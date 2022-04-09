All qualified citizens have the right to vote in national, state and local elections after registering to vote.
To be eligible to vote in Tennessee, a qualified citizen must be a citizen of the United States, must be 18 years of age or older on or before the date of the next election and must be a resident of Tennessee.
As a convicted felon eligibility to register and vote depends upon the crime convicted of and the date of the conviction. If a felony conviction made a felon ineligible, the felon may regain your eligibility if the conviction has been expunged or if a successful petition to have their voting rights have been granted, unless the conviction for a crime rendered the felon permanently ineligible to vote.
In order to participate in an election, a qualified voter must be properly registered no later than thirty (30) days before the election. The election commission office will process any by-mail voter registration form that has been postmarked at least thirty (30) days before the election. T.C.A 2-2-109.
Staff members at the Greene County Election Commission Office are available to assist the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The office is located at 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1, Greeneville, TN 37745. The public may reach the office by phone by calling 423.798.1715.
NATIONAL/STATE VOTING
Federal and state general elections are held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November in even-numbered years.
In presidential election years, the Presidential Preference Primary election is held on the first Tuesday in February. The Republican and Democratic parties in Greene County may choose to hold their primaries on the same date.
Federal and State Republican and Democratic party primary election are held on the first Thursday in August in even-numbered years, in conjunction with the County General Election.
LOCAL ELECTIONS
The Republican and Democratic parties in Greene County may choose to hold a county primary elections on the first Tuesday in May.
Greene County holds a general election on the first Thursday in August in even-numbered years, in conjunction with the Federal / State Primary Election.
Municipal elections in Greene County’s towns are non-partisan. The following is information for elections in municipalities:
Greeneville: Town of Greeneville Municipal Elections are held on the first Thursday in August every year. In even-numbered years, the Town of Greeneville Municipal Election coincides with the County General Election. In odd-numbered years, the Town of Greeneville Municipal Election is a stand-alone election.
In even-numbered years, two aldermen for the 2nd ward and the mayor are elected. In odd-numbered years, two aldermen for the first ward are elected. The aldermen and mayor serve two-year terms.
During some municipal elections, school board members are elected to serve four-year terms, and water commissioners are elected to serve six-year terms. The Greeneville Board of Education has five members which consist of two members from the 1st ward, two members from the 2nd ward, and one at-large member. The Town of Greeneville’s Water Commission has three members who serve at-large.
Baileyton: Town of Baileyton Municipal Elections are held on the first Thursday in August every even-numbered year and coincides with the County General Election.
The town of Baileyton elects a mayor and four aldermen, each serving a staggered four-year term.
In even-numbered years when the mayor and two aldermen are not up for election, the town’s other two aldermen are elected.
Mosheim: Town of Mosheim Municipal Elections are held on the first Thursday in August every even-numbered year and coincides with the County General Election.
The town of Mosheim elects a mayor and four aldermen, each serving a staggered four-year term.
In even-numbered years when the mayor and two aldermen are not up for election, the town’s other two aldermen are elected.
Tusculum: City of Tusculum Municipal Elections are held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November every even-numbered year and coincides with the State / Federal General Election.
One commissioner is elected in one election, and two commissioners are elected in the next election. Each serves a four-year term. The commissioners elect one of their own as mayor.
EARLY VOTING
Registered voters may cast their ballots early (in-person) during the period that extends 20 days before an election to five days before an election. During the Presidential Preference Primary, the period extends 20 days before an election to seven days before an election.
VOTING BY MAIL
Registered voters may vote by mail when certain conditions are met. If voters wish to vote by mail, they must request a ballot in writing over their signature. The first day to receive a request is ninety (90) days prior to the election, and the last day to receive a request is seven (7) days prior to the election. For more information on absentee-by-mail eligibility, contact the Greene County Election Commission or visit the Tennessee Division of Elections website at: www.GoVoteTN.com.
Military personnel, their families, and overseas citizens may also vote by absentee ballot if they meet certain requirements. Applications to vote by absentee ballot from military personnel, their families, and overseas citizens may be received no earlier than January 1 of the year in which the election is to be held unless the election is to be held less than ninety (90) days after January 1 of the calendar year. In that case, the application may be received no earlier than ninety (90) days before the election and no later than seven (7) days before the election. For further details and to review the requirements, please visit FVAP.gov or contact the Greene County Election Commission.
ELECTION COMMISSION
Justin Reaves is the administrator of elections for the Greene County Election Commission.
The election commission’s chairman is Charles L Johnson (R). Charlena Kendrick Dean (D) is the secretary, and the commissioners are Matthew L. Hensley (R), Latasha W. Keller (R), and William West (D).
The State Election Commission is responsible for appointing five county election commissioners for every county in the state. This is done on the first Monday in April in every odd-numbered year.
The political party to which three of the five commissioners belong will be the party with the majority in the state legislature.
There are three Republicans and two Democrats currently serving as election commissioners.