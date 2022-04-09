A total of six individuals will be looking to fill three seats in the 3rd Commission District in the May 3 Republican Primary.
The three winners of the Republican primary will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 General Election.
Those running for the three seats are O.J. Early, Eric Scott, Jan Kiker, Robin Quillen, Jason Cobble, and Dillon Carpenter.
Kiker, Quillen and Cobble are incumbents.
The candidates recently responded to questions from The Greeneville Sun about their campaigns.
Early voting begins on April 13 and runs through April 28. The Republican Party primary will be held on May 3 and the general election will be Aug. 4.
EARLY
O.J. Early, 31, of Owen Lane, is a marketing and communication specialist at East Tennessee State University, where he is also an elected member of the ETSU Staff Senate. He earned a master’s degree in History and a bachelor’s degree in mass communication, both from ETSU. A former staff writer at The Greeneville Sun, Early ran unsuccessfully for the Tusculum City Commission in 2020. He is married to Kristen Early, a former associate editor at The Greeneville Sun.
SCOTT
Eric Scott, 56, was born in Greeneville and has lived a majority of his life in Greene County. His wife Leslie Scott is the General Manager at Pizza Inn. They have five children and five grandchildren. He is a member of East Side Baptist Church. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Pensacola Christian College in 1989. After graduating from college, he worked for a number of years in banking and financial planning. His employers have included First Tennessee Bank, Bank of Greeneville and Horace Mann Co. During that time he also worked for 13 years as an auxiliary patrolman for the police department. He now works full time at the Greeneville Police Department as a detective. He has not held or run for any political office in the past.
KIKER
Jan Kiker, 60, has a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education and business education from East Tennessee State University, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Tennessee and an EdS from Lincoln Memorial University. She began teaching in the Greene County School System at age 32. She currently teaches business and computer classes at North Greene High School where she has taught the past 28 years. She will be retiring in May 2023. She has been married to Eric Kiker for 40 years. She was previously elected as County Commissioner for three terms from 2002-2014.
QUILLEN
Robin D. Quillen, 63, has lived in Greene County all of her life. She graduated from Chuckey Doak High School in 1976 and attended Walters State Community College. She worked as a dental assistant for a few years. She then worked at Greene County Schools as a teaching assistant. She and her husband own South State Contractors and have operated it for over 30 years. She has been a County Commissioner for 12 years.
COBBLE
Jason Cobble, 50, is the self-employed owner of By-pass Lawn and Garden. He is also a farmer. He has an associate’s degree. He has served two previous terms as a County Commissioner and is seeking third.
CARPENTER
Dillon Carpenter, 28, was born and raised in Greene County by his father, Robert Carpenter and his mother and stepfather, David and Alison Burns. His paternal grandparents are the late Clarence, a long-time county commissioner, and Rachael Carpenter. His maternal grandparents are the late Earl Gass and Rosella Gass. His father’s family owned a farm in western Greene county. His mother’s family are entrepreneurs. He was educated in the Greeneville City School System, graduating in 2012 from Greeneville High School. When he was 17 years old, he joined the Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad volunteering for the next four years. He then joined the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department serving as captain and assistant chief. He served as treasurer for the Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments where he managed wheel tax revenue for distribution to the departments and other budget duties. He attended East Tennessee State University where he was an engineering student. During a summer break from school, he took a position with a farm.
Why are you running for this office?
Early: I believe strongly in making sure taxpayer money is spent and budgeted wisely. Unfortunately, you don’t have to look far to find other counties and communities that have mismanaged funds. Ensuring financial discipline is the main reason I am running. I, like many other Greene County residents, was deeply bothered by some of the most recent audit findings of our county government. Many offices are running smoothly, and those departments deserve our thanks. Some of the finds, however, were serious. As a county commissioner, I will be a consistent voice for government efficiency and transparency. Finally, I want to see Greene County prosper. I believe I have a track record of working well with others, listening and problem solving. I will take those skills and work hard for the people of Greene County.
Scott: It is my belief that we are privileged to live in a great part of the country and enjoy a quality of life that many others do not enjoy. We are fortunate to have reasonable taxes, small numbers of violent crimes and a small town feel. We have jobs available to those who are seeking them and a quality educational system. Obviously there are areas that can be improved and I intend to be part of a common sense approach to that improvement. We currently live in uncertain times which threaten the security and prosperous future which we have so long enjoyed. My desire is to help our county thrive and prosper while maintaining its small town atmosphere so that the next generation can enjoy the same standard of living.
Kiker: Upon the vacancy created by the death of a former commissioner, I was chosen by the majority of my peers on the current County Commission to fill the vacant third district seat. My many years of experience as a County Commissioner has prepared me to serve in this role. I would like to continue to serve the people in the third district, which are the precincts of Doak and Tusculum View.
Quillen: I am running for this office to make life better for the citizens in our county. I love this county and the people in it. We need many more improvements here so that the lives of the people here are improved.
Cobble: I am running for office to help maintain the quality of life we all enjoy.
Carpenter: I am blessed with great mentors from my education, family, church, and friends. Their influences have taught me to give back and to honorably serve. With the passing of Commissioner Doc Bryant, I was asked to seek the appointment. I was supported in this process by some outstanding Commissioners. When another received the appointment, I was encouraged to run in the election.
The Greene County Highway Department, the Sheriff’s Office, and EMS have had some difficulty retaining employees as they leave for higher wages elsewhere. Would you support a pay increase for these personnel or do you have another solution? Please explain why you would or would not support a pay increase.
Early: Law enforcement and emergency personnel perform critical and, in many instances, life-saving work. They deserve to be paid a livable wage that’s competitive with surrounding counties. Given the nation’s soaring inflation, as well as the already high cost of homes, land, and gas, I would not at this time support a tax increase to raise those wages. That seems irresponsible. However, I certainly back thoroughly examining the county’s overall budget to find ways to properly compensate these important employees. In my experience, money is not the sole reason that a person stays or leaves a place of employment. Department morale, the appropriate work/life balance, and other motivations can make or break an employee’s desire to stay on. Examining those areas as a county commission could also be helpful.
Scott: The problem of higher wages elsewhere is always going to be an issue. But one thing we must keep in mind is that many times employees elsewhere will have a higher cost of living than we do in Greene County which can offset those higher wages. However, it appears that raising wages and or benefits is an issue that many communities are going to have to deal with and our county will be no different. I believe that our employees should be compensated at a level that is fair to both the employees and to the taxpayers who pay their salaries. I am in support of working to make sure that we achieve that fairness to both parties.
Kiker: I would support a pay increase for the Highway Department, the Sheriff’s Office and EMS. It is imperative to the well-being of our county that the county retain and hire competent employees. Competitive wages are the best way to achieve this. With the continued good management of the county’s budget, I believe we can increase pay and remain well within the budget and give pay increases without a tax increase.
Quillen: I do support a pay increase for many of the county employees. We are now working on ways to bring that to fruition.
Cobble: I support pay increases necessary to fund the positions. I do not support tax increases unnecessarily. It is very important that Greene county be debt free as soon as possible to maintain a low cost of living for citizens.
Carpenter: I would like to see the median pay for alike job titles of other counties and municipalities around us to make sure that Greene County is competitive in attracting employees. I would also be interested in researching exit interviews of prior employees to determine if the sole reason for their leave was due to better pay. If these factors prove the need for a competitive salary, I would support a pay increase however, I would not support this increase through a higher tax rate.
Broadband internet has become an important part of the 21st Century economy. Should Greene County invest funds to help expand broadband services? Why or why not?
Early: For most people in 2022, the internet is more than a convenience. It is an absolute necessity for their job, education and a variety of other activities. People use it to book medical appointments and track important documents. I support investing appropriate funds in expanding broadband services across Greene County. Having broadband access will not only improve quality of life, but it will be a tool that Greene County can market to potential employers that are interested in locating in East Tennessee. However, I think the taxpayers should have the option to opt out of any sort of payment. In other words, if someone does not utilize the service, I don’t think they should have to pay for it.
Scott: Yes, broadband is an important part of the economy and people’s lives. It has become an integral part of everyday life and has an effect on education, work opportunities, entertainment, and most businesses. It appears that there will be opportunities which may allow broadband expansion to be a consideration in the near future. I think it would be a great advancement to expand broadband if it is feasible within the budget constraints of the county.
Kiker: Absolutely yes. I was part of the historical vote that took place during the February 2022 meeting to begin this endeavor. With more people working at home and some students being home schooled, it is more important than ever that Greene County have Internet and that the residents of Greene County have options for different Internet Services. If elected to continue to serve, I will support our Broadband initiatives until every citizen and student that desires Internet services, has it.
Quillen: Broadband is close to my heart. We need this for the education of our students and the improvement of our work places. Yes, we should absolutely invest in this.
Cobble: I am still studying this issue.
Carpenter: Greene County is dependent on one provider for broadband services therefore, we need to expand our options. I would explore the availability of grants to fund this service.
A brief additional statement, if desired
Early: It has been a pleasure to run for office, and I will stand for fiscal responsibility, government transparency, and the promotion of job growth. I humbly ask for your vote.
Scott: I appreciate the opportunity to share a little about myself with the people of Greene County. If I am elected, I can promise to do my best to represent the people in my district and Greene County in a conservative and honorable manner. I will work to improve our county while keeping my sights on the future that we leave to the next generation. I am Eric Scott and I would appreciate your vote.
Kiker: I am Jan Kiker. I am currently serving as Third District County Commissioner. If you vote at Doak or Tusculum View, I would truly appreciate your vote for Third District Commissioner.
Quillen: I have five grandsons who live here. My goal is to make their lives better and hope that they find employment here and continue to live here. I am fortunate to have two sons and daughters-in-law who live and work here. I’d love to have more young people establishing lives here than having to move away for good jobs. I would appreciate your vote and support for Third District Commissioner once again.
Cobble: Cobble had no additional statement.
Carpenter: Thank you for the opportunity to address these questions. I value the lessons through life of working hard, working together, being responsible, using my time to get the most done, being loyal and devoted, earning respect and trust. These lessons have formed the person I became as a leader and a volunteer to better the area I live and work in. My platform is “Your Voice is My Vote” because it is not my opinion that I seek to represent but, the needs and concerns of our community. It is for these reasons, I ask the citizens in the Tusculum View and Doak voting precincts for their vote.