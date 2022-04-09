There are a number of positions that will see Republican candidates running unopposed in their May 3 primary contests, meaning their races are basically already decided as they will also run unopposed in the August general except in the case of a write-in candidate.
Douglas Jenkins is running unopposed in the Republican primary for 3rd Judicial District chancellor, while Alex Pearson and Beth Boniface are running unopposed for the positions of 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge Part I and Part III respectively.
In the Republican primary, Kenneth Bailey is running unopposed for General Sessions judge, John Dugger is running unopposed for 3rd Judicial District Criminal Court judge, and Dan Armstrong is running unopposed for 3rd Judicial district attorney general.
Many Republicans are also running unopposed for local Greene County offices.
Nathan Holt is running unopposed in the May 3 Republican primary for the office of county trustee, and Kevin Swatsell is running unopposed for the office of road superintendent.
A Republican is also running unopposed for every Greene County Constable seat in the May 3 Republican primary.
Travis Dearstone is running in the 1st Constable District, Wayne Wilhoit in the 2nd Constable District, Kenneth Bitner in the 3rd Constable District, William Parton in the 4th Constable District, Freddie Sams in the 5th Constable District, Matthew Brobeck in the 6th Constable District, and Timothy Vonglis in the 7th Constable District.
The races for Greene County School Board positions are also uncontested with four Republicans and one independent running.
Those running unopposed in the May 3 Republican primary for county school board seats who will not face a challenge in August are: Stacey Franklin for 1st District, Larry Bible for 3rd District, Gary Compton for 5th District, and Mark Rothe for 6th District.
Minnie Blankenship Banks will run unopposed for 4th District school board member in the Aug. 4 general election as an independent.
The race for one at-large seat on the Town of Greeneville’s School Board will be contested in August. Craig Shepard is running unopposed in the Republican primary for the seat, and he will face independent candidates Thomas Annett and Patsy Barger in the August general.
A few Democratic candidates are also running unopposed in the Democratic primary on Aug. 4.
The local Democratic Party called a primary for all local offices except county and city school board seats, but only three Democratic candidates submitted petitions before the qualifying deadline for three separate Greene County Commission seat races.
Darrell Key is running unopposed in the 1st Commissioner District Democratic Primary on May 3. He will face the three winners from the Republican primary race and independent candidate Todd Pierce in the Aug. 4 General Election.
Amanda Beamer is running unopposed in the 4th Commissioner District Democratic Primary. In August, she will compete for one of the three commissioner seats against the three winners of the Republican Primary.
Democratic candidate John Waddle is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for one of three seats in the 6th Commissioner District. However, the race drew only two Republicans, Jeffrey Bible and Larkin Clemmer, so it will essentially be decided in May. Waddle, Bible, and Clemmer will fill the three seats barring any write-ins in August.