Several Greene County Convenience Centers placed throughout the area serve Greene County residents with sites for garbage and recycling disposal. Locations, hours and phone numbers for the convenience centers are listed below. All of the centers are closed on Sundays.
The Greene County Solid Waste Office is located on 795 Hal Henard Road and is open Monday and Tuesday 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday 6 a.m. to noon. For more information regarding services call 798-1794 or use https://www.greenecountytngov.com/solid-waste/
Curbside garbage collection is available for Town of Greeneville and City of Tusculum residents, along with other disposal services managed by their respective public works departments.
Information about services in Greeneville can be found at greenevilletn.gov under the Public Works heading or by calling Greeneville Public Works at 638-6152.
Information about services in Tusculum can be found at www.tusculumcity.org or by contacting Tusculum City Hall at 638-6211.
Afton
Location: 95 American Road
Hours: open Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Tuesdays and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Wednesdays and Sundays.
Baileyton
Location: 58 Boulder Loop
Hours: open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Clear Springs
Location: 3065 Clear Springs Road
Hours: open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Cross Anchor
Location: 421 Old Baileyton Road
Hours: open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Debusk
Location: 10 Amity Road
Hours: open Tuesdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Greystone
Location: 3160 Greystone Road
Hours: open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Hal Henard
Location: 815 Hal Henard Road
Hours: open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Tuesdays and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Thursdays.
Horse Creek
Location: 80 Williamson Road
Hours: open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Tuesdays and Thursdays.
McDonald
Location: 8190 McDonald Road
Hours: open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Orebank
Location: 125 Orebank Road
Hours: open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Romeo
Location: 11065 Lonesome Pine Trail
Hours: open Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Wednesdays and Thursdays.
South Greene
Location: 6825 Asheville Highway
Hours: open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Fridays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Tuesdays and Thursdays.
St. James
Location: 15 St. James Road
Hours: open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Sunnyside
Location: 550 Sunnyside Road
Hours: open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Walkertown
Location: 1250 Walkertown Road
Hours: open Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Wednesdays and Thursdays.
West Greene
Location: 715 Midway Road
Hours: open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Tuesdays and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Thursdays.
West Pines
Location: 3430 West Pines Road
Hours: open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
TRASH PICK-UP SERVICE
Countryside Garbage Service
Location: 1310 W. Main St.
Contact: 620-3706
Countryside is a trash pick-up service that schedules weekly or one-time pickups in Greene County.
Hummingbird Pickup
Contact: 552-8032 or info@hummingbirdpickup.com
Online: www.hummingbirdpickup.com
Hummingbird Pickup offers weekly or one-time residential or business garbage collection.
RECYCLING
Many of these garbage collection centers also offer recycling services. A list of these centers and specific items that can be recycled are listed below. Note that E-Waste Recycling (electronics, cellphones, batteries) is now available at all locations excluding Debusk. Most of these facilities accept demolition - note that does not include construction materials (acceptable materials include old furniture such as tables, couches, or mattresses). The hours for recycling are the same as those listed for garbage collection.
Afton
Recyclables: used wire, plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.
Baileyton
Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.
Clear Springs
Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.
Cross Anchor
Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, used motor oil, batteries, metal, demolition, and used computers and monitors.
Debusk
Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, and glass.
Greystone
Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.
Hal Henard
Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.
Horse Creek
Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.
McDonald
Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, used motor oil, demolition, and used computers and monitors.
Orebank
Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.
Romeo
Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, used motor oil, demolition, and used computers and monitors.
South Greene
Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.
St. James
Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.
Sunnyside
Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.
Walkertown
Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.
West Greene
Recyclables: used wire, plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.
West Pines
Recyclables: plastic, cardboard, newspaper, aluminum cans, glass, four used tires per year, batteries, metal, demolition, used computers and monitors, and used motor oil.
Greenville Iron & Metals
Location: 315 Old Stage Road
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Contact: 639-1562 or www.GreenevileIronAndMetals.com
Recyclables: aluminum and aluminum cans, appliances, auto batteries, barbecue grills, brass, car parts, cardboard, cast iron, copper, electronic scrap excluding televisions and monitors, farm machinery, insulated wire, industrial scrap, junk cars, lawn mowers, motors, newspapers/magazines, radiators, stainless steel and steel, tin, and transmissions.
West Main Recycling
Location: 1310 W. Main St.
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact: 639-2018
Recyclables: any metal (autos, batteries, aluminum, steel, aluminum cans, etc.)