Five candidates are looking to fill three seats in the 7th Commission District in the May 3 Republican Primary.
The three winners of the Republican primary will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 General Election.
Those running for the three seats are Paul Burkey, Lisa Bowman Anderson, Teddy Lawing, Terry “Mike” Musick, and Robert Pleasant.
Burkey, Lawing and Musick are incumbents.
The candidates recently responded to questions from The Greeneville Sun about their campaigns.
Early voting begins on April 13 and runs through April 28. The Republican Party primary will be held on May 3 and the general election will be Aug. 4.
BURKEY
Paul Burkey, 62, of Greeneville, attended Glenwood Elementary School and graduated from West Greene High School in 1977. He graduated Centre College in 1981 with a Bachelor of Arts in government. He attended Naval Postgraduate School and received a master’s degree in national security affairs in 1987. He retired from the United States Navy as a captain after a 27-year career as a naval intelligence officer. Burkey is a Cold War, Gulf War, and War on Terrorism veteran. Since returning to live in Greene County in 2008, he has worked as a business manager for a contracting firm, Avantus-Federal. Through his work he provides advisory and assistance services to the Department of Defense and other agencies. He currently serves as a 7th District Greene County Commissioner, first being elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018. He previously served on the Greeneville-Greene County Airport Authority.
ANDERSON
Lisa Bowman Anderson, 61, is a graduate of Greeneville High School and attended Middle Tennessee State University. She is currently the service manager of Gateway Nissan in Greeneville. She was involved in the real estate business in the 1980s and 1990s, and co-owner of Greeneville Machine & Iron Works. She is a former board member of the Greene County Humane Society. She owns a small farm, and has lived in the 7th District for 50 years, and before that she lived in the Town of Greenville. She has no past political involvement.
LAWING
Teddy Lawing, is currently serving as a county commissioner for the 7th District of Greene County (Greeneville High School and Glenwood voting locations). He grew up in the Sunnyside community and attended Sunnyside Elementary School and then graduated from South Greene High School. He attended Walters State Community College and obtained an AAS in public safety and an AS in criminal justice. He started work at Greene Valley Developmental Center as a technician, went to work for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office as a transport/corrections officer, and then went to the Greeneville Police Department where he served as patrolman, detective sergeant, detective lieutenant and patrol captain. He returned to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office where he currently serves as a School Resource Officer at South Greene High School and a lieutenant supervising the SRO division of officers assigned to Greene County Schools. He serves on the Law Enforcement Committee, Personnel Policies Committee, 911-Central Dispatch Board, Greeneville-Greene County Library Board, Purchasing Committee and Animal Control Committee.
MUSICK
Terry “Mike” Musick, 48, is married to Diana. He grew up in the Mosheim community and graduated from West Greene High School in 1993. He then left for basic training in the United States Army. He attended Walters State Community College in both criminal justice and paralegal studies. He served in Operation Iraqi Freedom 1-2. He retired after 24 years of military service, and is currently the commander of the VFW Post 1990. He works for the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. He currently serves on the Mosheim Planning Commission and was appointed in January to the 7th District County Commission seat that he is seeking to be elected to in May.
PLEASANT
Robert Pleasant, 47, has a GED and graduate certificate from Full Sail University. He has a background in security and worked as a Tennessee state prison guard in 2001, in addition to having an unarmed license to help a private investigator. He was in the Tennessee State Guard and worked for Greeneville City Schools at one time as a custodian. He mounted an unsuccessful bid for Constable 4 years ago. He’s currently a commercial loan broker and working to get his license for residential brokering.
Why are you running for this office?
Burkey: I am running for re-election because I think I can apply a lifetime of leadership experience to connect vision with practical, realistic execution for moving the County forward in a unified way. I especially want to represent the interests of my constituents in the 7th district. I am pro-growth and pro-education. The two go hand in hand as education is the foundation of prosperity and prosperity is motivation for better education. In the next four years we will encounter some important decisions here in Greene County that will affect how things go for many years to follow. Due to COVID, the County has received federal America Recovery Act (ARP) funding and the schools have received Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding. There may be more federal funding available through grants from the State of Tennessee. Regardless of where you stand on the wisdom of all this federal funding, it is here now and it offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to really improve Greene County if we use them wisely where they can have the greatest and longest lasting impact. In addition to those funds, both the County and the schools will retire several bonds over the next four years. That’s sort of like paying off your mortgage and freeing up resources. Just like paying off your mortgage, the temptation would be to squander those freed up resources on short term things. And just like after paying off a mortgage, it would be wise to apply those savings in the best way possible. So, I would like to offer good stewardship as we spend this money by keeping all the projects for the various departments aligned to a common vision, so that they work together for the betterment of the citizens in our County and especially my 7th District constituents.
Anderson: I am running for this office to be able to listen to, and respond, and represent my whole district. I would like to have quarterly meetings, with my district, so everyone is up to date on the budgets, and other issues impacting our county, and have question and answer sessions, including all other Commissioners, if they will attend.
Lawing: When I first ran for County Commissioner, I felt that it was a great way to give back to the community, and still do. After serving my first term, there are several things that I would like to continue to work on and help solve some problems that we are facing or will be facing. Since elected, I have attended every County Commission meeting with the exception of one when I was sick. I have faithfully attended every committee meeting that I am assigned. I read every packet prior to commission meetings and am prepared to vote on the issues at hand with an understanding of the issue at hand.
Musick: To continue to serve my county and constituents of the 7th district.
Pleasant: I’m running to be a voice for the Greene County residents. I will listen to the voters and vote the way I think will help all voters. Also, we need more animal welfare laws in the county and other things. I will vote the way I think voters would want me to and will listen to all their needs and concerns.
The Greene County Highway Department, the Sheriff’s Office, and EMS have had some difficulty retaining employees as they leave for higher wages elsewhere. Would you support a pay increase for these personnel or do you have another solution? Please explain why you would or would not support a pay increase.
Burkey: Our Sheriff’s Department, Road Department and EMS system, along with all the other County Divisions, require well-trained and highly motivated personnel. In general, our employees are already dedicated to serving their fellow citizens. However, in Northeast Tennessee, the market is deciding what the value of trained, motivated personnel is. If we want to recruit, hire, and retain quality personnel, especially highly trained and certified first responders, we need to compete in that market. If we’re paying below market prices, we’re going to struggle to keep good folks. I don’t know where that value is exactly, but based on research we have done over the last couple years, we are probably paying in the low end of that market. The good news is that we already have compensation improvements underway. COVID relief funds gave us a chance to reward our personnel with stipends that get us in the area of equitable pay and benefits and provide some breathing room to transition that into traditional funding streams in a couple years without raising property taxes to do it. We also need to continue communication to County employees the value of their total compensation in addition to just their take-home pay. Several of our employee benefits are quite a bit better than in surrounding Counties.
Anderson: I feel the Highway Dept. budget needs to be analyzed further regarding wages. I am looking forward to becoming more familiar with their Department and wage system. The Sheriff’s Dept. and EMS are both drastically underpaid for what they do. They both face life and death situations for everything they do and perform, and I do support a raise for these departments.
Lawing: I serve on the personnel policy committee; we requested a salary study be completed and the full Greene County Commission voted to have it completed. We saw in the study that some county employees were at the lower percentage of their recommended pay, some were about middle way and some were at or above the recommended salary. As we approach the start of the budget process, I hope that we can continue to adjust salaries that are on the lower percentages of their pay level and bring all county employees up to closer where they need to be in their individual pay scale. County employees do have a good benefits package with Health Insurance, Retirement, Health Clinic and other benefits, while some county employees are not paid at the top of the recommended level, with the combination of pay and the benefits package, the commission has to balance what is needed to accomplish the mission of the departments, while understanding the impact on taxpayers. With departments such as EMS, it is hard to find employees as there are only a few young people entering into this profession and with few graduating from EMT and Paramedic programs, the larger better paid cities and counties are getting most of those graduating. I think we are going to have to encourage young people to enter this profession and have some incentive to offer them to stay in our community and work for our EMS. This employee shortage not only effects Greene County, but it is also a regional problem with several cities and counties in the same situation as Greene County. As far as the Sheriff’s Office, when I first graduated high school, I applied for Greeneville Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies in our region. There would be close to a hundred people or so also taking the test for very few positions that were available. Now, when the Greene County Sheriff’s Office gives a corrections or patrol test, there have been fewer than twenty or so qualified people taking the tests. Again, the younger population is not going into this profession and with the state of the national attitude towards law enforcement, why would they? Locally, law enforcement has a very positive community relation and feel they are appreciated but the overall national attitude is negative.
Musick: I would gladly support a pay increase for these local heroes and would hope to accomplish this without additional tax burdens on the citizens.
Pleasant: I would vote for a pay raise for these departments as they are very important for the county to function and for the residents of Greene County. I went through the Johnson City citizen’s police academy and rode two nights with officers so I know first-hand what they go through.
Broadband internet has become an important part of the 21st Century economy. Should Greene County invest funds to help expand broadband services? Why or why not?
Burkey: There is no down-side to expanding affordable broadband access throughout Greene County. COVID forced us to innovate education and business to more on-line platforms. While in-person education and person-to-person business will always be better, many of those telecommunications techniques will continue to provide useful tools for all kinds of these interactions, as long as everyone, or almost everyone, can participate. We also discovered personal advantages in connecting by video-links to distant family and friends in ways we did not imagine before COVID. Even if COVID had not provided the forcing function, the need for widely available, high-capacity broadband was and is quickly becoming mandatory for attracting new businesses and otherwise fostering more economic development. So, Greene County should invest funds to expand broadband services. We have already committed to supporting the two utility companies servicing Greene County by using some of our ARP funding for this purpose and by helping those utilities advocate for more State level grants to accomplish this expansion.
Anderson: Broadband internet is an important factor in the majority of lives today, however, I do not feel our County and taxpayers should have to cover the expense of this. I feel this should be left up to the providers of internet services.
Lawing: At the March 2022 commission meeting, I was glad to vote in favor of a couple resolutions that I think will greatly enhance Greene County’s broadband internet access. We learned from the Covid-19 epidemic with students being on virtual education that there were several area’s of Greene County that did not have adequate access to broadband internet that would allow students of the Greene County School System access their homework and work online. Hotspot devices had to be provided to some students to allow them to access their education. The current internet provider in Greene County has not been receptive to the broadband needs of Greene County. Several citizens work from home now and I think it’s very important to have a reliable, reasonably priced, all-inclusive broadband internet available to all the citizens of Greene County.
Musick: Greene County is already exploring the ideas of broadband expansion and I am excited to be a part of these efforts.
Pleasant: I’m all for the broadband in the county as it is a useful tool for many residents and their kids. I come from a county that is lagging behind in the 21st century and it’s sad to see it like that. I think this would be a big benefit for the city and county. It would mean increasing access and usage of broadband infrastructure in rural areas (and the amenities, digital skills, online education, and the job search opportunities that come with it). This would lead to higher property values, increased job and population growth, higher rates of new business formation, and lower unemployment rates.
A brief additional statement, if desired
Burkey: Being on the County Commission is a team sport. There are 21 Commissioners and no one of us can do things alone. I want to promote actions to tackle tough issues and strive to persuade my fellow Commissioners to do what seems best. A County Government, just like any other form of Government, is a tool the People use to do things. It is designed to do some things well and may not be the right tool for other things. Over the years, long before I was around, we decided that a County Government should provide schools, law enforcement, highway maintenance, solid waste, court functions, and other administrative services. It’s not a good tool for raising our children, taking care of our neighbors, settling simple disagreements peaceably among ourselves, keeping drugs out of our families, and growing faith in our churches and communities. Someone has to do that, but that’s our job as citizens, either as individuals or in non-governmental groups such as Volunteer Fire Departments, civic organizations, issue-specific non-profit organizations, and churches. Although the County can help, when we ask the County Government tool to do something it’s not meant to do, we get inefficiency. So, volunteer more, team with our teachers to make education a continuum between home and school, find something you like to do and give back to your community, join a Volunteer Fire Department. Support these groups with donations as you are able. Pick up the trash along the road near where you live; don’t throw trash along the road where you don’t live. If we all do that enough, we can all share in the resulting prosperity.
Anderson: I feel we need more animal control laws within our County. It is great to finally have Animal Control, but something needs to be accomplished to help with the numbers they have to deal with. I also feel we need to address the issues with drug abuse in our County. I am looking forward to representing my district, and appreciate all votes, and appreciate all people for voting, no matter what district, or whom they vote for!
Lawing: I appreciate the voters having faith in me in 2018 to elect me to the County Commission and ask that the voters will continue to support me in serving for another term as your representative in the 7th District County Commission seat.
Musick: Thanks to everyone supporting me and I look forward to being your servant this next term.
Pleasant: I’m an author of a science-fiction book for young adults, as I have two grandkids and one goes to middle school. I’m a storm spotter for the National Weather Service, have a ham radio license, and took weather forecasting classes online at Penn State. I have a Facebook page East TN Weather Alert with 8,000+ followers. I’m really good with computers and built my own.