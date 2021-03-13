Both the state and federal court systems had to make extreme adjustments to operations in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic overtook all aspects of life in Tennessee.
The court systems continue to function in 2021, although changes in 2020 included the suspension of most in-person proceedings such as jury trials.
A court order in U.S. District Court in Greeneville that suspended most in-person proceedings expired on Feb. 28, allowing the resumption of jury trials and other court matters.
As of early March, state courts in Greene County continued to operate under modified rules following an order issued by the Tennessee Supreme Court extending the state of emergency and suspension of jury trials and in-person court proceedings.
The use of virtual appearances of defendants in Greene County Criminal Court and other courts using Zoom and similar apps helped to address the case backlog created by COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. Judges in local state courts, including General Sessions and Circuit Court, have employed virtual technology to conduct proceedings.
Greene County is in the state’s 3rd Judicial District that also includes Hancock, Hamblen and Hawkins counties.
Provisions in a recent state Supreme Court order include the suspension of all jury trials through March 31, along with the suspension of all in-person proceedings through March 31 in all state and local courts in Tennessee.
Included in the order are municipal, juvenile, general sessions, trial, and appellate courts.
The order applies statewide to all courts and court clerks’ offices with the exception of administrative courts within the executive branch and federal courts and federal court clerks’ offices in Tennessee.
“Under the terms of this order, the courts of Tennessee remain open, consistent with the Judicial Branch’s obligation to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19,” Chief Justice Jeffrey S. Bivens wrote.
Adjustments to court activities continue to be made in the 3rd Judicial District. On several recent days, for instance, Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr. heard pleas and conducted other court business using the virtual Zoom meeting app.
General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. and other court officials in the 3rd Judicial District also have made extensive use of Zoom and similar technologies to conduct court business.
Circuit Court judges Beth Boniface, Alex E. Pearson and Thomas Wright are also conducting some civil matters agreed upon by both parties via Zoom and similar platforms. Judges and court reporters have monitors set up in courtrooms to view proceedings on their end. Remote participants can be in their office or home.
“Zoom is working really well,” Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard recently said. “Judges are being very proactive in the way court cases are being heard, and Zoom is definitely a large part of that.”
When jury trails in state courts resume, a large backlog of criminal cases and civil matters continued from 2020 must be addressed. Criminal Court is next in session in May in Greene County. A number of trials are scheduled.
The Greene County legal community also made adjustments in 2020.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit East Tennessee and the suspension of in-person hearings began in March 2020, the legal system “was completely turned upside down. Our ability to meet with clients, prepare their cases, and get them before a judge became limited, and for a short period of time, was blocked entirely,” Curt Collins, president of the Greene County Bar Association and partner in the Greeneville law firm Collins Shipley PLLC, recently said.
Collins said the local legal community “has adjusted and found ways to make things work.”
For instance, he said, “If an in-person meeting is necessary our team at Collins Shipley, as well as many other firms, maintain limited day-to-day in person meeting calendars. We exercise social distancing and request that those that are able to wear a mask, wear one at all times,” Collins said.
He said local lawyers, in addition to clients, have made necessary changes.
“Video meetings are now crucial to assist with maintaining our standard of preparation and personal attention to our client’s case when an in-person meeting is not necessary or available. Although there are limits with video conferencing, there are a lot of positives,” Collins said. “Many of our clients work, and have limited time to meet with us in person. The recent more common use of video meetings assist us with this as we are able to provide flexibility in meeting times to accommodate our client’s work schedule.”
Shepard and Collins said use of virtual technology for some legal matters may become a permanent tool available to judges, prosecutors and lawyers once the pandemic is over.
Safety protocols at the Greene County Courthouse put in place by court order in 2020 continue to be enforced.
All courthouse staff and patrons must wear a mask. Everyone entering the courthouse has their temperature taken with an infrared thermometer.
The public is asked to conduct all business it can by telephone, mail or the internet if possible during the mask mandate, and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that include frequent hand washing, avoid touching the face and disinfection of used materials and surfaces.
Courthouse security officers ensure only two or three people at a time are in the clerk’s office to pay court fines and conduct other court-related business, Shepard said.
Shepard also took measures to protect employees in his office by having tempered glass barriers with metal tubing frames were installed early in 2021 in the Circuit Court Clerk’s office. The dividers separate office employees from the pubic.
“Each work station where they interact with the public now has a barrier in front of it,” Shepard said. “It’s obviously a barrier from COVID and airborne threats but it also helps with security.”
A keypad lock was also installed in the entrance door employees use to get to work stations behind the counter.
Courtroom doors are now locked when not in use, Shepard said. Previously, the court clerk’s office could be entered from the back of the upstairs courtroom.
In U.S. District Court in Greeneville, similar security and safety measures relating to COVID-19 will also be enforced.
Similar measures will be taken throughout the Eastern District of Tennessee, which has jurisdiction in 41 East Tennessee counties. The Eastern District of Tennessee has four divisions, with offices in Greeneville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Winchester. The Knoxville office serves as the headquarters for the district.
Jason Keeton was recently named Greeneville Division manager, overseeing the court clerk’s office. Longtime Greeneville Division Manager Rick Tipton retired at the end of 2020.
Court officials and those associated with the legal system in Greene County continue to adjust in 2021 to changing conditions relating to the pandemic.
“There is nothing normal about our legal system right now, but like many other industries, we have learned how to recognize the issues, adapt to the uncertainty, develop solutions, and continue to move forward,” Collins said.