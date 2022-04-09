Four Republicans are running for the three County Commission seats up for election in the 2nd Commission District.
The three winners of the Republican primary will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 General Election.
Those running for the three seats are Alan Marsh, Brad Peters, Chase Murray and Joshua Arrowood.
Peters and Arrowood are incumbents.
The candidates recently responded to questions from The Greeneville Sun about their campaigns.
Early voting begins on April 13 and runs through April 28. The Republican Party primary will be held on May 3 and the general election will be Aug. 4.
MARSH
Alan Marsh, 53, of Chuckey, earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s in management information systems from the University of Houston. He has held roles of increasing responsibility at several Fortune 100 companies over his 24-year career. His current title is director of tax process. He also owns a small business helping nonprofit organizations leverage the internet to serve their members for over 20 years. He has been married to his wife, Marie, for 19 years and raised four (now adult) step-children, numerous foster children, and currently has a 16 year old adopted daughter in his home.
PETERS
Brad Peters, 50, is a graduate of Chuckey Doak High School class of 1990 and a graduate of the University of Tennessee Knoxville class of 1995 with a (Bachelor of Science in civil engineering. He was formerly employed with Tysinger, Hampton & Partners engineering consultants and the Tennessee Department of Education. Currently, Peters is the public works director and engineer for the Town of Greeneville. He also has also served as a County Commissioner since 2014. He is married to Paige Province Peters and has three children. Peters attends Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Afton.
MURRAY
Chase Murray grew up on his family’s beef cattle farm in the Newmansville Community and he is a lifelong Greene County resident. He ran for County Commission at 18 years old in 2010 in the 2nd District and was not elected. He attended and graduated from North Greene High School. He then attended Walters State Community College and obtained his Associates Degree in agriculture before transferring to Tennessee Technological University to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in agriculture education. He currently teaches agriculture and serves as the FFA Advisor at Chuckey-Doak High School. He has worked for the Greene County School system for almost a decade. He has been married to his wife Sarah for nine years and they have two children. Murray and his family attend Limestone Free Will Baptist Church and are active in the youth and music ministries there.
ARROWOOD
Joshua Arrowood, 38, has a Bachelor of Arts in history from Milligan University and a master’s in history from American Military University. He is currently a history teacher and coach at South Greene Middle School. He previously taught and coached at Chuckey-Doak Middle School. He has worked previous jobs in sales, mail, and in-home care. Arrowood and wife Candice Poore Arrowood have three children. Arrowood ran unsuccessfully for state representative in 2006. He then ran for Greene County Mayor 2014, but was not elected. He made a third run for political office for the Greene County Commission District 2 in a special election in 2016 and won. He then ran for reelection in 2018 and won.
Why are you running for this office?
Marsh: I put my faith in Jesus and was saved at age 31 at an independent Baptist church. I later was ordained as a Deacon and then a few years later became the Church Treasurer. I am also a student of History and have studied the documents of the founding fathers extensively: The Declaration of Independence, The Constitution of the United States, the Bill of Rights, and the Tennessee Constitution, among others. This nation was founded by Christians on Christian principles and values. We are naturally endowed with unalienable rights from our Creator. We the people grant limited powers to our State and even further limited power to the Federal government. Over the past century this has been twisted. Those in power have sought more power and we the people did not draw the line in the sand when we should have. Emboldened, they changed “freedom of religion” into “freedom from religion,” they ended prayer in schools, legalized abortion and on and on it goes. Instead of legally amending the constitution or even passing meaningful legislation, the executive branch is “mandating” things wherein they have no authority, the courts are “interpreting” the plain language to mean differently from the original intent of the founding fathers. How can a justice who cannot define what a woman is be relied on to interpret anything correctly? I do believe Jesus is coming back as is written in the Bible. I also believe that we as Christians have a duty to be citizens, not “of this world” but “in this world”. We are to care for and maintain that which was left for us until his return. As Daniel stepped into the lion’s den but emerged victorious, so I am stepping into politics. John Quincy Adams said, “Duty is ours; results are God’s.”
Peters: I enjoy serving the community and feel that I have a lot of experience and insight when it comes to many of the issues facing our county.
Murray: I decided to run for County Commission because I feel that I have had a calling placed on my life to serve my community. At 18 years old, I ran for County Commission here in the 2nd district and I learned so much from the commissioners at that time. They truly embodied what servant leadership is and I feel that I am ready to carry on that strong conservative leadership for the next 4 years. I am a strong Christian conservative who believes in the ability to exercise our God given rights. If elected I will support and defend the U.S. Constitution. I will be accessible through in-person and social media, attending community events, and answering your calls and emails. I will support education by ensuring that teachers have the tools they need to educate our community, state and nation’s future. I will back our community services to ensure that we do not lose any of the valuable services we now receive. And I will be transparent by being honest in all I say and do, keeping the public up to date with everything I do in my duties as a County Commissioner.
Arrowood: I remain true to my promises of prioritizing county spending and keeping our spending and taxes low. I believe government should be limited and involved in only extremely limited areas. I keep the citizens of Greene County updated on what their government is doing through social media. I take my oath to the Constitutions of Tennessee and the United States seriously, and I do all that is within my power to protect the rights and liberties of the people of Greene County. My record shows I have been accountable to the people who elected me. I have used social media to pass along information concerning our upcoming meetings and votes that would take place. I have also passed along information from government leaders and concerning programs designed to provide aid during Covid. I also seek out constituent input on a variety of votes that we make. As a historian, I look at evidence and parallels of similar situations to find solutions. As a coach, I lead and make decisions for my team while trying to get the most out of the players I work with. The Greene County Commission is made up of many different people with many different strengths and weaknesses. I feel that my perspective is unique and still provides a benefit to the citizens of Greene County. And it will be up to the voters of my district to look at my record and my response to their requests to decide if I still deserve to be allowed to serve them for another four years.
The Greene County Highway Department, the Sheriff’s Office, and EMS have had some difficulty retaining employees as they leave for higher wages elsewhere. Would you support a pay increase for these personnel or do you have another solution? Please explain why you would or would not support a pay increase.
Marsh: I support increasing the pay of county workers to be competitive in the market. The latest statistics were 82% of county workers make less than $15/hr. The person driving you to the emergency room should make at least that of the person working a drive thru window. The current figures from the county show much improved fund balances resulting from wise leadership and the hard work of our employees to deliver those results. If I work for a company that achieves great results, I get a bonus. As Paul quotes from Deuteronomy 25:4, “Thou shalt not muzzle the ox when he treadeth out the corn” and likewise county workers should share in the results they helped achieve. I am also for lower taxes. Non-essential spending should be reined tightly in and tax rates need to be frozen and possibly rolled back. The skyrocketing real estate prices will increase our tax base over time allowing the same tax rate to bring increased revenues in future years. We should also continue to leverage grants and other revenue streams to offset other expenses without further taxing our citizens. And, finally, we need to throttle the rampant inflation driven by free for all spending by the Federal government. You can’t dig yourself out of a hole. A 5% raise would normally be considered good, but not when we are facing 7% inflation.
Peters: I would support a pay increase for not only these offices, but many others as well. Some people think that when an employee leaves for another job you simply hire someone else and the transition is seamless. But hiring an employee is an investment and it’s time-consuming. At the Greeneville Public Works Department, we have had an unprecedented amount of turnover in the last few years, so I know firsthand how expensive it is to replace employees.
Murray: I am in complete support of a pay increase for these vital workers within our communities. I feel that we should make these workers a top priority as they sacrifice their time and lives on a daily basis. They are part of the very fabric that makes our county great. They work tirelessly to provide the valuable services they offer. My intent is not to raise taxes or have to seek additional funding elsewhere, but to look at what we already offer and find that money from within if possible. I believe that every organization is fighting to keep good, quality employees working and no amount of money will make someone stay who wants to go, but I believe that getting fair, equitable wages is a good start to combatting this issue head on.
Arrowood: Wages for county employees have been problematic for some time. The problem with government work is that when you increase wages, the money to increase those wages comes from the taxpayers. The county has offset pay increases with benefits. But the county must compete with the private sector and with surrounding counties who have increased wages to get the necessary employees. Employees and potential employees have families to think about. Since the beginning of Covid, fear of the virus, stimulus checks, runaway inflation, and other factors have deepened the crisis. Many businesses are still struggling to get fully staffed. Our county services are no different. When you cannot keep positions filled, you cannot provide the services that your constituents expect from their local government. If we want to be fully staffed in our government departments, we are going to have to step up and fund salary increases in some manner. We may not be able to do it all at once. But constituents expect their roads to get paved and maintained. They expect the Sheriff’s Department to respond to an emergency. They expect EMS to show up to help them or a loved one in a time of need. We have to find a way to make sure that the people’s money is spent wisely and in a way that provides them the greatest benefit and meets their expectations.
Broadband internet has become an important part of the 21st Century economy. Should Greene County invest funds to help expand broadband services? Why or why not?
Marsh: Expanding broadband internet service and bringing competition to the market is one of the best uses for the American Rescue Plan funds. While I would not have voted to saddle my children with the additional debt from ARP, I’d rather see it spent wisely than wasted on another liberal boondoggle. Comcast invested in infrastructure and rightly was able to reap rewards from their investment for many years. I haven’t seen any improvement in speed or service since I moved here. Many people are unable to obtain service at all and get quoted as much as $20,000 to have service extended from a neighboring home. These people are left with 1) abysmal service from satellite providers, 2) a hot spot from a cellular provider if close to a tower, or 3) a multi-year wait for Elon Musk’s StarLink. Individually we cannot address the issue and need to work together as a community to achieve our goals. Partnering with the electric companies that are already delivering service to our homes to also provide broadband is a no brainer. By priming the pump with ARP money and supporting electric utility bids for TDECD grants, we can bring in choice and competition. This also challenges Comcast to be more competitive, improve their offerings, and provide better customer service. You can’t provide virtual school, remote working, and other modern needs without fast, strong, consistent broadband internet. Bringing manufacturers to the county does create jobs and is a good thing but bringing the resources that allow our citizens to work remotely for corporations around the world is an even greater opportunity.
Peters: Greene County should absolutely invest in broadband internet. As Greene Countians, we know what a great place this is to live, work, and worship and broadband internet, with the educational and vocational opportunities it provides, will make our county an even more attractive place to reside.
Murray: I myself do not have access to internet at my home and I feel that broadband access should be available to all citizens. I know that many counties surrounding our area have gotten a huge jump-start on broadband for all and I believe that we should be right there with them. We need to invest money in ensuring that not only the access is there, but also it is affordable and efficient for the families it services. I know as an educator, the past two school years have shown a light to the lack of durable internet services our families have. Our school system attempted to combat this issue with mobile jetpacks and they helped, but were not a fix all to the issue. Ensuring that broadband is accessible to all Greene County residents will ensure that we are moving in the right direction keeping up with the minimum requirements to function and thrive as a community.
Arrowood: Competition is the bedrock of capitalism. As it now stands, we do not have competition driving ingenuity within our county when it comes to high-speed internet. Comcast/Xfinity have a corner on the internet market. Other cable service providers are not interested in coming in, building out the new infrastructure required to compete, and then only receiving a small fraction of homeowners as customer. And satellite internet and DSL is not really a comparable option as it is much more spotty and slower. Hopefully Greeneville Light and Power can help pick-up much of the slack we now face. Covid has shown a weakness in our internet coverage as many students, when required to go virtual, were unable to continue their learning because of a lack of internet access. Then there is the need for the ability for our citizens to work from home as many sectors have begun a migration to virtual meetings and work across the internet. The lack of high-speed internet options has kept many from working. Xfinity’s lack of competition has led them to ignore certain areas that are underserved. And internet has become more aligned with needs such as electricity and water than just a simple luxury. Higher levels of government are providing grant money to help build the necessary infrastructure to provide high-speed internet. Hopefully access to these programs and GLPS getting involved will help increase the availability to our people. One problem we have seen is that our state government has undercut local governments by taking away our bargaining power with cable/internet companies as the state government now offers a state contract that cable/internet companies can accept instead of working with us to get a good contract for our people.
A brief additional statement, if desired
Marsh: The majority of my adult life was in the Houston area and I have lived in several other states pursuing my career. When I reached the top of my chosen profession and was afforded the opportunity to live wherever I wanted, I did a lot of research and analysis and narrowed it down to Eastern Tennessee. Not only that, I chose Greene County specifically and not the “City of” anything, on purpose. Being from Texas, I think I fit in well. Texas probably has slightly more Baptist churches per capita so I can check the box on values and morals. Ron Paul was my congressman and I’m further to the right than the average Republican. I’m also a major 2nd amendment advocate; certified NRA, USCCA, and TN State Firearms instructor. I used a vacation day a couple weeks back and my family traveled to Nashville and spent the day at Tennessee Firearms Association/Gun Owners of America Lobby Day. We spoke directly with Rep. David Hawk and Senator Steve Southerland about important issues. I have been attending county commissioner meetings for about 6 months and researched history/records back over 8 years. My skills and experience equip me very well for the duties of County Commissioner. I do not have an axe to grind with anyone currently in office. I don’t work for or have any relatives employed by the government in any way. The only effect the government has on my finances is taking way too much in taxes. It is my belief that normal citizens who work in private enterprise and foot the bills should be deciding where the money gets spent.
Peters: I have enjoyed serving on the Commission for the past eight years and would appreciate the opportunity to continue that service. Most people don’t realize how dire the financial condition of our county was in 2014 when we literally had to borrow money to make payroll, and I am proud to have been a part of that turnaround. But there’s more work left to do.
Murray: There are multiple people out of work and multiple jobs to be had. We need better communication of what is needed in each area and how to get these people to work. We need to work smarter, not harder. We need to use our funds wisely, and if that means spending it on our work force and providing opportunities to the lowest class to the highest, everyone wins in the end; people are at work bettering themselves and their family, and businesses are prospering. Of course our drug issue is and unfortunately will always be an issue, but again, I truly feel this comes back to having the proper opportunities available to our community and better education on how to keep our citizens prosperous. I plan to serve the people with integrity and honesty. My goals are to provide our schools with a safe learning environment, to work with our school leaders to better our educational system and this will in turn aid in economic growth for our county. I am not seeking to raise any taxes or fees unless necessary to fund raises for our EMS, Fire, and Police staff, funding our volunteer organizations, etc. The people are what make Greene County great and it is my position to be a voice for the people and help find the opportunities that await them. I will be happy to answer any questions or concerns through my Facebook account. Feel free to message me and I will get back to you in a timely manner.
Arrowood: Another area I want to tackle is healthcare. We are so limited within our jurisdiction, but we can petition the state, including our own local representatives, to provide us the help to deal with the issue. I want the state to remove restrictions and allow more competition between health care systems. Many people within Greene County have voiced a deep concern about Ballad Health. While they are a private company that we have limited power over, the government protects them from any competition by requiring government permission to move into an area or to expand. My family had to look into some major medical procedures within the past few years. What I found is that the cost of the procedures at Ballad facilities were much more expensive than other facilities outside of the Ballad service area. Now, I do not have anything personal against Ballad. But I do understand government does not know better than the people what businesses are needed in a given area. And why should government protect who is already there instead of allowing the people to have choice as to which they want to support?The truth is Certificate of Need laws went into effect as a way of helping control costs and helping consumers. Federal law requiring CONs in each state lasted only twelve years and was repealed because these laws did not help. Tennessee has maintained a CON law, which directly hurts our area. Studies have shown that states with CON laws have higher costs and fewer options, directly harming the taxpayers and patients. I plan to offer a resolution to send to Nashville asking our state leaders to remove the CON law.