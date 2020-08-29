Several Greene County Convenience Centers placed throughout the area serve Greene County residents with sites for garbage and recycling disposal. Locations, hours and phone numbers for the convenience centers are listed below. All of the centers are closed on Sundays.

The Greene County Solid Waste Office is located on 795 Hal Henard Road and is open Monday and Tuesday 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday 6 a.m. to noon. For more information regarding services call 798-1794 or use https://www.greenecountytngov.com/solid-waste/

Curbside garbage collection is available for Town of Greeneville and City of Tusculum residents, along with other disposal services managed by their respective public works departments. 

Information about services in Greeneville can be found at greenevilletn.gov under the Public Works heading or by calling Greeneville Public Works at 638-6152.

Information about services in Tusculum can be found at www.tusculumcity.org or by contacting Tusculum City Hall at 638-6211.

Afton

Location: 95 American Road

Hours: open Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Tuesdays and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Wednesdays and Sundays.

Baileyton

Location: 58 Boulder Loop

Hours: open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Clear Springs

Location: 3065 Clear Springs Road

Hours: open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Cross Anchor

Location: 421 Old Baileyton Road

Hours: open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Debusk

Location: 10 Amity Road

Hours: open Tuesdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Greystone

Location: 3160 Greystone Road

Hours: open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Hal Henard

Location: 815 Hal Henard Road

Hours: open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Tuesdays and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Thursdays.

Horse Creek

Location: 80 Williamson Road

Hours: open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Tuesdays and Thursdays.

McDonald

Location: 8190 McDonald Road

Hours: open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Orebank

Location: 125 Orebank Road

Hours: open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Romeo

Location: 11065 Lonesome Pine Trail

Hours: open Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Wednesdays and Thursdays.

South Greene

Location: 6825 Asheville Highway

Hours: open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Fridays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Tuesdays and Thursdays.

St. James

Location: 15 St. James Road

Hours: open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Sunnyside

Location: 550 Sunnyside Road

Hours: open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Walkertown

Location: 1250 Walkertown Road

Hours: open Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Wednesdays and Thursdays.

West Greene

Location: 715 Midway Road

Hours: open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Tuesdays and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Thursdays.

West Pines

Location: 3430 West Pines Road

Hours: open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

TRASH PICK-UP SERVICE

Countryside Garbage Service

Location: 1310 W. Main St.

Contact: 620-3706

Countryside is a trash pick-up service that schedules weekly or one-time pickups in Greene County.

Hummingbird Pickup

Contact: 552-8032 or info@hummingbirdpickup.com

Online: www.hummingbirdpickup.com

Hummingbird Pickup offers weekly or one-time residential or business garbage collection.

RECYCLING

Many of these garbage collection centers also offer recycling services. A list of these centers and specific items that can be recycled are listed below. Note that E-Waste Recycling (electronics, cellphones, batteries) is now available at all locations excluding Debusk. Most of these facilities accept demolition - note that does not include construction materials (acceptable materials include old furniture such as tables, couches, or mattresses). The hours for recycling are the same as those listed for garbage collection.

Afton

Recyclables: used wire, plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.

Baileyton

Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.

Clear Springs

Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.

Cross Anchor

Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, used motor oil, batteries, metal, demolition, and used computers and monitors.

Debusk

Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, and glass.

Greystone

Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.

Hal Henard

Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.

Horse Creek

Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.

McDonald

Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, used motor oil, demolition, and used computers and monitors.

Orebank

Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.

Romeo

Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, used motor oil, demolition, and used computers and monitors.

South Greene

Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.

St. James

Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.

Sunnyside

Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.

Walkertown

Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.

West Greene

Recyclables: used wire, plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.

West Pines

Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.

Greenville Iron & Metals

Location: 315 Old Stage Road

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact: 639-1562 or www.GreenevileIronAndMetals.com

Recyclables: aluminum and aluminum cans, appliances, auto batteries, barbecue grills, brass, car parts, cardboard, cast iron, copper, electronic scrap excluding televisions and monitors, farm machinery, insulated wire, industrial scrap, junk cars, lawn mowers, motors, newspapers/magazines, radiators, stainless steel and steel, tin, and transmissions.

West Main Recycling

Location: 1310 W. Main St.

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact: 639-2018

Recyclables: any metal (autos, batteries, aluminum, steel, aluminum cans, etc.)

