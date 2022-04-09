There are five candidates on the ballot for the 4th Commission District commissioner race in the May 3 Republican Primary.
The three winners of the Republican primary will join Democratic candidate Amanda Beamer in the Aug. 4 General Election in a four-person race for three seats.
Those running in the Republican Primary are William “Bill” Dabbs, Eddie Jennings, Adam Musgrove, Lyle Parton, and Tim Smithson.
Dabbs and Parton are incumbents.
The candidates recently responded to questions from The Greeneville Sun about their campaigns.
Early voting begins on April 13 and runs through April 28. The Republican Party primary will be held on May 3 and the general election will be Aug. 4.
DABBS
Bill Dabbs, 64, is a Greeneville High School graduate. He is the CEO of WBD LLC. and managing partner of MD Properties. He is a United States Navy veteran. He was formerly a County Commissioner for the 8th District and is currently a commissioner for the 4th District which consists of parts of Greeneville and Camp Creek. He is married, and has five children, five grandchildren, and two grandchildren on the way.
JENNINGS
Eddie Jennings, 70, is a South Greene High School graduate. He was a truck driver for 40 years and farmer. He previously served on the County Commission from 2014-2018 representing the 4th District. He is also a United States Army Reserve veteran. He has lived in Greeneville the majority of his life.
MUSGROVE
Adam Musgrove, 34, and his wife Ashley have two children. He currently works for Greene County Schools at South Greene Middle School as a United States History teacher. It is his eighth year in education, having taught previously at Camp Creek before consolidation. He grew up in Greene County and graduated from South Greene before attending East Tennessee State University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice and history. He then attended Tusculum University for a Masters of Arts in education. He has management experience in the restaurant industry locally and in the Knoxville area. He has managed a number of locations that each averaged around $1 million in annual sales. He has managed approximately 30 employees, meeting a budget and keeping labor and other costs in check. Additionally, he is active in the community as a member of the Camp Creek VFD.
PARTON
Lyle Parton, 71, is seeking his third term as 4th District Commissioner. He and his wife have owned and operated Partons Electric-Heating & Air Conditioning for over 50 years. He was employed at Greeneville Shipbuilders for 19 years where he was a sheetmetal fitter and supervisor. He was a certified nuclear welder. He currently holds state licenses as a Mechanical Contractor, HVAC, Building Contractor, Electrical Contractor and Plumbing Contractor. He is a high school graduate and has attended numerous training and vocational programs throughout his career. He is a lifetime farmer in Greene County having worked in tobacco, hay, corn and currently raising beef cattle. He is married to Doris Darnell-Parton and they reside in the South Greene Community and attend Victory Church of God.
SMITHSON
Tim Smithson, 63, is a lifelong resident of Greene County. He graduated from South Greene High School and The University of Tennessee. He retired just over two years ago after spending over 39 years in the agricultural supply business. The last 12 years of his career was spent as general manager of Washington Farmers Cooperative in Jonesborough. He is also a lifelong farmer in the Camp Creek community. He has been married to his wife Angie for almost 42 years and they have two daughters who along with their families also live in Greene County. Angie is retired as a teacher after spending 30 years with the Greene County School System. This is Smithson’s first attempt to run for a political office.
Why are you running for this office?
Dabbs: I have represented the 4th District for the past four years and the 8th District for ten years. I believe I have unfinished business for Greene County. Examples would be to lower or eliminate taxes and bring economic development to Greene County.
Jennings: To voice the people’s opinions and concerns. I will look closely after how the taxpayers’ money is spent, and want to make things better instead of worse for the people in Greene County. I want to make Greene County great again. I want to make sure Greene County citizen’s voices are heard. I’m for smaller government and less taxes. I’m a true conservative Republican. I’m a voice for my constituents and voters in the county.
Musgrove: I’m not a politician, I’m a father who is concerned about my children’s future and that of my community and nation. I’m running to make sure I can look my children in the eye and tell them I did all that I could to preserve the values and principles that made our nation great. The last few years have proved to me that if we want our children and future generations to enjoy freedom and prosperity, we cannot remain inactive and apathetic. As president Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation from extinction. We didn’t pass it in the blood stream to our children. It must be fought for and defended and handed on to them so they can do the same. Or one day we will tell our children and children’s children what is was once like in America when men were free.” The theme of my campaign is Defend Liberty Locally. I believe that we as a nation are at a critical crossroads. We need to defend our values and ideals at every level of government. That starts here on the local level.
Parton: I am seeking this office to continue the work toward accomplishing the goals this commission has undertaken. My goal has been to keep spending down and and maintain our property taxes without increases. We currently have a good fund balance for operating the county government and do not see a need for any increase in the near future.
Smithson: I have always had a keen interest in local government and have tried to stay informed of what is happening within our local governing bodies. Within the past few months at different times I have had a number of friends and neighbors ask me to consider running for county commissioner. After much thought and a lot of prayers I decided this might be a way for me to give back to my local community.
The Greene County Highway Department, the Sheriff’s Office, and EMS have had some difficulty retaining employees as they leave for higher wages elsewhere. Would you support a pay increase for these personnel or do you have another solution? Please explain why you would or would not support a pay increase.
Dabbs: I support pay increases for all county employees as long as it doesn’t require the raising of taxes to achieve that goal, and can be done within budget. As for personnel leaving a job in Greene County to pursue a job in another county, the increase in pay would be minimal because of your expenses and the wear and tear on your vehicle.
Jennings: Yes. Instead of buying things that we could do without, for example like the hospital and the CCU, and getting our wants instead of needs we should utilize our tax money wisely we could afford to pay a little more without the wasteful spending and any tax increases. Remember the people in Greene county that are not drawing very much retirement are the very ones that built Greene County. Commissioners are the funding body of the county government, but the county government needs to remember that the taxpayers are the funding body of all of Greene County. Money needs to be used wisely.
Musgrove: It is my understanding, that Mayor Morrison has initiated a study to be conducted regarding this issue. The study will compare our departments pay and benefits with other counties in the area. This data will help us formulate a sound approach to tackling employee retention and recruitment. In principle, I would support a pay increase in order to keep wages competitive and at pace with the rising inflation. These departments are essential infrastructure for our community. The issue would be sourcing the additional funds without a tax increase. The issue of inflation will continue to be a challenge for both the county and taxpayer’s personal budget. We must seek to grow the tax base through economic development. The focus should be on how to attract industry and business to Greene County. I believe if we promote economic freedom many businesses leaving more restrictive areas of the country could be brought to Greene County. Smith and Wesson recently relocated to Blount County from Massachusetts. Greene County can grow, if we promote economic liberty locally.
Parton: We, the commissioners, have been studying ways to maintain our employees. We just gave a 5% across the board raise. Each department may need to consider doing an exit interview to determine the reason for employees leaving, it may not always have to do with money. Losing employees is happening in all counties. Raises could possibly be considered if it does not cause a tax increase.
Smithson: Since I am not currently a county commissioner and am not privy to much of the financial information that would be necessary to answer this question, I can only give some general thoughts. Dependable, trustworthy, self-motivated employees are the backbone of any business, whether it is a large corporation or small business. County government is no different. Without the proper employees in place we can’t expect our local government offices to operate efficiently. That is where the department heads and the county commission has to work together to provide whatever funds are available to make sure our employees are fairly compensated.
Broadband internet has become an important part of the 21st Century economy. Should Greene County invest funds to help expand broadband services? Why or why not?
Dabbs: Yes. There are grants and other programs available that can help Greene County achieve the goal of broadband for all Greene Countians who do not have that service.
Jennings: Instead of asking the commissioners and the county government, we should ask the taxpayers in the county for their input.
Musgrove: I believe the investment of county funds in broadband internet is a sound one. The investment in broadband will provide much needed competition among internet service providers. Many places in the county are limited to one provider. This situation creates in effect a monopoly and many times results in subpar performance and inflated prices. The increased competition will force current providers to improve service or be replaced. The other issue this investment would address is lack of availability. This issue was highlighted to me during 2020 when the school system had extended periods of virtual instruction. Many students didn’t have access to the internet at home. I listened to many parents explain that a service provider was not available and to receive service would require them to pay thousands to have a cable ran to their property. The investment would allow Greeneville Light and Power to expand service to these citizens. Broadband Internet is critical infrastructure for the 21st century and will help to attract business and residents to our community. Johnson City and Washington County have a remote worker campaign that offers 5000 dollars and other benefits to workers who relocate to the area. Greene County can attract workers here in a similar fashion if we have reliable quality broadband internet. Finally, I support the investment because it would be self-sustaining. The initial investment would be combined with grants and Greeneville Light and Power would be able to provide internet service through monthly fees to customers. We need to be good stewards of every tax dollar. However, if an investment will promote economic development and growth it will pay off in the long run. Government must promote policies that foster growth and unleash the free market.
Parton: Broadband internet is greatly needed in Greene County. We trust that this issue will be resolved when up and running. The broadband issue was passed at our March meeting that granted Greeneville Power Board the authority to proceed. Hopefully there will be grant money available to offset the expense in setting up broadband service.
Smithson: Broadband internet is a vital part of our world today. A good, dependable internet connection is imperative to our local businesses and industries, our local school systems, our governmental agencies, our healthcare providers, etc. With so many people working from home now, a dependable internet connection could be the determining factor as to whether they can continue to live in Greene County. Again, I am not currently privy to financial information and therefore cannot accurately answer this question. However, I do think there are a number of resources that are currently and will be available in the future such as state and federal grants that need to be pursued to help with this process. I am pleased that our locally controlled Greeneville Light and Power System has made the commitment to be a broadband provider in Greene County and hope that every effort is made to make this service available to each and every citizen in a timely manner.
A brief additional statement, if desired.
Dabbs: I would like to thank all who have supported me over the years and I ask for your vote once again. If anyone has any questions or concerns feel free to contact me.
Jennings: I would truly appreciate to speak for the citizens’ voice and listen to them. I would like for the county government to talk to them on any of the issues including those mentioned here. We should turn the county back over to the taxpayers and listen to their concerns and requests. I would appreciate your vote and I am running on my previous record. The reason i have not been out and about in District 4 recently is because i have been undergoing radiation treatments. Come the latter part of April, I will be back out campaigning again.
Musgrove: I believe the job of government is to recognize and protect the natural rights of each citizen. Government governs best closest to the people. The Federal Government has assumed authority in size and scope far beyond its constitutional mandate. States and local governments for generations have acquiesced and given away authority that belongs closer to the people. This has created a bureaucracy that exceeds the bounds of a Constitutional Republic. If we are to pass liberty to future generations, We The People have to become active in the restoration of the Republic. Local and state governments have to assert their historical and constitutional authority. Liberty can and must be defended. In Greene County let’s do our part and Defend Liberty Locally.
Parton: I would like to thank the people in Greene County’s 4th District for electing me for the past two terms. I hope I have done a good job representing them on the Commission. I would like to ask for their support and vote for another term.
Smithson: I am a lifelong resident of Greene County and I am committed to our conservative, Christian values. I am a 40 year member of the Camp Creek Ruritan Club, a member of the Board of Directors of Rural Health Services Consortium and a Deacon of Harris Memorial Free Will Baptist Church. I have almost 40 years experience in business and am very familiar with budgeting, finances, and making the hard decisions that are necessary to keeping a business profitable. I would like to use those skills to represent the citizens of the 4th Commission District. Your vote will be appreciated. Thank you!