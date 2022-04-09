Three candidates are running for the 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court-Part II judgeship in the May 3 Republican Primary.
Judge William E. Phillips II is challenged by Assistant District Attorney General Bradley Mercer and Greeneville attorney Crystal Jessee. Phillips was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee to fill out the remainder of the term of Judge Thomas J. Wright, who retired in 2021.
The candidates recently responded to questions from The Greeneville Sun about their campaigns.
{div class=”subscriber-only”}Early voting begins April 13 and runs through April 28. The Republican Party primary will be held on May 3. The primary winner will run unopposed in the general election Aug. 4.{/div}
Why are you seeking the Circuit Court Judgeship?
Phillips: I was appointed Circuit Judge by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in October of 2021, and I have served the citizens of the 3rd Judicial District in that role for the past six months. I have the experience, qualifications, and temperament necessary to serve as Circuit Judge. I am running to retain my office, and to continue to serve the citizens of Hawkins, Hancock, Hamblen, and Greene counties.
Mercer: When fellow Greene Countian, Judge (Thomas) Wright, told me he would not seek re-election, I knew his retirement would mean we were losing a judge who stood for fairness, impartiality, integrity, and justice. I announced my candidacy in July of 2021 to ensure voters had the option to elect another Greene Countian who reflects those same values. I have stood for those principles as an Assistant District Attorney for the past eight years. It has been an honor to protect and serve my home county and district as Assistant District Attorney, but I believe I can better protect and serve my home as the next Circuit Court Judge for the 3rd Judicial District, Part II.
Jessee: I have practiced law for close to 20 years, and during this time, I have been able to practice in every type of court in Tennessee, and have also been admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court. Because of my diverse practice, I have been able to travel to other jurisdictions, and observe many other judges. Representing your county in the opioid litigation has given me insight into just how severely our county was impacted. All of these opportunities continue to drive me to do what I can to improve the court system, and the county in which I reside and practice. I will make a difference in our judicial system and bring about opportunities for families suffering in our area. I will be tough on crime; nonetheless, I understand that there are grants out there that could bring other avenues of correction for inmates to shift the burden off the jails and mitigate incarceration rates. One specific area that needs to be addressed is to start a Veteran’s Court Program through the 3rd Judicial District. With 10% of our citizens being veterans, this is an opportunity that will bring added support to those that have sacrificed for our freedom. Additionally, this seat has always been held by a Greene County attorney, serving the four counties. Currently we do not hold a single Circuit seat. When I began practicing in 2005, two of the four positions were held by Greene County lawyers. Today, none of them are occupied by Greene County attorneys, which makes it much more difficult for our law enforcement officials when they are in need to of search warrants and various legal documents signed. It is important, to maintain a seat for Greene County, and I believe I have the most experience to fill this position.
In your opinion, what are the most important qualities that a Circuit Court judge must have?
Phillips: Integrity, experience, compassion, and consistency. I have represented clients in Circuit Court for two decades. Since taking the bench, I have relied on that experience to fairly adjudicate the controversies that have come before me with compassion, but also with strict adherence to the law.
Mercer: A judge must possess integrity, impartiality, fairness, and intelligence. All judges must, also, possess the ability to listen to both sides, apply the law to the facts, and understand how one’s decision will affect the individuals before the court. A judge must also calmly and courteously communicate with the attorneys, litigants, witnesses, jurors, and courtroom personnel. A Circuit Court judge should have the ability to handle a large case load and possess a great work ethic. Finally, a Circuit Court judge, must put the duties of the office ahead of one’s personal and extrajudicial activities.
Jessee: Honesty, Integrity, and experience. I have had the opportunity to serve our community through several social clubs, seeing the need to give back. I have been active in civic organizations, in an effort to better our community and give back to those in need. Through this experience, I have seen the need (and it has) allowed me to serve and connect with my community. Being a good judge is not just just about serving in the courtroom, but it is about knowing your community. We should want leaders that (including judges) should have an active leadership role in our their community. I have spent countless hours helping local schools and advocating for the children of Greene County, and have proven their interest in seeing the community grow. I see being a judge as an honor and will work year-round to earn the continued support of Greene County citizens. One ongoing example of how I have tirelessly worked for the citizens — We need politicians, including judges that work year around and not just at election time; those that are truly invested in our future. Representing Greene County has been through our fight with the opioid litigation. This fight has given me that opportunity to work with many individuals and various organizations and in different settings. I have worked diligently with each of you to help to begin to build better a safer, more responsive community, and want to continue to do so.
What in your background and experience do you think best prepares you for this office?
Phillips: Prior to being appointed Circuit Judge by Gov. Lee, I practiced law in Circuit Court for nearly 20 years. I went through an extensive vetting process prior to my appointment. As Gov. Lee said, “There is a very serious vetting process that in my view delivers the most highly qualified person for the job. Certainly, Judge Phillips is highly qualified, and the most highly qualified person for this, and is already serving incredibly in this role.” In the last six months of serving as Circuit Judge, not one type of case has come before me that I have not personally handled as an attorney. The litigants and attorneys that appear in my court can rest assured that their judge has the experience and knowledge of the law to fairly and timely adjudicate their case.
Mercer: My diverse experience, whether raising cattle, working in a restaurant kitchen, working with the legislature, or practicing law all over the State of Tennessee prepares me to handle this position with confidence and integrity. I have handled almost every type of civil law, e.g., divorces, child custody, utilities liability, contracts, municipal liability, defense of law enforcement, etc. Additionally, I am the only candidate to have handled criminal defense and criminal prosecutions. As a criminal prosecutor, I am held to a higher standard under the rules that govern the practice of law in Tennessee, and I have never had a complaint filed against me. As a prosecutor, I have interacted with victims, law enforcement, courtroom personnel, attorneys, judges, and defendants. I believe those individuals will tell you that I exemplify the qualities I listed as most important for this office. Most importantly, I have already been a public servant exercising quasi-judicial discretion for the past eight years as a prosecutor, making the tough decisions and standing for our community when others would try to bully us.
Jessee: I have the most diverse and extensive court and trial experience of any of the other candidates. I have served as magistrate in this district, allowing me to know the region on a more personal level. I have a strong work ethic and I believe that this is a position paid for by our citizens that deserve to see a judge working every day. Therefore, you will see me in court working through the docket, to derail frivolous overtime and other undue taxpayers’ expenses. I am the only candidate that has been approved to practice before the United States Supreme Court.
A brief additional statement, if desired
Phillips: I pledge to each of you to bring integrity, fairness, and compassion to the bench with me every day. I will work tirelessly to apply the law as it is written to the controversy before me. I humbly ask for your vote.
Mercer: I am a 9th generation Greene Countian, and my family settled in Greene County before Tennessee was a state. I am blessed to have been born and raised in Greene County, and I am proud to have been educated in the Greeneville City School System. I obtained my undergraduate degree from Tusculum College, just as my grandfather, Mason Mercer, did before me. I was fortunate to practice with my father, Jim Mercer, when I returned from law school. State Senator Steve Southerland was so gracious to teach me about the governance of our state and allowed me to help him get elected to the State Senate twice as his campaign manager. This is my home, and my wife, Chelsea, and I decided to raise our family here. For all these reasons, I have done everything in my power to serve and protect our home for the past eight years and I will continue to serve and protect our home if elected as your next Circuit Court Judge. Judge Wright left big shoes to fill, but I promise that I will get up every day striving to fill them. Thank you, and I humbly ask you for your vote.
Jessee: Like many of the individuals in Greene County, I came from humble beginnings. I am a first generation college graduate, on my father’s side. I was raised on a dairy farm, raising tobacco every year, and working steadily beside my parents. I understand that value of hard work. I understand how it feels to live paycheck to paycheck. I did not have anyone in the legal field in my family. I had to gain all of my experience from hard work. This is the first political office for which I have ran. I was previously appointed as Child Support Magistrate for the 3rd Judicial District and held that position for several months traveling through the counties of Hamblen, Hawkins, Greene and Hancock. I started practicing law in Memphis, with an insurance defense firm before moving back to East Tennessee. I have had the opportunity to work for and with several local law firms, including: Douglas Jenkins; Petkoff and Lancaster; Rogers, Laughlin, Nunnally, Hood & Crum; Foster & Flohr; and McHugh-Fuller. Each of these firms practice a broad range of law: including criminal law, civil litigation, contract disputes, domestic law, and administrative law. My greatest experience, has come from representing your county, along with 14 other counties in Tennessee, through opioid litigation. This has given me great insight and experience at a high level, and fostered a better understanding of how the legal systems differ across our state and our nation. I am the only candidate running that has been approved to practice in every court within the State of Tennessee (state courts and federal courts), as well as being admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court. I have been honored to serve as past president of the Greene County Republican Women, and also as well as the chair of the Lincoln Day Dinner. I proudly have tried to serve the community, and its citizens, every day, to continue to in hopes of making Greene County a better place to live and raise my daughter. I have been voted the best attorney in Greene County for the past three years, and the best firm in Greene County for 2021. I want to take this experience and love of our community and use it to better serve the community and the people of Greene County from on the bench. I would appreciate your vote and continued support.