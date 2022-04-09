Two assistant public defenders will vie for the 3rd Judicial District public defender position in the May 3 Republican Primary.
Todd Estep and DeAnna Snyder both serve the public in the 3rd Judicial District under longtime judicial district Public Defender Greg Eichelman, who earlier announced he will not run for reelection.
The candidates recently responded to questions from The Greeneville Sun about their campaigns.
Early voting begins on April 13 and runs through April 28. The Republican Party primary will be held on May 3. The primary winner will run unopposed in the general election Aug. 4.
Why are you seeking the Public Defender position?
Estep: I decided to run for District Public Defender because of the impact I feel I can make on people’s lives and in our district. People from all walks of life look to me to help them in the most uncertain time in their life. I help them navigate through their legal issues, as well as try and help them formulate a plan for future success, and I feel that I have made an impact in the lives of my clients and my community. I know that as the District Public Defender, I can reach more people and make a bigger positive impact on the people we serve and our communities.
Snyder: I am proud that I have been an Assistant Public Defender for over 17 years. I am fortunate to have had the best mentor in Greg Eichelman, our current Public Defender. I have watched him excel in defending the indigent and being a leader for our office. When he announced his retirement, I knew that I had the experience required to continue his legacy with a seamless transition. I have practiced in every county in our district, handling a wide range of cases. I have had the opportunity to get to know many people throughout the different communities that we serve, and I have seen the struggles of each community. I will continue to advocate for every citizen in the 3rd Judicial District whether or not our services are needed. Having already raised my family, I have the time necessary to dedicate to the position of Public Defender.
What changes or improvements would you like to see in the way this office serves the public?
Estep: As your next Public Defender, I will ensure our office provides the best legal advocacy in our region, but also lead its evolution into a community law approach by helping our clients beyond their legal issues. Community law is essentially our office’s approach to reduce recidivism (people that reoffend). The Public Defender must coordinate efforts of pre-existing support programs to best fit the individual and their journey back into society. Every jail has a multitude of programs designed to prepare those about to reenter society, but the issues an individual is facing requires long-term follow up care. An individual may need housing, help applying for a job or continued support in addressing a substance abuse or mental health issue. Often times these folks don’t have the means to do this on their own. Our office, with help from our social worker (an open position by the way), is best situated to formulate after care plans specialized to the needs of the individual with the goal of reducing recidivism. Alternative funding sources that do not affect the taxpayer must also be leveraged for our office to be able to handle this transition while protecting our current employees from heavy caseloads, but doing so responsibly without bloating a government agency or using taxpayer dollars. I am, after all, a Conservative Republican. I have prepared for this moment for long time and have developed relationships with elected officials, community organizations, and health care providers throughout our region focused on implementing these interventions here in Greene County. I am asking you to elect me into the position so that I can finish what I’ve started and apply these preparations to our entire District.
Snyder: I want the Public Defenders Office to be a valuable community resource. If you need help with finding out what steps to take to get your drivers license reinstated, getting information for treatment or housing, I want you to be able to call the Public Defenders Office to at least get pointed in the right direction. A lot of people feel these tasks are too unattainable and do not know where to start. I want that start to be the Public Defenders Office. As far as improvements, I want to continue to expand our office by working closely with the Public Defenders Conference in Nashville and our state legislators. When I was hired in 2004, we had six Assistant Public Defenders, two investigators, an office manager and two administrative assistants. Today, we have grown to nine Assistant Public Defenders, two investigators, an office manager and four administrative assistants. I believe our greatest need currently is the need of an additional investigator.
What types of cases do you see as an assistant public defender? Does that shape the way you approach the job?
Estep: My caseload ranges from public intoxication to First Degree Murder. My approach to every case is the same initially. My client is someone’s son or daughter. Listening is as important as my knowledge of the law. Some cases are not as complex as others, but I strive to make my clients feel as if they were my only client. Voters should know I am the only candidate who has tried 1st degree murder to a jury. I am assigned to Greene County, but I took on these extra cases. I did so in Hawkins County as the primary attorney, and I tried a Hancock County case that was tried in Morristown where the Government was seeking life without the possibility of parole. The magnitude of these cases makes this level of trial experience crucial for our district, the public defender’s office, and I am the only assistant in the office/candidate with that experience. Being a lawyer isn’t enough for this position – it takes a leader. I have served in several leadership positions that have prepared me. As an infantry squad leader in the Marine Corps, I was responsible for the lives of my brothers and millions of dollars of equipment. I was responsible for managing others to ensure contracts were fulfilled. I’ve managed a retail Western store, scheduled the production of a corrugated box factory, and lead a team of .NET technology developers. I have worked into leadership positions in nearly every job. I have extensive experience dealing with large budgets, evaluating individual performance, management of personnel, and creating standard operating procedures to streamline productivity and increase return on investment. My life experience highlights my ability of leading a cohesive team to a common goal. I will continue to do this as the next Public Defender.
Snyder: I see all ranges of cases as an Assistant Public Defender, from the lowest misdemeanors to murder. I have extensive trial experience in all types of cases. This shapes the way I approach my job by reminding me that even the lowest level of criminal charges is a priority to that particular client and deserves my absolute attention just like a murder case.
A brief additional statement, if desired
Estep: I may have graduated high school from Elizabethton, but Greene County is home. I have practiced here since 2013. My wife and I chose to raise our three kids here and we are heavily involved in our community. We are invested in doing our part for the betterment of Greene County and our district. As your next Public Defender, I will continue to improve the level of representation from our office and to reduce the recidivism rate. As Public Defender, I will ensure we play a more crucial role in identifying the specific needs of the offender and therefore advocating an individualized treatment plan designed to maximize their success. In doing more to prepare our clients for life outside of jail, we be joining the fight against recidivism with law enforcement, judges and district attorneys to make our communities safer. Despite existing recovery court programs which do great work, these programs cannot handle the number of cases in our court system. Recently, I approached a program in Greene County that hadn’t applied to be on the State certified rehabilitation list (a criminal court requirement). I explained why this could benefit the community and their program. After advocating for them to apply, this program did so and their inclusion on the State Certified List will benefit our clients, their families, and our communities throughout the district. It will take leveraging every possible facility, program, housing and second chance employer possible to make an impact big enough to reduce the number of repeat offenders. These are examples that my deeds follow my words and that I am the best choice to be your next Public Defender. I’m the guy in the bow tie, my name is Todd Estep, and I humbly ask you for your vote.
Snyder: I am proud to say that I am a product of the fine education system of the 3rd Judicial District. I graduated from Cherokee High School in Hawkins County, where I played basketball and softball. I graduated from Walters State Community College in Hamblen County, where I was enrolled in the Legal Assistant Program. I received my bachelor’s degree at Tusculum College in Greene County where I majored in Organizational Management. When I was accepted at the Nashville School of Law, I was a single mother to a son who was in first grade at St. Clair Elementary School in Hawkins County. I did not want to take him out of the local school district so I decided to commute to Nashville twice a week to attend law school. I did this for four years. I will have this same level of determination in being your next Public Defender. I ask for your vote for Public Defender.