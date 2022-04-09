Two candidates are running in the Republican Primary for Greene County Mayor, incumbent Mayor Kevin Morrison and challenger Terry Greer.
There is no Democratic Primary for the mayor seat, so either Morrison or Greer will run unopposed in the August General Election.
The Greeneville Sun asked candidates to respond to questionnaires about their campaigns.
Terry Greer did not respond to the Sun’s questionnaire. The Sun made multiple attempts to contact Greer.
Early voting begins April 13 and runs through April 28. The Republican Party primary will be held May 3 and the general election will be Aug. 4.
Morrison
Morrison, 53, was first elected in Greene County mayor in August 2018. He was born and raised in Greene County. He is a 1987 graduate of North Greene High School, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from East Tennessee State University in 1991. He and his wife of 26 years, Stephanie Braithwaite, have four children. They live in the Newmansville and Union Temple communities on their family’s farm. Morrison is a member of the Union Temple United Methodist Church where he was a lay speaker and now serves as a lay minister in the Baileyton Circuit of the United Methodist Church. While at ETSU, he completed the ROTC program and was commissioned as an infantry officer into the United States Army, where he became an Airborne Ranger and completed numerous combat schools and earned numerous skill badges, awards and decorations for service and performance. His assignments included the Korean DMZ, Panama, the 101st Airborne at Fort Campbell, Kentucky and the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Benning, Georgia. He was recruited out of the Army by a fortune 500 company in the spring of 1997 to become a pharmaceutical sales representative in Ann Arbor, Michigan, at the University of Michigan. He was promoted and returned home in 1999 where he continued his sales career. He spent 20 years working for numerous pharmaceutical and bio tech companies until his election in 2018.
Why are you running for this office?
Morrison: It has been the honor of my life to serve as County Mayor, and other than my wife, kids, and family, serving Greene County is the absolute love of my life. I am seeking reelection to this office to continue to build on the responsible advancements we have made over the last four years, and to continue to ensure that Greene County remains the greatest place in the world for life, work, and play.
What do see as the biggest challenge or opportunity facing Greene County in the next four years, and how will you approach it as county mayor?
Morrison: The biggest challenge facing Greene County I believe in the very near term is to carefully navigate the fickle economy that has developed. Despite our blessed ability to have recently capitalized on many opportunities with exceptional financial management, (The partnership and trust that has been built between the Greene County Commission and all of our department heads, elected officials, and leaders have made all the difference in having and maintaining the best and strongest financial position in Greene County history). Despite this strong position, it must be nurtured and preserved, and with the tremendous inflationary pressures we have seen, the most pressing challenge is for local government not to misstep, financially, and add to those burdens or pressures. Our short term plan is to provide steady, conservative stewardship of our budget and tax dollars. We have consistently and carefully evaluated how each decision or commitment may affect our county now and in the future. We want to make smart decisions and wise investments that pay dividends in the future. Other than that, We have implemented and very quickly capitalized on the tremendous opportunities we have been presented. Most especially, 1) Broadband internet delivery across the County. This endeavor is so important for making Greene County competitive for jobs and industry, and education delivery. Affordable and abundant broadband across Greene County would have changed completely the effects of COVID-19 on education delivery and learning. 2) Capitalize and continue economic development opportunities. Business, industry, restaurant, and retail recruitment. These initiatives are very competitive, complicated and require time and focus, and we need have taken an aggressive approach to maximize available incentives for businesses looking for a permanent home and looking to expand. We also want to diversify our economy with many different areas, so that our employment has less volatility to be adversely affected when times get hard. 3) Workforce development. Maximize our community’s educational and workforce training opportunities and continue to push for more opportunities for students or adults desiring to start a business, or be trained in the specialty trade/service industry. The efforts by many of our leaders including myself to get TCAT (TN College of Applied Tech), in Greene County is a great step toward being a better prepared community for the future. Other initiatives include: CTE (Career and Technical Education), in our schools. Partnerships with Walters State Community College like the Law Enforcement Academy, and Tusculum University’s and ETSU’s many program offerings along with their traditional degree offerings.
What do you see as the role of the Greene County Mayor in recruiting new businesses and employers to Greene County in the coming years? Is having county owned and developed property available vital to business recruitment? Why or why not?
Morrison: The county mayor contributes in partnership with other community leaders to the overall direction and vision of Greene County’s efforts to the recruitment of business, industry, restaurants, and retail. There is also a role for resource management, acquisition, and advocacy. The rules have drastically changed over the years to give greater involvement, financial incentives, and additional financial tools to local municipalities/counties/jurisdictions that were not available in the past. These rules and incentives have been set up by the State of Tennessee to make our state, counties, and cities more competitive for winning jobs, business, industry, and other commerce. These incentives are not available to private property/business owners. Rightly or wrongly, these are the rules of the game, and we can choose as a community to compete or be left out, or receive what is left over, if anything. In this age of instant communication and competitiveness, having county owned/developed property is a must. County/municipal owned property unlocks the potential for receiving development grants from the state to assist with costly grading, infrastructure, marketing/advertisement, and preliminary/spec construction. Not having county/municipal owned property means these costs fall on the tax payers and puts our community at extreme disadvantage in comparison to others around us. Bottom line? Opportunities presented to us are not going away. They will simply go somewhere else, and we miss out on all the benefits of getting others to help us pay our bills. We have no desire to be in the real estate business. We want to compete and win against other communities following the same rules of the game, and with Greene County’s quality of life and natural beauty, by taking advantage of the economic incentives available to us, we can win against them!
A brief additional statement, if desired.
Morrison: First, I thank you for the honor and opportunity to serve as your county mayor the last four years. Whether you voted for me or not, I have worked greatly to demonstrate that I can be the leader that honors your trust, vote, and support to successfully lead our community. Over the last four years, I have not let up on getting to know, helping, and meeting as many of you, my neighbors, as I can. However, it is impossible to meet everyone, and I want to take this opportunity to personally ask, if I have not had that opportunity, for your vote and support for reelection as your county mayor, so that we can carry on the very important work that we have started, to make Greene County the best place in the world to live, work, and play. God bless and thank you.