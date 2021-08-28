The community offers outlets for artistic expression in a wide variety of fields.
There are many opportunities for the general public to enjoy the work of both local and non-local artists, including some with national or international prominence.
GREENEVILLE ARTS COUNCIL
The Greeneville Arts Council sponsors monthly art exhibits, free to the public, that feature the work of local and regional artists at the Mason House Gallery in the General Morgan Inn. The Council also sponsors the Art Quest Summer Camp that includes a one week session of creative projects involving art instruction for children. Scholarships are offered by the Council that benefit graduating high school seniors who are entering college or university art programs. In addition, college students who are rising sophomores already majoring in the visual arts may apply for the $2,000 Mary Jane Coleman Scholarship each spring. Justine Young is president. Matilda Green is secretary and director of exhibits. The Greeneville Arts Council address is: P.O. Box 2282, Greeneville, TN 37744. For more information, call 552-8634 or go to www.greenevilleartscouncil.org.
GREENEVILLE THEATRE GUILD
The Greeneville Theatre Guild is Greeneville’s community theatre organization, providing quality theatrical presentations to enrich, entertain and educate the community. Created in October 2014 the Guild produces four productions each year and offers opportunities for those interested in learning more about the theatrical process to be involved in all levels of productions. Open auditions are held for each show. The all-volunteer organization is headquartered at the Theatre Depot at 250 W. Depot Street, and holds their performances at the Capitol Theatre at 104 S. Main St.
For information regarding upcoming productions or how to get involved, contact Paige Mengel, GTG Executive Director, at 470-2792, find them on Facebook, or consult their website at www.greenevilletheatreguild.org.
NISWONGER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
The Niswonger Performing Arts Center offers culturally enriching opportunities from traveling musical groups to orchestral performances, from Broadway plays to major concerts. The 1,150-seat venue is located next to Greeneville High School.
The center is utilized for school-related events, along with other community-based and entertainment events.
The center was funded by both private and public money. Scott M. Niswonger, a businessman and philanthropist, was the sole private donor, giving $5.5 million to complete the project, which cost $7 million.
NPAC is online at www.npacgreeneville.com, or call the NPAC box office at 638-1679.
CENTRAL BALLET THEATRE
Central Ballet Theatre Inc., a non-profit community ballet company, is located at 120 W. Summer St. in Greeneville. The company promotes growth and innovation in the ballet fine arts in Greene County and its surrounding region.
The company provides ballet students with various opportunities to use their growing skills in known and original ballet works alongside professional dancers. CBT seeks to create ballets with wholesome or biblical themes with the desire to enrich and inspire the lives of the dancers as well as the audience.
Open auditions for company status occur each year for major productions for any student with a classical ballet background.
Annual goals include performing at least one full-length ballet, coordinating performances with high school choral and band groups, providing additional educational training in classical ballet methodologies through Master Classes and organizing outreach programs to community civic groups and charities.
Those interested in volunteering or seeking more information may contact Lori Ann Sparks, CBT artistic director, at 620-2036, or go to www.centralballet.com.
TUSCULUM ARTS OUTREACH
Tusculum University Arts Outreach serves as an “umbrella” for many programs designed to bring the arts and reading into the lives of students and the community.
TU Arts Outreach director Marilyn duBrisk, the university’s longtime artist-in-residence, has been supported by the Tennessee Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts for more than 20 years. In early 2020, she announced her intention to retire. The university announced that Wayne Thomas, dean of the College of Civic and Liberal Arts, would serve in her place, with the assistance of TU Arts Outreach Assistant Director Brian Ricker and other staff until a successor is named.
Other Arts Outreach staff members include Frank Mengel, technical director; Jennifer Hollowell, Arts Outreach coordinator; and Erin Hensley-Schultz, costume director.
The program is also backed by community volunteers, area artists and school teachers.
For information on how to become involved in any of the following Arts Outreach projects, call 798-1620.
Listed below are the primary TU Arts Outreach programs:
Theatre-at-Tusculum: Theatre-at-Tusculum began in 1997 as a community-based performance, with open auditions for campus and community. Generally 2-3 productions are offered every year with the full-scale musical in the fall on Annie Hogan Byrd main stage, and two productions held in the Behan Arena Theatre during the spring semester.
Acts, Arts, Academia: Tusculum University's performance and lecture series brings a wide variety of artists to the community.
Performances and lectures are held in the auditorium of the Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Building or in the Behan Arena Black Box Theatre in the lower level of the same building.
A brochure listing events, including Theatre-at-Tusculum productions, may be picked up at the Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Building or will be sent by request. Send email to jhollowell@tusculum.edu or call Arts Outreach at 798-1620 or online at arts.tusculum.edu.
GLAWPIGT: The acronym stands for “Great Literature Alive, Well, Playing in Greeneville, Tennessee.”
The program promotes reading and performance and is made up of select area students from grades 3-12, who work with children in grades K-12.
Performance selections range from classic poems or readings to original works written and performed by the members themselves.
Members travel to area schools and organizations, encouraging students to read the literature available to them. They perform for the students and, in many cases, conduct workshops in which the participants then perform for their classmates.
TU Arts Outreach Costume Shoppe: The Costume Shoppe was created to provide costume support to area schools and for Theatre-at-Tusculum productions at the university.
The Costume Shoppe has received a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission for the past several years. Annually, more than 300 costumes are provided for students in Greeneville and Greene County schools.
School Outreach: Interested teachers may call to schedule a variety of performing arts workshops or consultation for educators or their students.
Students may explore various aspects of theater with TU Arts Outreach artists, including presentation techniques and literature interpretation, as well as technical skills such as set design and construction, lighting and makeup.
Sessions are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. Teacher conferences can be arranged by contacting the Tusculum University Arts Outreach office.
LAMPLIGHT THEATRE
LampLight Theatre is a Christian Performing Arts Center that opened in 2005 in Fall Branch on the Horton Highway just outside Greene County in Sullivan County. It moved to 140 Broad St. in Kingsport at the end of May 2016. LampLight Theatre is an extension of Vision Productions Inc., founded by Billy Wayne Arrington, an ordained minister and contemporary Christian vocal artist known professionally as “Billy Wayne.”
For reservations and information, contact the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at www.lamplighttheatre.com.
MOVIE THEATERS
AMC Towne Crossing 8 is on a 25-acre site located at 925 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, (U.S. 11E).
Its eight auditoriums contain 1,344 plush, rocking-chair-style chairs, which are arranged in stadium-seating style. Two of the eight auditoriums are equipped with 3-D technology.
Call 787-9153 for listings, or go online at www.amctheatres.com.
ART GALLERIES
The Allison Gallery: The Allison Gallery is located on the first floor of the Rankin House behind Three Blind Mice across from the Tusculum University campus.
The gallery houses all types of contemporary artwork.
Tusculum University art students formally display their senior presentations in the gallery.
It is a non-profit gallery and open to the public free of charge. Usually closed for the summer, the gallery’s hours are weekdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. or by appointment.
Artspace 4 Gallery: Located at 107 N. Main St., Artspace 4 Gallery is a fine art and fine craft cooperative gallery.
Operating hours are subject to change by season, and are currently noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 972-9265 or go online to www.artspace4gallery.com to confirm open hours.
The gallery also opens by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 423-972-9265, 423-620-1271 or 423-942-5646.
Mason House Gallery: The Greeneville Arts Council, in conjunction with the General Morgan Inn, sponsors the Mason House Gallery located just off the lobby in the General Morgan Inn in downtown Greeneville.
It is a non-profit gallery that shows local and regional artists for approximately one month at a time. Featured artists decide whether to sell or merely exhibit their work.
The Mason House Gallery also features artwork by schools during various times throughout Spring.
Contact Greeneville Arts Council Director of Exhibits, Matilda Green, at 329-5366.