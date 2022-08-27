The University of Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Greeneville has been one of the state’s leading agricultural research facilities since its establishment in 1932.
The facility has led in the research and development of disease-resistant burley tobacco varieties and improved production practices. Other research at the center has contributed to field-crop variety testing, beef cattle production and vegetable/specialty crops production.
In recent years, the center’s focus has shifted primarily to beef production. It also conducts research in forage variety.
The center is located about 5 miles south of Greeneville at 2255 E. Allens Bridge Road, between the Asheville Highway and the Old Asheville Highway.
COUNTY’S WEATHER SITE
The AgResearch and Education Center has been an official weather observation site for the National Weather Service since 1932.
Daily recordings of temperature and precipitation serve as the official weather observations for the National Weather Service in Greene County.
Daily weather observations include high and low temperature, 24-hour wind movement, evaporation, amount of precipitation and the tracking of air and soil conditions. Daily precipitation is recorded from 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. the next morning.
The center is one of 10 research and education centers across the state that are part of the University of Tennessee AgResearch system.
The center is a working production laboratory for scientists and students and also provides educational tours and meetings for the public.
SHIFT FROM TOBACCO DEVELOPMENT
The development of burley tobacco varieties at the Greene County center historically increased family farm incomes in the United States through resistance to tobacco plant diseases and improved tobacco yield.
For example, Burley 21, developed at the center and released to growers in 1960, was the first to have resistance to wildfire, while TN 86, released in 1986, was the first commercially available variety with resistance to tobacco vein mottling and tobacco etch viruses.
About 80 percent of all commercial varieties in the world have breeding material in their parentage that was developed in Greene County.
Varieties released through the breeding program such as TN90, KT200, KT204 and KT206 account for approximately 70 percent of the burley produced in the United States.
Current work in tobacco genetics is focused on developing resistance to black shank and blue mold.
Contributions also have been made in fertility, chemical and non-chemical plant pest control, conservation tillage, growth regulators and topping practices.
The center’s research has also led to improvements in other agricultural enterprises such as beef cattle production, hay, silage and pastures. More recent studies in beef cattle have focused on developing synchronization protocols for breeding replacement heifers.
For more information, call 423-638-6532 or see northeast.tennessee.edu.