashville.
The panel discussed “Best Practices in Amateur Sports Marketing” focused on how destination marketing organizations of any size both compete with one another and also work in a complementary fashion.
Kinser recently left her GCP position to begin a banking career.
CENTURY 21 LEGACY & AGENTS
Greeneville’s Century 21 Legacy earned several team and individual awards over approximately the past year.
Century 21 Real Estate L.L.C. recognized the Greeneville office in early 2020. Century 21 Legacy received the 2019 Century 21 President’s Award. This annual award is given to independent Century 21 offices that earn the Century 21 Centurion award and the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle award in the same calendar year.
The Centurion Award is presented to Century 21 offices that achieve or surpass sales production of $2,568,000, or 465 closed transaction sides within a calendar year.
The Quality Service Pinnacle Award is presented to independent offices that receive satisfaction surveys for at least 50 percent of their consumers surveyed from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, with a survey score of 95 percent or better for two consecutive years.
Century 21 Real Estate honored five individual agents, all associated with Century 21 Legacy in Greeneville. with the Century 21 President’s Producer Award. The annual award is given to sales affiliates who earn the Century 21 Centurion award and the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer award in the same calendar year.
Local sales associates receiving the award were Brian McAmis, Regie Jones, Mark Williams, Gwen Lilley and Mike McNeese,.
FOOD CITY VOLUNTEERISM HONORS
Employees at three local Food City stores were recognized in 2020 for outstanding volunteerism among associates through the Food City Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program. Penny McElroy, John A. Laster and Cardiela Vickery were honored by the Virginia-based grocery chain.
Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer, led years ago in creation of Food City’s Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program, in memory of the company’s former president and board vice-chairman.
McElroy works at the Food City at 905 Snapps Ferry Road, Laster at the 509 Asheville Highway store, and Vickery at the 2755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway location.
Store winners move on to compete at the district level. Twelve district winners are recognized with an award and a $250 contribution to their chosen charity.
Two divisional winners are then chosen and honored with a plaque and a $750 charity contribution. One overall winner is selected to receive the Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award and to have a $1,250 charity contribution made on the winner’s behalf, according to a news release.“We’re extremely proud of the difference our associates make through their many humanitarian contributions,” Smith said.
SHIPLEY GAINS BUSINESS HONOR
Greeneville attorney Corey Shipley was called “a rising star in business” and given the “40 Under 40” honor by The Business Journal of Tri-Cities, which presented the “40 Under Forty” Class in a recent edition.
For 27 years, the Johnson City-based publication has annually bestowed honors on 40 business leaders, all under the age of 40, for professional accomplishments.
Shipley co-founded Collins Shipley, PLLC, in Greeneville, in 2017. He began practicing law with The Terry Law Firm in Morristown in 2014 and served as Special Assistant U.S. Attorney from 2015 through 2016.
With the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Shipley was involved in about 150 prosecutions, from a Washington County sex trafficking case to a $15 million Ponzi Scheme.
DUNN NOTED BY PUBLICATION
Melody Dunn, working in Greeneville’s Landair office as senior recruiter for the Chattanooga-based Covenant company, was named one of three finalists for The Recruiting Professional of the Year award from Transport Topics, a publication serving he transportation industry. The award recognizes recruiting and retention professionals who have excelled in their field. Landair is a subsidiary of Covenant.
“With over 20 years of transportation experience, Melody brings a wealth of knowledge to the recruiting profession,” said Senior Director of Recruiting Matt Duncan. “She led the way for our organization in recruiting safe, professional drivers for a multitude of accounts. Her ability to recruit drivers with specific endorsements and living within certain domiciles plays a significant role in our continued success.”
LIFE CARE AWARDS STAFFERS
Four staff members of Life Care Center of Greeneville, 725 Crum St., were honored in early 2020 for the excellence of their work.
Paula Cox, Vivian Seaton and Betty Kiser were awarded the “CNA of the Year” title for having gone “above and beyond the call of duty.”
Cox, who has been an associate of Life Care Center since 2001, “is hard working, dependable, and takes great pride in her work,” a Life Care press release said. “She is an example of devotion to her job.”
Seaton was selected for the award because “many of her coworkers have recognized the extra effort she puts in daily to ensure the residents get the care they deserve,” the release said. Life Care Center staff also noted her willingness to work with others as a team. She has worked at Life Care Center since July 2018.
Kiser has been with Life Care Center since July 2017. “She is always professional and willing to help when needed,” the release said. Kiser was called “a selfless individual” who “demonstrates passion and love for our residents and their families.”
In addition to the three CNAs, Activities Assistant Mark Laughlin was recognized for exemplifying “the Life Care spirit.”Laughlin has worked at Life Care Center since 2015.
Laughlin was given the Team Spirit Award because “he goes above and beyond his duties on a regular basis,” helping around the community with transportation and other areas, even doing so on his days off, the release said.
THE GREENEVILLE SUN
The Greeneville Sun in 2020 won 14 first-place Tennessee Press Association statewide awards recognizing excellence in print and online journalism, advertising and circulation.
Journalism Awards: In the Tennessee State Press Contests sponsored by the University of Tennessee and the Tennessee Press Association, The Sun won top honors for personal columns, sports coverage and editorial writing in Group III, which also includes newspapers in Clarksville, Sevierville, Paris and Murfreesboro.
The Sun’s sports department won first place in the sports coverage category for the second consecutive year. The award recognized the work of Sports Editor Sam Bundy, Assistant Sports Editor Tate Russell and Sports Editor Emeritus Wayne Phillips.
For the second straight year, Assistant Editor Cameron Judd won first place in the personal column category. Editor Scott Jenkins won first place in the single editorial category for an editorial titled, “Keep Hands On The Wheel, Focus On The Road.”
The Sun won third place in the headline writing category for a package of headlines written by Jenkins, reporter Ken Little and former editor Michael Reneau.
Advertising Awards: The Press Association’s 2020 Ideas Contest recognized the best of newspaper advertising and circulation work throughout the state. At The Greeneville Sun, those ads and promotions were created and facilitated by the following Sun staffers: Taunya Blazer, Sandi Blalock, Marie Cox, Brian Cutshall, Roxy Dunn, Rebecca Garay-Leon, Tanya Hensley, Melanie Hilliard, Shirley Jones, Cameron Judd, Dale Long, Della Lowe, Wendy Peay, Kelly Pickering, Jayme Pressley, Tammy Waldroup, Hala Watson and Artie Wehenkel.
Sun staff won 13 awards related to print and online advertising. The department swept the Best Special Section category, winning first place for the 2019 Benchmarks Edition, second place for 2019 Greene County Guidebook, and third place for the 2019 Business Card Directory.
The advertising department also won honors for: Feature Page: Adopt-A-Pet; Professional Service Ad: Consumer Credit Union Christmas; Website: Greenevillesun.com; Reader Contest: Digital “Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes;” Marketing Materials: 2019 Media Kit.
Judges awarded second-place recognition for: Feature Page: Eagle Scouts; Internet Banner or Tile Ad: Attorney Ed Kershaw; Marketing Materials: Get Digital POWER!
The department received third place for: Black & White Ad: Greeneville Reds; Internet Banner or Tile Ad: Greeneville Sun Halloween Coloring Contest
Circulation awards: The Sun’s circulation department won nine awards related to its subscription and circulation services. The department won first-place awards for: Single Copy Promotion: Digital Promotes Single Copy Sales; Newspapers in Education Promotion: NIE at The Greeneville Sun; Carrier Recruitment: Earn Money with Your Own Business; NIE Sponsorship Recruitment: Become an NIE Sponsor at The Greeneville Sun!; Internet Subscription Promotion: Try Greeneville-Sun.com/ Free Website Access During Flooding Emergency.
Circulation efforts winning second place were: Self-Promotion of a Newspaper: Thanksgiving Rack Card; Rack Card: Fatz Promotion Subscriber Retention Program: Fatz Southern Kitchen Subscription Offer.
The department won also won a third-place recognition in the Subscriber Retention Program category for an email alert on opening the newspaper website due to inclement weather.
GCP LEADERSHIP CLASS
A group of 20 individuals were honored by their employers and/or other nominators in 2020 by being recommended local leadership training as part of the 2020-2021 Leadership Class of the Greene County Partnership.
The local group of present and future leaders consisted of a fire department captain, a project engineer and a process engineer, a university enrollment representative and a university dean, a plant operations manager, a resource development director, a company controller, a bookkeeper, two employees of the Greene County trustee’s office, two paramedics, a municipal human resources specialist, a bank president, a newspaper editor, a process improvement manager, an engineer/surveyor, a bank training officer, a court clerk and life enrichment director at a senior care facility.
The Partnership initiated the Leadership Greene County program in 1995 to support development of leadership resources within the community.
Partcipants are recommended by their employers, civic organizations or Leadership Class alumni. Training through the program allows for group interaction, network and idea sharing and friendship development.
FLORA GRAY
Flora Gray won the 2020 Housekeeper of the Year award for Greeneville and Greene County following nominations accepted during International Housekeepers Week, Sept. 13-19.
Environmental Services Week/International Housekeepers Week is held every year during the second full week of September and is dedicated to recognizing the efforts of hard-working custodial staff members. The Housekeeper of the Year Award recognizes outstanding commitment and performance by identifying a housekeeper who goes above and beyond the call of duty.
“The true heroes of any building operation, housekeeping staff have one of the toughest jobs, but also one of the most important,” said Joni Parker, general manager of the Greene County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce. Housekeeping is often referred to as heart of house services and is one of the toughest and most important jobs for every property to ensure guest satisfaction and prevent illnesses.
“Properties that aren’t properly cleaned can lead to illness and productivity loss for the people who visit, eat, live, work and play here in our community” Parker said.
Gray, better known as Flo, began her position in housekeeping with the General Morgan Inn in September 2006.
CRYSTAL AWARD FOR BERNARD
Bachman Bernard co-owner Myron Bernard received a Crystal Award from General Motors in September in recognition of being a GMC dealer in Greeneville for 50 years. The dealership also received a Mark of Excellence Award, given to dealers for commitment to unsurpassed performance and customer satisfaction, from General Motors on behalf of Buick.
Several employees received individual excellence awards. Those employees included Russ Kauffeld, Aaron Miller, Bradley Drew, Sandi Walker, Ted Shown, Darius Hoese, Anthony Knight, Shaun Hinkle, Tim Davis, Terry Rollins, Justin Peters and Russ Bonnot.