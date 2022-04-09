There are three candidates on the ballot for 1st Commission District in the May 3 Republican Primary, along with one write-in candidate.
The three winners of the Republican primary will face a Democratic candidate, Darrell Key, and an Independent candidate, Todd Pierce, in the Aug. 4 General Election in a five-person race for three seats.
Those running in the Republican Primary whose names’ will appear on the ballot are Kathy Crawford, Nick Gunter and Charles “Tim” White. Jim Hawkins will also be eligible to receive votes as a certified write-in candidate.
Crawford and White are incumbents.
The candidates recently responded to questions from The Greeneville Sun about their campaigns.
Early voting begins on April 13 and runs through April 28. The Republican Party primary will be held on May 3 and the general election will be Aug. 4.
CRAWFORD
Kathrine “Kathy Crawford, 73, was raised in Gate City, Va. She became a hairdresser in 1966, starting at Modern Beauty Shop in Gate City, and moving to Greene County in 1973 after marrying Bill Crawford. She ran unsuccessfully for Greene County Board of Education in 1990. She ran again in 1998 for Greene County School Board and won a seat. She ran again in 2002 and was defeated. After school board redistricting she ran again in 2004 and was defeated. She then ran again in 2006 and won a seat once more, and was reelected to the seat in 2010. She chose not to run for School Board again in 2014, and in 2018 she won election to one of three First District Commission seats. She is now seeking reelection to the seat.
GUNTER
Nick Gunter, 39, is running for a political office for the first time in his bid for 1st District County Commissioner in Greene County. He has been married to Aundrea Gass Gunter for almost 18 years. They have two children. He is a state licensed contractor and works for Gunter Construction Inc. His past employment includes I&E maintenance planner at US Nitrogen, and he began his career in maintenance at Tusculum University as an HVAC technician. He is active in his church and serves as the music minister. He holds a bachelor’s degree in ministry.
WHITE
Charles “Tim” White, 55, has an associate’s degree in science from Walters State Community College. He has been a commissioner in the 1st District since 2002.
HAWKINS
Jim Hawkins, 63, of the Lost Mountain Community of Greene County is married to the former Gail Marie Patnode. They have two daughters together. Additionally, he has two stepchildren and seven grandchildren. He is a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel as well as a federal civilian engineer in multiple disciplines. He attended Baileyton Elementary and graduated from North Greene. He has bachelor’s degrees in environmental biology from Tusculum University and electronics engineering from the University of South Florida. He has a Masters of Science in environmental health from East Tennessee State University. From 1992 to 2002, he served as an Air Force Reserve officer in a variety of assignments, as a corporate aerospace engineer, and as a federal civilian engineer in a variety of assignments in Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee. In 2002 he was recalled to active military duty, serving in a number of capacities before retiring in August 2011. Upon returning to Greene County, he worked at the TA in Baileyton, Premium Waters, and Donaldson Corp. in Greeneville, and at KOYO/JETKT in Telford before returning to Federal Civilian Service in Florida, South Carolina, Alaska, and Kentucky. His last position was the director of public works at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond, Kentucky, where he helped destroy the last remaining chemical weapons stockpile in the United States.
Why are you running for this office?
Crawford: After serving four years on the County Commission, I realize that I am just now learning about how county government works. Hopefully, the next four years I will have learned a lot and be more informed to make great decisions.
Gunter: I want what is best for my community and Greene County. I want to be a sound voice and the best advocate for all citizens of Greene County, and I feel the best way to do this is by representing Greene County as a Commissioner.
White: White did not provide an answer to this question.
Hawkins: In a nutshell, I want to make Greene County, TN a better place to live, work, and raise a family. I have lived a life of service. It is part of who I am and I cannot let it go, having spent the last 40 years serving my country. I’m ready to dedicate my energies and expertise to serving my local communities and Greene County.
The Greene County Highway Department, the Sheriff’s Office, and EMS have had some difficulty retaining employees as they leave for higher wages elsewhere. Would you support a pay increase for these personnel or do you have another solution? Please explain why you would or would not support a pay increase.
Crawford: The problem with all these departments is staff retention. That falls back on salary and wages. I will always support salary and wage increases for these departments. I have for the last four years, and will continue to do so. These people work extremely hard for our county and deserve an increase.
Gunter: I feel that pay increases are certainly something that should be looked into and discussed heavily. As I would be new to the Commission, I would want to seek counsel from all those involved, i.e., the County Budget Director, HR Director, etc., before committing to that financial decision. I am not against giving pay increases. We need to study other county systems comparable to ours with a higher retention rate. There are many variables to consider, and I would want better educate myself on the county’s financial status to make the best-informed decision. We need to do what we can to ensure our public servants in Greene County earn a competitive wage.
White: Greene County employees have a very good benefit package, what we need is a larger work pool. We have trouble competing in our region with the limited resources that are available to us. We are quickly become a retirement community.
Hawkins: In principal, yes. However, I need to see all the numbers first and delve into the pay and benefit structure before I can give an informed decision. That being said, I do support providing our critical workers with a competitive salary in order to retain and attract qualified candidates for these positions.
Broadband internet has become an important part of the 21st Century economy. Should Greene County invest funds to help expand broadband services? Why or why not?
Crawford: Broadband is extremely important especially now since there has been a sudden jump in working and schooling from home. If you do not have internet access, you can’t keep your job and you sure can’t keep your school work up to date. Yes I support broadband, and we should invest in the 21st century.
Gunter: The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the need for an additional internet service provider with greater bandwidth capabilities throughout the county. The ever-growing scene of online learning and work-from-home employment supports the needed infrastructure expansion. I plan to look more closely at the county’s financial ability to afford a project such as broadband. For my constituents, competition from internet providers means lower prices and better service. I believe it would be in the county’s best interest if financially possible.
White: Broadband is essential in today’s society. I think that’s unfortunate! Nonetheless, it is essential and we need to invest in that direction.
Hawkins: County investment is not necessary. While not every residence currently has broadband, internet options are available to everyone willing to contract for them. Also, the expense is not something the county taxpayer should shoulder. Commercially available broadband is provided to Greene County already by multiple commercial providers, such as Comcast/X-Finity, Spectrum Wireless, Verizon, Dish and Direct TV, Starlink, etc. Additional providers are entering the market as well. One of those new providers is GLPS and will be available to every GLPS customer. Again, while I think county investment in this area is not necessary, it might be advisable to offer tax advantages or other incentives to encourage broadband expansion.
A brief additional statement, if desired
Crawford: I have always supported Greene County offices. We do have a problem here with people going hungry. As good as some of us eat, we should find a way to feed our people. When you are out all over the county, you can find someone to help. It doesn’t take a lot of money, just a caring heart. And we have a big problem with mental illness. As I said in a meeting earlier, our Number 1 problem is drugs and the Number 2 problem is mental illness. To Greene County citizens all across the county: I love this county and all the people here. You have welcomed me since January 1973. I would appreciate your vote, but if you can’t, vote for someone you have faith in and that won’t tell you “falsehoods.” Thank you for reading my responses.
Gunter: Gunter did not provide an additional statement.
White: If we want to move forward in our community, we must invest in our young people. I’m a huge advocate of technical education. I believe young people need something to take pride in, let’s give them an opportunity to be proud of a career through technical education, without a pile of “student loan debt!”
Hawkins: Albert Einstein said “Only a life spent in the service of others is worth living” to which I humbly agree. I can think of no higher goal than to serve my family, friends, and neighbors in my local communities.