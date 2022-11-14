West Greene’s Allen Tolliver made a successful debut as head boys’ basketball coach of his alma mater last year, leading the team to a 13-13 worksheet and a berth in the regional tournament.
But Tolliver and the Buffs weren’t satisfied. With some returning firepower, the Buffs hope to show marked improvement in the upcoming campaign and are excited to get things started.
“Overall the season we had last year wasn’t satisfying, even though we won 13 games and took a huge step,” Tolliver said. “We lost eight games by four points or less, and four of those losses were on buzzer beaters. But we got on a run at one point and won nine straight, and that came at a good time for us as it was near tournament time. I think we got better, and I look for it to continue over into this year.”
If summer camps are any indication, the Buffs could do that. The team played some good competition in those camps and went 11-2 overall.
There are five seniors on this year’s squad, and all but one, Jaden Gregg, played last year.
The top two returnees are Ethan Turner and Leyton Frye, both of whom were double digit scorers a year ago. In fact Turner, considered one of the county’s best athletes, finished with a double-double average with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
“Ethan, well, he’s just a pure athlete,” Tolliver said of his senior, who also excelled on the football team this year. “He’s just so strong, he gives us a solid presence on the inside. He works out all the time, and he plays in football mode.”
Frye is a dandy guard who often in practice will hit an unsuspecting teammate in the head with a pass as he makes a move toward the hoop.
“He did some things last year for us that were just unconscious,” his coach said. “He had a tremendous year and took a big step from his sophomore season. But people don’t see the amount of work he puts into his game. He wants a basketball in his hands all the time. He plays AAU ball all summer, and he works on his own a lot. That type of dedication goes unseen at times.”
Big things are also expected of senior Braylon Rader, who missed all of last season with a shoulder injury suffered in football.
“When he came back to us this summer, he never missed a beat,” Tolliver noted. “He scored our team’s first 11 points in his first game back at camp. But he works on his game, too. He’s the type of kid that always wants to get better, and I think the fact that he missed a year pushes him a little bit more to be better.”
Senior Austin Wampler started every game for the Buffs last year and is back.
“Austin is a player you never have any problems with,” Tolliver said. “He does what you ask him to do, the type of kid you love to coach and want to be a part of your team.”
Jaden Gregg, the football team’s quarterback, suffered a concussion late in the year and has had to look on in early practice. He decided to play basketball this season during the summer and that turned out to be a pleasing choice for Tolliver and the Buffs.
“His first game this summer, he said ‘coach I really don’t know what to do,’” Tolliver laughed. “I told him that when the ball goes up toward the rim, go after it. He did on the first shot and made a putback. He’s not that big and gives up some height but he’s physical. At camp he guarded some post players.”
Four of the seniors are expected to be in the starting lineup when the season starts. With the success of the football team, several basketball players were late arrivals for opening practice.
Mason McCamey is a junior guard who has the vision and ability to take care of the ball, Tolliver said.
Dawson Daniels is a junior who played last year, and so did Baxley Britton, another junior. Both have gotten stronger thanks to the weight room. Evan Dearinger is another junior hopeful.
Conner Campbell and Braden McCamey are both sophomores who will log playing time, the coach said. Campbell started at guard in about every game played during the summer and has a promising future.
Tolliver figures that the league will be tough as usual this year. He said Chuckey-Doak should be the favorite because of the number of returnees, and he said he thinks South Greene will be able to compete with anybody.
The Buffs upgraded their schedule this year with the addition of Daniel Boone, Knox Gibbs and Hampton, so there will be no time to relax this season.
“We’re excited to get it started,” the coach said.
WEST GREENE BUFFALOES
No. Player Class
1 Braylon Rader Sr.
4 Braden McCamey So.
5 Leyton Frye Sr.
10 Austin Wampler Sr.
12 Baxley Britton Jr.
13 Conner Campbell So.
15 Dawson Daniels Jr.
21 Evan Dearinger Jr.
22 Mason McCamey Jr.
23 Ethan Turner Sr.
24 Jaden Gregg Sr.
BUFFALOES
2022-23 SCHEDULE
(Home games in CAPS)
Nov. 15 – at Kings Academy (Hall of Fame)
Nov. 19 – at Sullivan East, Tenn High (Hall of Fame)
Nov. 25-26 – at Maryville Tournament
Nov. 28 – at Unaka
Nov. 29 – CHEROKEE
Dec. 1 – at Hampton
Dec. 2 – at Unicoi Couty
Dec. 6 – CHUCKEY-DOAK
Dec. 9 – at South Greene
Dec. 12 – at Knox Gibbs
Dec. 13 – UNAKA
Dec. 15 – WASHBURN
Dec. 16-19 – at Cherokee Tournament
Dec 22 – at Daniel Boone
Jan. 3 – UNICOI COUNTY
Jan. 9 – at Cherokee
Jan. 10 – at North Greene
Jan. 13 – HAPPY VALLEY
Jan. 16 – HAMPTON
Jan 17 – at Johnson County
Jan. 20 – at Chuckey-Doak
Jan. 24 – SOUTH GREENE
Jan. 27 – at Washburn
Jan. 28 – NORTH GREENE
Jan. 31 – at Happy Valley
Feb. 3 – JOHNSON COUNTY
Feb. 7 – KNOX GIBBS
Feb. 9 – DANIEL BOONE