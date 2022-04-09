Four Republicans are running for the office of Greene County Register of Deeds.
The winner of the Republican primary will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 General Election.
Those running for the office are incumbent Joy Rader, Matthew Carpenter, Karen Collins Ottinger, and Tamara Hartman Wilcox.
The candidates recently responded to questions from The Greeneville Sun about their campaigns.
Early voting begins on April 13 and runs through April 28. The Republican Party primary will be held on May 3 and the general election will be Aug. 4.
CARPENTER
Matthew Millard Carpenter, 46, lives in the 6th District. He lives on a farm in Mohawk with his wife, Amanda, and their two children. He has a senior year college education from East Tennessee State University where he was majoring in history with a double minor in both secondary education and geography. He has worked as an install technician and a call center shift supervisor for the local cable company, a CDL truck driver for both Coca-Cola and Lowe’s, and a personal trainer for the local YMCA. He was then hired by the Assessor of Property’s office as a field appraiser/deputy assessor for Greene County. He served in several roles as needed in his time at the county office. In 2020, he took a position in the Division of Property Assessment with the State Comptroller’s office as an assessment specialist.
OTTINGER
Karen Collins Ottinger, 54, is a South Greene graduate and completed Kaplin University financial education classes and management and leadership classes through her employer. She is a member of the Complete Count Committee for Census 2020. She is employed by Belk as a cosmetics manager going on 26 years. She has also worked part-time in the past at Tusculum College in telecounseling.
RADER
Joy Rader, 72, is the daughter of Oakley and Ruby Gunter of the Camp Creek community, and was raised on a farm with eight siblings. She attended Camp Creek School, and graduated from South Greene High School in May of 1966 at the age of 16. While in high school she attended Sandra Dean School of Hair Design and began her career in that field the following July, of 1966 with Sandra Smith. She is married to Attorney William (Bill) Nunnally and they live on East Allens Bridge Road in Greeneville. She has been serving as Register of Deeds since 1998. She was previously a business owner for 28 years. She is also a rental property manager.
WILCOX
Tamara Hartman Wilcox, 39, is a lifelong resident of Greene County and grew up in the Mosheim community. Her parents are Terry and Linda Hartman. She graduated valedictorian from West Greene High School and from ETSU with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and a minor in finance. She currently lives in the Cedar Creek community with her 4-year-old twins. She has worked as the federal programs finance specialist for Greeneville City Schools for the past 16 years. She started working there while completing her degree at ETSU. She also owns a local storefront business, where she worked for many years before purchasing it from the previous owner in 2018.
Why are you running for this office?
Carpenter: I am running for the office of the Register of Deeds because I feel a calling to serve my fellow citizens of Greene County. I want to meet the needs of our taxpayers by offering my service as a trustworthy and a hardworking leader. I feel that there is a need for personal gratitude for the hard work that is already being accomplished by the staff of the Register of Deeds. I want the affiliated agencies and the public to be able to understand the needs of the Register’s office to accurately record the information, as well as, offer any feedback or concerns that would make “the process of recording” be able to run more smoothly. I wouldn’t mind to offer some yearly workshops or community center meetings where to help landowners and potential landowners learn more about the recording process and various types of deeds and what kind of deed is needed in each individuals situation. I want to be a positive influence on the people of Greene County outside the office in my personal/public life. I feel as if it is my sole duty to serve these citizens and serve them well, all the while having a smile on my face.
Ottinger: I have thought about running for this office in the past. Now I believe is my time to do so. I want to serve the people of Greeneville and Greene County.
Rader: I am excited to be seeking reelection because I enjoy working with my staff serving the citizens of Greene County. The teamwork in this office is what keeps the operation running smoothly, diligently working together. We continuously make updates in the Register’s Office with technology. If elected I will continue to make the county registry’s documents efficient and as user friendly and accessible as possible.
Wilcox: This is my first time running for a political office, but it has always been a goal of mine to be a servant leader and do what I can to better our community. My experience and skillset make the position of register of deeds a good fit for me. Our citizens deserve to be treated with exceptional customer service each time they call or come in one of our county offices. I would like to look into expanding office hours from the current closing time of 4:30 p.m. to better serve the people of this county. Greene County is such a wonderful place to live and it would be my honor to serve citizens in this capacity.
What do you consider to be the most important task for a Register of Deeds?
Carpenter: The most important task of a Register of Deed is to be a present leader in carrying out the most accurate recording of our county’s documents. It is important that the Register is giving the adequate resources needed for anyone person in that office so they can perform their role, successfully. It is a team effort in that office and you are the coach, the trainer, the H2O specialist, and last but not least, another player alongside the best of the best, your teammates. You take on any task needed to get the job done and the win. I know this isn’t a game but when it’s all on the line, you will have a winning combination of exceptional service if you create a relationship with your fellow employees. The win is in knowing that the Register of Deeds is offering the most successful customer service in recording of the deeds and documents of our county.
Ottinger: Accuracy is the most important job of the office. The documents need to be registered, indexed, and scanned accurately and efficiently to ensure attorneys, banks, title companies, surveyors and the citizens can find the documents they need.
Rader: The most important task is serve the public in a courteous and efficient manner. We are thorough, and accurate with attention to detail, to preserve past and present records, for our county and future generations. It is important to provide information and record documents in a timely manner since we work so close with the public, attorneys, title companies, realtors, bankers and surveyors. Our bookkeeping is crucial to be accurate, organized and on time. The most important qualities are to be courteous and professional and to be a people person.
Wilcox: The most important job of the Register of Deeds is to make sure that all records are maintained accurately and recorded timely as documents are brought in. The register of deeds should also make sure that citizens are treated as a priority and with respect each time they deal with this office. Other important responsibilities for the register of deeds include maintaining a budget within their allocated funding, managing employees and serving our citizens with integrity.
If elected, what experience and personal strengths will you bring to this office?
Carpenter: If elected as the Register of Deeds, I promise you the commitment that I give my church, EnCompass. I promise to serve you as I serve my God. Whether it be in the background or in the frontlines, I will serve in any way that is pleasing to God. I am here to give you, Greene County, the best of me. I am here to serve you in the capacity that is pleasing to reach and meet your needs as taxpaying citizens. I am currently doing just that, serving you in the background in my job with the state. I am looking at the deeds of our county, as well as other counties in upper East Tennessee, daily. I am continuing my education as we speak to further my knowledge in the area of Assessment and Administration. I work every single day to make sure that the work of our local counties is available and accurately concise. I am in the background as a support to these counties making sure that the proper resources are available to them so that they can do their job as accurate as possible. I am here to answer their questions and support them when the time comes.
Ottinger: I have over 26 years of experience working with the public, and getting tasks done in a timely manner. I have experience working with a team to meet and exceed work duties.
Rader: I am dedicated to my staff, and to the citizens of Greene County. I possess strong business skills. As a certified public administrator, trainings and certifications have provided me with tools, to be informed, trained in order to lead and be an effective team player. It is through my experience as the register and continued training that I learn more about workplace environment, goal setting, personnel management, legal issues, state recording laws and proper documentation requirements. I am adaptable to technology and mandated changes. I have a natural ability to use common sense approaches, and can communicate with the staff, and the public in a professional manner. We often hear compliments from our patrons.
Wilcox: In my current position at Greeneville City Schools, I have gained unique experience in government and learned the importance of maximizing taxpayer dollars. Some of my responsibilities include budgeting, federal and state reporting, recording historical documents, and managing grant expenditures. I am also subject to an audit each year by an independent CPA firm. In addition to my role with the school system, I own a storefront business which gives me experience in budgeting, managing employees and most importantly, customer service. I have worked two jobs since I was 18 and I know the importance of keeping my time separate for each role that I have. I have the government experience, leadership skills, integrity and detail-oriented mind that it requires to be a good Register of Deeds for Greene County.
A brief additional statement, if desired
Carpenter: Citizens of Greene County, the time has come for you to call upon me, as your next Register of Deeds. I believe in the work of the people that serve you in our county’s office. I believe in the ability to work in unison and while offering a smooth experience for our customers. I need you to believe in me and my abilities to perform the job and task at hand. I need your help, in helping me complete this task by casting your vote for me. It is my prayer, that you seek God’s wisdom in helping cast your vote in our elections this year. This is the most important thing I think anyone can do is pray for the needs of our county and its officials. If you want to know more about me, there is a video titled “Campaign Story” that is about me, my family, our belief in fulfilling a family legacy of believing in serving others. It’s on my Matthew Carpenter for Register of Deeds Facebook page. I hope you take the time to search it on the internet. It can be accessed publicly. Most importantly, I thank you for taking the time to read and hopefully you consider, then vote for me in the May 3 Republican Primary, for Register of Deeds. I, Matthew M. Carpenter would be honored to serve you.
Ottinger: If elected, I will remember that I work for the taxpayers of Greeneville and Greene county. I want to learn each job of the office. When the citizens come to the office I want them to know who I am, and to make sure when they walk away that they had a good experience with the office.
Rader: It is a pleasure to serve the Citizens of Greeneville and Greene County. Since I am part of the working force, I may not be able to see everyone because of my responsibilities in the office. However, please be on the lookout for me during my campaign, and feel free to ask me any questions, wave hello, as I appreciate the kindness, the votes and support. Vote Joy Radar! I will be running on the ballot as Joy Radar.
Wilcox: I would appreciate your prayers, your support and your vote for Greene County Register of Deeds in the May 3 Republican Primary. If you would like more information, you can find my Facebook page by searching Tamara Hartman Wilcox for Greene County Register of Deeds. May God bless our country, our community and you. Remember to “check the box for Wilcox” for Register of Deeds.