Two candidates will vie for Greene County Circuit Court Clerk position in the May 3 Republican Primary.
Incumbent Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard and Chief Deputy Circuit Court Clerk Whitney Shelton Collins are both experienced public servants.
The candidates recently responded to questions from The Greeneville Sun about their campaigns.
Early voting begin on April 13 and runs through April 28. The Republican Party primary will be held on May 3. The primary winner will run unopposed in the general election Aug. 4.
Why are you running for this office?
Shepard: I’m running for this office again because we still have work to do. We have been very fortunate in the way we have moved this office forward the last four years. We were able to secure a couple grants that have proved invaluable with Covid concerns on the forefront. Video arraignment systems have been installed with that grant money. Now, our Sessions and Circuit courtrooms, the Greene County Detention Center, and the Detention Center’s satellite holding/processing facility, the Workhouse, all have video conferencing capabilities. This improves the safety of all individuals involved, by not having to bring inmates to the courtroom for arraignment. Or transporting them back and forth from court to workhouse. Each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, it was not uncommon for 20-30 individuals to be brought up from the jail to the court room for their initial hearing. Now, no inmates are brought up. The Judge arraigns them all thru the video system unless the judge says otherwise. When Covid-19 came about, the court system didn’t stop, and safety for exposure to the virus was top priority. The video arraignment system allowed individuals to be kept apart for hearings. Circuit Judges could conduct civil matters from their office or home. Criminal Judges conducted plea hearings among others. We have even partnered with the federal court system, holding hearings for federal inmates held at the detention Center. It has become an important tool in our bag of services we offer to all parties that have business at the Greene County Courthouse that keep them safe, and dockets moving along efficiently.
Collins: The citizens deserve to have a leader who can lead by example with compassion and transparency. If I am elected I will bring those qualities along with over 20 years of experience and knowledge to the citizens of Greene County to ensure they receive top notch service when they come to the Circuit Court Clerks’ office.
How would you make the office more efficient given available resources?
Shepard: I still have that drive to research and write grants to fund projects that benefit the court system here in Greene County, saving tax dollars. I’m still eager to research new ways courts are doing business all across Tennessee, and then see if any of those practices would benefit the tax payers here in Greene County. I still have the desire to get our community involved with the court system. Teach our children about the court system before they end up on the wrong side of it. How to make the office more efficient — We are beginning to lead the way for courthouses around us as to how courthouses do business with the public. Offering services such as such as e-filing, video conferencing, online payments, and online docket and court information. These options help the court system move along like it should, without resetting multiple cases for multiple reasons. Offering new services by the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office such as a driving school conducted by the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. Court Clerks in middle and west Tennessee provide this service. I’ve inquired about this to the appropriate parties, and we could have this in place by summer. It’s a revenue generator we need to tap into. I would teach the class, as most clerks do. This is for no monetary gain personally of course, but just another way the Clerk’s Office can contribute to the general fund outside of the normal avenues of revenue. I have spoken with a couple of circuit judges about starting an adult Recovery Court here in Greene County. They were both excited about this possibility, and I have no doubt this program will be in place sooner than later with a little work. We currently have a general sessions Recovery Court, but there is currently no option for felony offenders here in Greene County. I served on the general sessions Recovery Court team for eight years. It’s time we extend that option to felony offenders. Drug use is the number one cause of incarceration in Greene County. How do you make courts more efficient, one way is to use every resource available to help folks overcome addictions that keep landing them in jail. Many individuals can have certain charges expunged, or erased from your record and don’t realize it. Expungement clinics set up with help from the Greeneville Bar and judges can help people remove these charges for good, and hopefully open up more employment opportunities.
Collins: Technology is great, however technology is for computers. Compassion is for the people. The Circuit Court Clerk’s office is bound by the T. C. A. which are the laws that tell us what to do with every filing and penny that we collect. However, with my experience and knowledge I can promise that the office will be led by example and guarantee that the employees will be properly trained and able to be as efficient as possible within its means and the citizens of Greene County will receive respect, compassion and transparency when they walk in the door.
State some of your strengths in leading the Circuit Court Clerk’s office.
Shepard: I was a firefighter for 19 years with the City of Greeneville. I worked at Doughty Stevens Funeral Home for 10 years. I was a Sheriff’s deputy with Greene County for 13 years. I was also a lifeguard right out of high school. I think all of those careers were preparing me to be the Circuit Court Clerk. Those jobs taught me how to solve problems, so that all parties benefit from the solution. I learned and felt compassion and empathy on a stronger level, helping folks that sometimes just needed someone to listen to them. Working in the Public Education division of the fire department taught me how to interact with the public and network with resources, and how important being transparent is when dealing with the public. I am tasked with taking care of a one-million-dollar budget. A Circuit Court Clerk should always be transparent as to how the citizens money is spent, and how it benefits the county.
Collins: As an over 20-year veteran of service to the citizens from this office, I have gained the knowledge and experience to run this office efficiently. I have done the bookkeeping for over 18 years and I have sat in every court and worked closely with each to know what is required and how the court operates. That knowledge and experience has given me the ability to lead that office by example and guarantee that each employee is properly trained in each court.
What can be done to make the Circuit Court Clerk’s office more accessible to the public?
Shepard: I strive hard to make the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office accessible to everyone. When I took office, there were things I saw that needed change. I adopted the practice of asking myself these three questions before I presented my ideas to anyone. I ask myself if the project we are working on is going to be beneficial to the citizens and tax payers of Greene County. In all cases that answer has been yes. The second question I ask myself is, will the project be accessible to everyone. Services such as video conferencing, e-filing, and online court data are definitely accessible to everyone. These services protect the public and court personnel equally, while keeping dockets moving efficiently. The third question I ask myself is how do I educate the public about improvements to the court system here in Greene County. Transparency is key. How did I come about this idea I want to implement? Where is the money going to come from to fund the project, and how much did the tax payers have to pay for the service? Fortunately, the tax payers haven’t spent anything extra, on any new service we now provide since in took office in 2018. My door is always open to discuss how your tax dollars are being spent, and I will always be open to suggestions on how we can do things better here at the Clerk’s office.
Collins: The Circuit Court Clerk’s office will be more accessible to the public due to the proper training and being well versed in the filings we handle on a daily basis. The citizens of Greene County will receive the most efficient information due to the experience and knowledge I will use to lead the office and efficiently train the employees. The citizens will also receive compassion and transparency from myself to ensure the office will be led by example.
A brief additional statement, if desired
Shepard: There are only a handful of Circuit Court Clerks that have served in Greene County. Each one of those Clerks’ tenures presented challenges that needed to be addressed. Those challenges have changed a lot since Circuit Court for Greene County was established in 1810. What I have found is, all the Circuit Court Clerks that have preceded me handled their duties admirably, and with a real compassion and love for what they do. They did their best to make sure the next Circuit Court Clerk had all the resources they needed to make the office work efficiently and safely. I continue to build on the groundwork my predecessors established. Experience is a very important factor when making decisions that involve the public’s tax dollars. Or, just being Circuit Court Clerk in general. I don’t think one could ever learn everything there is to know about the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. It is an ever-changing career, with responsibilities that require an energetic and forward-thinking Clerk to keep the office moving efficiently, while still showing the compassion and help that we are known for here at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. I understand this office, and I know what it takes to make each aspect of this office perform I am the only candidate in this race that has experience being Circuit Court Clerk. I think that carries a lot of weight. Four years as Circuit Court Clerk has prepared me for the upcoming term. I have recognized and helped solve challenges faced by the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. I have made friends with Clerks all over the state that I often call upon for advice or new ideas. I have begun reaching out to our youth in schools to educate them about the court system. I’ve started an internship program with the Greene Center for Technology criminal justice class. I’m looking into ways to help those addicted in our community by providing all the services that should be available to them. I am dedicated to making sure our records are kept safe from cyberattacks and ransomware. Courthouses here in Tennessee have already been compromised, and have had to pay “ransoms” to hackers just to gain access to their software again. I understand how those things work, and what needs to be done to help mitigate all cyber threats. I don’t see myself as someone that will stay in this position term after term if given the opportunity. My tenure will end when I begin to feel that I am no longer making a difference. I’m proud of the work I am doing here at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, and I would be honored and excited to continue expanding on the good things we have going on, and the exciting new services that are on the horizon for the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.
Collins: I can only make promises on what I can deliver to the citizens of Greene County, due to the laws that bind our office, I can only promise the citizens that they will receive top notch service, the utmost respect and compassion. I can also promise the citizens that the office will be led by example and with transparency.