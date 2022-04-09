Five candidates are looking to fill three seats in the 5th Commission District in the May 3 Republican Primary.
The three winners of the Republican primary will join an Independent candidate, Dana Gosnell Wilds, in the Aug. 4 General Election.
Those running in the Republican Primary trying to move on to the general election are Gary Shelton, Jeremy Michael Roberts, Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers, Pamela Carpenter, and Lynn Fillers.
Shelton, Bowers and Carpenter are incumbents.
The candidates recently responded to questions from The Greeneville Sun about their campaigns.
Early voting begins on April 13 and runs through April 28. The Republican Party primary will be held on May 3 and the general election will be Aug. 4.
SHELTON
Gary Shelton, 67, was born and raised in Greene County. He graduated from South Greene High School and has a Bachelor of Science degree in business from East Tennessee State University. He is currently employed at Greene Farmers CO-OP where he has worked for 48 years.
ROBERTS
Jeremy Michael Roberts, 38, grew up in Greeneville as a farmer from a young age to now. He attended Nolachuckey Elementary School and graduated from South Greene High School in 2002. He attended Walters State Community College and obtained his EMT certification. He was a member of the South Greene Fire Department for 21 years. During that time, he also worked in construction, millwright, agriculture, management, bus driving, and ownership. He has been a bus driver for the Greene County School System both full-time and part-time for the past six years. He owns a lawn care business called M&M Complete and with his wife, Jennifer Roberts, owns Southland Equipment. He and his wife have four children.
BOWERS
Lloyd “Hoot “ Bowers is a life resident of Greene County. He was educated in the Greene County School System and is a graduate of East Tennessee State University with a degree in criminal justice. He is retired from State of Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission. He has previously served on the Greene County Board of Education and Greene County Commission.
CARPENTER
Pamela Carpenter resides in the Cedar Creek area of the 5th District, the district that contains Greeneville Middle School, Debusk, Nolichuckey, and Sourth Greene High School poll locations. She attended Walters State Community College and worked for Greene Farmers CO-OP for about 40 years. She has served on the County Commission previously for two terms representing the 5th District.
FILLERS
Lynn Fillers, 56, was born and raised on a farm in Greene County. He received his elementary school education at DeBusk and high school education at South Greene, graduating in 1984. He graduated from Tennessee Tech University with a Bachelor of Science in agricultural science in 1989. During his younger years, he worked on the farm and working in construction with his dad. He has worked as a vocational agriculture teacher, County Extension agent, manager of a Farmer’s Co-op, and he currently works as a shipping clerk. He is a political newcomer and this is his first bid for a political office.
Why are you running for this office?
Shelton: I am running for office to serve the people of the 5th District. I have represented the 5th District for the last four years. I am getting a lot of questions on my position on property taxes. I feel we should keep our current tax rate as it is now. With our current inflation rate and the price of fuel and groceries, I don’t think we need the added burden of a property tax increase.
Roberts: Running for 5th District Greene County Commissioner was not just a “spur of the moment” idea for me. My kids played a big role in my decision because I want their future to be the best it can be here. As previously mentioned, I have grown up here all my life. Greene County is a wonderful county, but there are always ways to improve and strive for better, just like I strive to do for my businesses. With that being said, I believe a person should do their part to make Greene County the best it can be.
Bowers: I seek re-election to the Commission because I love our county. I have no personal agenda. My only agenda is the best interest of our county.
Carpenter: One of the main attributes of Greene County, in my opinion, is the picturesque views and friendly people that reside here. I have three children and eight grandchildren, one of which is a teacher for the Greeneville City Schools System, one is studying to be a nurse, and one is pursuing a teaching degree at Tusculum University. All either work or plan on working and supporting Greene County. I, Pamela Carpenter, promise to be a good steward of your money spent for the needs of Greene County.
Fillers: I feel that with my previous experience, I can make some positive changes for the people of Greene County and Greeneville.
The Greene County Highway Department, the Sheriff’s Office, and EMS have had some difficulty retaining employees as they leave for higher wages elsewhere. Would you support a pay increase for these personnel or do you have another solution? Please explain why you would or would not support a pay increase.
Shelton: Regarding pay raises for employees, I have no problem with giving raises. We have had some pay increases come before the Commission and I have voted in favor.
Roberts: Greene County has great employees at the Greene County Highway Department, the Sheriff’s Office, and EMS. The pay increase should be rewarded accordingly by the department heads. If these employees are doing their job well and correctly, they should be rewarded. It is hard to keep great people in these sacrificing positions if their employment is not competitive with wages and benefits. In many situations, all the employees from these three departments sacrifice their lives daily for Greene County. In return, they should be paid in respect of their value to our county.
Bowers: Some Departments such as the Highway Department, the EMS, and the Sheriff’s Department are having problems retaining employees. I would support pay increases to enable the county to retain these professional employees.
Carpenter: I feel that the Sheriff’s Department, EMS, and Highway Department are three of the most important offices in Greene County. The Sheriff’s Department helps us to live worry free knowing that we are protected at all times. The EMS provides us with around the clock care and makes us feel reassured that our families can receive emergency medical treatment that can be life saving. The Highway Department provides roads for our residents to travel to and from safely. I would definitely support raises for these departments as they are instrumental to the residents of Greene County.
Fillers: I believe that the county employees need to be paid comparable salaries in order to keep the quality employees that this county deserves. However the taxpayers don’t want taxes raised to support the needs of the county. If this can be achieved without a tax increase, I fully support pay raises for county employees.
Broadband internet has become an important part of the 21st Century economy. Should Greene County invest funds to help expand broadband services? Why or why not?
Shelton: I think we need broadband county-wide. Greeneville Light and Power is going to start the process of providing this service to the whole county. I will do what I can as commissioner to assist Greeneville Light and Power in completing this project.
Roberts: With the education system pursuing technology in the learning environment, it is needed to help the younger generations to be successful. In years past, Greene County was leaders in tobacco and dairy with the companies like Magnavox, PET Dairy, and many other great companies. Greene County needs to become competitive with different things in today’s world with technology being one of those. If we ever want to see Greene County continue to be a top-ranking county in Tennessee, we need to get more technologically involved. With that being said, if broadband internet can help us do that, we should invest funding for it especially if grants are applicable.
Bowers: I strongly support broadband internet.
Carpenter: Broadband allows all homes to have the opportunity to have internet services which is a crucial component that almost everyone needs, especially students that rely heavily on internet usage to complete school work.
Fillers: Although this is becoming a necessity for daily life, I do not believe that the county needs to invest any funds for broadband in the county. From what I have read, Greeneville Light and Power is going to undertake this for the county and they need to provide the necessary funds for this project.
A brief additional statement, if desired
Shelton: I would to thank everyone for their support the last four years. The last two years have been stressful for the whole community. it is good to see everyone out and about. COVID hopefully is going away. I would like to ask everyone in the 5th District for their support and their vote Thanks again for your support.
Roberts: If elected, I will make every decision with a commonsense approach. I will do my best to represent the residents of the 5th District of Greene County with their values and concerns. I would certainly appreciate your vote as a 5th District Greene County Commissioner.
Bowers: I proudly served our country in the United States Army serving a tour of duty in Vietnam. I would be honored to continue serving as a County Commissioner. The precincts I’m running in are Middle School, Debusk, South Greene, and Nolachuckey.
Carpenter: The love I have for Greene County makes me yearn to help this area shine and show all of its true beauty. I believe we must all do our share to achieve what we wish to see happen for the betterment of Greene County. Thank you for your vote and your support of Greene County. It is my pleasure to serve you as the 5th District Commissioner.
Fillers: There are positive activities happening for Greene County now and I hope to expand on this. I will have an “open door” policy if elected to this position to the community in which I will serve and strive to do what is best for our Greene County home.