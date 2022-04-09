Three Republicans are running for the office of Greene County Clerk.
The winner of the Republican primary will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 General Election.
Those running for the seat are incumbent Lori Bryant, Kallie Lister, and Andrew James Anderson.
The candidates recently responded to questions from The Greeneville Sun about their campaigns.
Early voting begins on April 13 and runs through April 28. The Republican Party primary will be held on May 3 and the general election will be Aug. 4.
LISTER
Kallie Lister, 39, was born and raised in Greene County. Her parents are Jack and the late Ginger Shaw Lister. She is the granddaughter of the late and former Greene County Clerk of 28 years Freddie Shaw, Louise Shaw, and the late Jack, Sr. and Georgia Lister. After graduating from Greeneville High School with honors, she earned a business degree from East Tennessee State University. She began working in retail management. She managed 35 associates and $5 million of inventory. She then worked at the Greene County Clerk’s Office for six years and said she is fully trained in all services of the Clerk’s Office. She resigned last year to start her own business, Keepsakes by Kallie. She also teaches a weekly Bible study to a group of ladies in their teens and 20s.
BRYANT
Lori Bryant, 58, is a graduate of South Greene High School and attended the Greeneville Center of Technology for Office Education. She worked in the Clerk’s Office from 1984-2007. From 2007-2014 she worked in the Greene County Budget and Finance Department in Accounts Payable where she gained knowledge of the budget process for the county. She has served as the Greene County Clerk since being elected in 2014. In 2006, Bryant’s campaign efforts for the Greene County Clerk’s office were unsuccessful, but in 2014 her bid for the office was successful. She was reelected to the office in 2018. She attends Cedar Creek Church of God.
ANDERSON
Andrew “Drew” James Anderson, 39, has been in the trade of pressman over the last eight years. Previously, he had a 10-year career in consumer finance where he worked in settings with the public such as underwriting auto loans, credit cards, and signature loans. During this time he also serviced financial needs such as tax prep, originating mortgage loans, collections, and accounting. These duties required him to be entrusted with sensitive information, large sums of money, and risk management. Vehicle title paperwork, ownership transfers, and detailed record keeping were all standard in other various positions held by Anderson: service rep, assistant manager, branch manager, and senior loan officer. Though he never pursued the career, he also obtained property, casualty, and life insurance licenses. He has been married to his wife, Shelley, for 18 years and they have a 16-year-old daughter.
Why are you running for this office?
Lister: The Greene County Clerk’s Office has been a part of my family my entire life. My Papaw, Freddie Shaw, served seven terms as the Greene County Court Clerk, which later became the Greene County Clerk. My Aunt Helen (Johnson) worked there and my mom worked in the office, part time, while she was in college. I remember, as a child, dreaming about running for the County Clerk’s Office because of how much I looked up to my Papaw. I love Greene County and I love the County Clerk’s Office. The office will always hold a special place in my heart. It is part of my heritage. Am I entitled to the office? Absolutely not. No one is. I am running for the office as a citizen of Greene County that has dreamt of doing so since I was a little girl.
Bryant: I am seeking my 3rd Term as the incumbent County Clerk Candidate. My campaign platform is my 38 years of work experience. Experience Matters. I would like to continue my vision to pursue seeking out and implementing deserving new innovative customer services. I will always be working for Greene County – ensuring leadership supported by 38 years’ experience in Greene County government is working for you and to provide fiscal progress with the County Clerk budget. I will prepare for changing times. Being hands on and having an experienced and proven voice, I will continually focus on a better Greene County Clerk’s Office! I started working in the Greene County Clerk’s Office in February 1984 for County Clerk Freddie Shaw. I will always been thankful to him for giving me this career opportunity. As I look back on those 38 years, I have grown with knowledge of Greene County in Local and State Government. I have made a lot of friends that I will treasure for a lifetime.
Anderson: I am deeply concerned we are allowing a centralized federal power to subdue this government of, for, and by our people. Other parts of this nation are much further into this erosion of governmental standards, and I believe the damage is evident. Because I am aware of both modern and ancient history concerning the successes and plights of nations, I do not believe it wise to ignore the consented laws of the people of Tennessee; attempting to appease such aforementioned threats against our Constitutional Republic. My birthright is American, and as a native son of this community, I feel it is our duty to reject these encroachments if we are to maintain our stability and freedom as a community. Stand for the principles that have provided the foundation of the greatest liberty within civil governance the world has ever known. Restore them right here at home. Every elected official plays a vital role in the checks and balances of governmental entities. Simply stated, I desire to represent and serve the people of this community with competency, efficiency, and transparency while maintaining the oath to the US and TN Constitutions.
What do you believe are the most important tasks that the county clerk performs?
Lister: The most important tasks of the county clerk is to assure the functions of the office are conducted professionally, efficiently, and with superior customer service. The functions include, but are not limited to: Business Licenses, Marriage Licenses, Notary Republics, Occupancy Tax, Vehicle Registration and Licensing, and Driver’s License Renewal/Replacement. The clerk also serves are the clerk of the county legislative body. The clerk is responsible for sending required public notices and keeping minutes of the county legislative body meetings. The county clerk also serves as the secretary to the beverage board. If elected, my primary focus as County Clerk will always be customer service. What can I do to make the services at the County Clerk’s Office better for the people, its customers? I know most of the staff, personally, after working with them; they are committed and work extremely hard. They do a great job and are doing the best they can with the tools and resources they have available. One important focus I would have as County Clerk would be to provide the employees with everything they need to do their jobs. The staff needs some flexibility that gives them time off, when needed without understaffing the office. I want provide, within the budget, more staff during lunch breaks and peak periods of demand. This will cut down on the line. I plan to stay open on Saturdays for those that cannot get into the office Monday-Friday, 8-5. Saturdays allow time for them to take care business. This would all be accomplished by minimizing overtime, meeting the budget, and providing appropriate work-life balance for the staff. I plan to continue providing services like renewing driver’s licenses, the kiosk, and the mobile service. Each of these services add value to the office and customers, but I see opportunities to improve their value and efficiency. A drive thru service has been discussed and debated for years. I am looking into ways of making a drive thru service work and I am in favor of the service. I would work to make it a successful and convenient resource for the people of Greene County.
Bryant: Maintaining the utmost integrity in the Greene County Clerk’s Office, being responsible with the Greene County citizens’ tax dollars as your Greene County Clerk. To continue providing customer service by a caring, dedicated and customer-friendly County Clerk staff. Maintaining accurate fiscal records and providing dedicated support services to the Greene County Legislative Body. I am your County Clerk who will work just like my employees do. I provide customer service at the window, prepare the County Commission minutes for each County Commission meeting, help my Chief Deputy Clerk with bookkeeping in busy time, and help with the end of month closeout to balance reports and reconcile the bank statement. I want to continue to be innovative and bring new services to the Clerk’s Office. One of which would be a drive-thru window for “renewal registrations only” at the future new location at the Takoma Building if approved. Through my vision, I have installed a new vehicle registration kiosk, gotten new up-to-date scanners for faster service, partnered with the Department of Safety and Homeland Security Driver’s License Services to renew driver’s licenses, provide handgun permit renewal and Real ID services for licenses. I also assist business owners in filing their Standard Business License electronically through the Department of Revenue TNTAP website when their gross sales exceed $9,999.
Anderson: A few things come to mind. Transparent and detailed record keeping of governmental affairs for public consumption. Providing prompt and efficient services to the private businesses and individuals who pay the clerk and staff to do so. Uphold all laws and regulations concerned without bias or partiality. Negotiate and work within the allotted office budget to ensure all required responsibilities are met while diligently pursue ways to minimize costs to the community.
What in your experience has prepared you to work in close association with the County Commission and other county offices?
Lister: My experience as a retail manager and as a deputy clerk in the County Clerk’s Office has taught me skills necessary to work with the County Commission and other offices in County Government. I have exceptional organizational and communication skills. I work well with others and treat people with dignity and respect, even when our opinions or objectives differ. I have the capability to focus on the task at hand and minimize conflict. I treat people the way I want to be treated.
Bryant: A total of 38 years’ work and service experience as a Greene County government employee (23 years on the County Clerk Staff, seven years on the Greene County Budget and Finance Department) – the most important is the last eight years of leadership serving all Greene County as Greene County Clerk! Having worked on the County Clerk staff for 23 years enabled me to successfully campaign in 2014. Serving as Greene County Clerk required leadership with integrity and a focus on the many record-keeping demands and fiscal responsibilities in the Clerk’s Office. Many of these responsibilities are: keeping the minutes of the Legislative Body meetings, sending required public notices, performing the secretarial duties for the beverage board, keeping records of the Notary Public in Greene County, collecting/recording the Hotel and Motel operators remittance of occupancy taxes, reporting State transactions and scanning for transmittal approved State records.
Anderson: It is my opinion that my background has prepared me to work closely with commissioners to keep accurate, detailed, and efficient records. I have experience with budgeting profit and loss and most importantly have a desire to work with the commission to ensure transparent governance and good stewardship paid for, and expected by, this community.
A brief additional statement, if desired
Lister: I have a passion for Greene County and the Greene County Clerk’s Office. After working there, I know that I have what it takes to run the office professionally, effectively and efficiently. My family are lifelong Greene Countians. I have been blessed with strong roots and a great of admiration of our county, my home. I want to give back through service to my community and I hope to do so through the Office of the Greene County Clerk.
Bryant: During my first term as Greene County Clerk, I earned the designation as a Certified Public Administrator as recognition for completing the County Officials Certificate Training Program through the University of Tennessee County Technical Institute for Public Service through the County Technical Assistance Service in 2015. I also graduated from the University of Tennessee Institute of Public Service Local Government Leadership Program in December of 2016. During the past eight years serving as Greene County Clerk and as I seek every Greene County citizens’ support and vote for reelection for another 4 years, I, Lori Bryant, want each citizen to remember that the promises made in 2014 have been kept and the new promises are focused on my vision and to prepare for changing times that will ensure the Greene County Clerk’s office provides all citizens and office of integrity and the best customer-friendly service deserved! I am Lori Bryant, I am seeking my 3rd term as your incumbent Greene County Clerk. I ask for your vote and support and your prayers in the May 3rd Primary.
Anderson: Anderson did not provide an additional statement.