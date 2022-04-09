Two candidates will vie for Greene County sheriff in the May 3 Republican Primary.
Incumbent Sheriff Wesley Holt is challenged by Blake “Andy” Barham.
The candidates recently responded to questions from The Greeneville Sun about their campaigns.
Early voting begin on April 13 and runs through April 28. The Republican Party primary will be held on May 3. The primary winner will run unopposed in the general election is Aug. 4.
Why are you running for this office?
Holt: Greene County is my home and I enjoy serving the citizens of Greene County. I want to make Greene County a safe place to live, work, and raise a family. I have dedicated my life of service to Greene County with 32 years with the sheriff’s department and the last three and a half years as sheriff. I have served in corrections, patrol, and administration during these years and have gained leadership skills to do the job efficiently. I want to maintain our jail certification, provide for our officers, and continue to live within my budget without a burden to our taxpayers. During my term as sheriff, I have worked within my budget and not asked for increases that would cause taxes to be raised.
Barham: Law enforcement has been a calling and way of life for me from Day 1. It’s a career I’m passionate about and I don’t see it as just a job. My diversified experience in different areas of law enforcement have exposed me to the evils that surround our community and I know what’s just down the road! I’ve decided to make a stand and draw the line for the citizens of Greene County. If you take a look around you will see a growing homeless issue, a vast drug problem, people challenging our civil liberties, and our way of life. I take offense to all of these and I plan to stand between our citizens and these issues.
What in your background and experience would you most like for the voters to consider when they choose a sheriff?
Holt: I started out working in the jail in 1989 and worked there until 1993. During my term in the jail I was promoted to sergeant and facility training officer. In summer of 1993 I took a road patrol position and completed the Tennessee Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy. I continued to rise through the ranks during my patrol years to sergeant and then to lieutenant. I gained valuable leadership experience during these years. In 2014 I was promoted to administrative captain at the department which oversaw multiple divisions. I was elected sheriff in 2018. My 32 years of experience sets me apart from any other candidate. Leadership is developed over years of experience. I have gained that knowledge and experience by devoting my years of service to Greene County. In addition, I have made it a priority to volunteer and serve our community for over 35 years in roles such as a volunteer firefighter, a dispatcher at Greene County 911, and a volunteer with the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad. These roles have led to the experience needed to be a leader. I have proven during my term as sheriff that I have the background and experience to continue to lead the Greene County Sheriffs Department.
Barham: I’m a working man with 24 years of diverse experience in county, municipal, and corporate policing. I plan on being a working sheriff, and will be beside my officers day in and day out. I will hold people accountable and protect this county by all means. A great man, Ronald Reagan, once said: “We must reject the idea that every time a law’s broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker. It is time to restore the American precept that each individual is accountable for his actions.” I will hold everyone accountable. At the end of the day I live by three things: 1. Do the right thing. 2. Do your best each day 3. Treat others as you want to be treated.
What do you see as priorities for law enforcement in terms of public protection over the next four years? How would you reduce crime?
Holt: The number one priority of law enforcement in terms of public protection should be our children and citizens. I want them to feel safe in their communities and homes. During my term as sheriff, I put 17 School Resource Officers into our schools that are trained to teach the LEAD program (Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence). The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is the only law enforcement agency in Tennessee that has all of our SROs trained in this K-12 program. Another priority is the department. The Sheriff’s Department’s employees are the greatest asset. However, we are seeing a decline in citizens seeking law enforcement careers. The media has portrayed law enforcement in a bad light and it is starting to catch up with us here in Tennessee and even locally. Therefore, we have to take care of our greatest asset, our employees, and give them the wages and support they need to do their jobs effectively. Crime reduction goes hand-in-hand with our drug problem. Drug abuse and addiction are not new problems. Problems such as these have been around since Adam and Eve met evil in the Garden of Eden. To reduce crime means we need to support each other and look out for our neighbors. We continue to use many programs in the jail to help with issues such as addiction. Faith-based programs are the key to success as we have seen in many cases. Greene County’s Recovery Court has seen many success stories. I once heard Sessions Court Judge Kenneth Bailey tell one participant that setbacks will happen but it is what you do during those times that will make you stronger.
Barham: We have to concentrate on building better relationships within the community, the use of better technologies, strategies for predictive policing, and better preparing for civil unrest. First, we reduce the crime rate by taking advantage of technology and better training so we can prepare for trends that other surrounding cities have seen and hopefully stay ahead of the curve. Second, we stay proactive and work together with state and federal prosecutors for more stringent sentencing. We have seen a trend of releasing or reducing sentencing that has led to a reduced fear of punishment after committing a crime. Last, we better educate the citizens of our community to reduce their likelihood of becoming a victim of a crime.
What are the most effective means as sheriff of addressing methamphetamine and opioid distribution and use in Greene County?
Holt: Our 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force works alongside the District Attorney General’s Office to address these problems. In addition, they work with our federal partners to combat our drug problem. These Drug Task Force agents work hard every day taking drugs off our streets. I have added a uniformed officer to the Drug Task Force to work on complaints received by our office of illegal drug activity in neighborhoods. I would like to add more officers to our Drug Task Force. Our patrol officers are averaging three to four drug arrest in a twelve-hour shift. Adding more officers to the Task Force will hopefully help us create our own Drug Task Force for our county. Drugs and crime are directly related. Drug users commit crimes to support their habits. We have several drug rehabilitation programs in our jail to hopefully stem the tide of drug use. It takes everyone working together from counselors, clergy, and families to overcome this epidemic. This drug epidemic did not start overnight and it will not end overnight. I added the LEAD program to our county schools because we have to educate our children on the effects of drugs and alcohol along with decision making and consequences.
Barham: The war on drugs has been ongoing for decades. In my opinion the war doesn’t change. The tactics and terrain changes, not the war, and I say we punch it in the mouth! We have to take it head on and aggressively to be effective. Also I have found that the more training each individual deputy receives related to combating drugs the more our community will benefit. Law enforcement cannot rely on narcotics divisions alone to solve this problem. It takes the entire department. To be productive in this effort, Greene County deserves a sheriff who has the experience and knows how to proactively plan/assist in narcotics operations with supervisors and officers. We can also combat drugs through community-awareness and citizen cooperation. If we truly want to solve the issue, we have to help find the root of a person’s addiction through an intense faith-based recovery program. Next we give each person life skills and job skills training to aid in the process of recovery and to help them down the correct road in life. If we invest in the human being, we are ultimately able to take the user away from the dealer.
A brief additional statement, if desired
Holt: For the last three and a half years I have shown the citizens of Greene County that I am qualified and have the experience to run the sheriff’s office. I wish to continue to serve you, the citizens, as your Greene County Sheriff. I also wish to continue to lead the officers of the department. I will continue to work hard for you, just as I have for the past 32 years in this department. I have dedicated over 35 years of service to volunteering in my community. I am proud to call Greene County my home and want to see our county thrive and prosper. I want to make our citizens and officers proud as the elected leader of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. I humbly ask for your vote and support as I seek reelection in the May 3 Primary.
Barham: I am honored to be running for Greene County Sheriff in the town in which I grew up. Law enforcement is in my blood, having grown up at the police station with my father, Kenneth “Red” Barham, who served as an officer for the city and around my brother and various other members of my family who stand with our brothers in blue. If given the opportunity, I would love to be the change that this county needs in dealing with issues like our drug addiction issues and theft. If you are not happy with the status quo and you feel as if more needs to be done to address these issues, I encourage you to reach out and talk with me. I have children growing up in this community and I would love the opportunity to use my diversified experience to help ensure this county is one in which they can safely grow up and prosper as productive citizens. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions you may have and you will find that I am responsive and eager to assist. My family and I humbly ask for your vote on May 3rd. Thank you and God Bless.