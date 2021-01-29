Something old, something new — tying the knot in 2021 promises some of both. The old, beloved traditions that help make the day special will be looked forward to with anticipation. New trends will come to the forefront. And in the midst of it all, couples will find inspiration to gracefully incorporate coronavirus considerations into their wedding plans.
The Greeneville Sun’s annual Bridal Edition is here to bring you the information you need to plan your wedding with creativity and finesse. Browse its pages to find tips from vendors and experts to make your big day the picture perfect, stress-free celebration of your dreams.
Photographs of local couples who pledged their troth in 2020 make this guide even more special. We’re thankful they shared their favorite wedding photographs with readers throughout Greeneville and Greene County and online at GreenevilleSun.com.
The Bridal Edition 2021 also contains information about working with The Greeneville Sun to announce your engagement and wedding. These announcements are a free service to make it easier to share your special news with your family, friends and neighbors.
On page 2, you will find a copy of the Engagement Announcement form to get you started. Additional copies are available at the Sun’s offices, at 121 W. Summer St., along with copies of the Wedding Announcement form for after the big day. You can also pick up extra copies of this helpful guide if you need them or know someone who does. Engagement and wedding announcements can also be submitted by visiting the “Lifestyles” section of GreenevilleSun.com.
What an honor it has been to work with the happy couples who grace the pages of this very special annual edition! We look forward to working with you to share your exciting news, too. Contact us at 423-359-3156 or lifestyles@greenevillesun.com with any questions you may have.
By the way, in case you don’t know the meaning behind the something old, something new rhyme, here it is.
“Something old, something new,
Something borrowed, something blue.”
As the tradition goes, a bride wears something old to represent her past life and something new as a token of hope for the couple’s happy future. Something borrowed from a happily married couple is meant to ensure their marital bliss and the color blue symbolized pure love and faithfulness in some ancient cultures.
Thank you for allowing the Greeneville Sun to help you make your wedding day all you want it to be as you celebrate this old, time-honored tradition and begin your new lives together.