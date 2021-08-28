The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County, 740 W. Church St., provides after-school and summer programs for ages 5-18.
It offers a safe, stable place that ensures physical and emotional safety while discouraging crime in the community.
Its educational and character programs highlight self-esteem, courage and positive values. Youth receive daily tutoring, computer training, sports education, homework assistance and mentoring. Many events, activities and field trips are also part of the club’s programming, and it partners with a variety of community agencies and organizations that offer and provide services and opportunities.
The per-school-year club membership rate is $25.
The club charges $175 plus the $25 membership due for the entire summer, which includes daily breakfast, lunch and afternoon snack.
Free programming and scholarship opportunities are available.
In 2019, over 2,000 young people participated in the local club’s programs, with almost 475 registered as club members. Average daily after-school attendance was 127, and average daily summer program attendance was 143.
The club served over 21,000 after-school program meals and over 14,000 summer program meals in 2019.
In addition to its staff of roughly 30 members, the club has 55 program volunteers, 30 board member volunteers, 112 other adult volunteers and 24 youth volunteers.
Among organizations that partner with the club are Big Spring Masters Gardeners Association, Central Ballet Theatre, Greeneville Police Department, Greeneville Fire Department, Greene County Health Department, Creation Health and C.H.I.P.S. (Change is Possible).
The club also holds a free on-site dental program to check for cavities and apply sealants and has programs in some schools that focus on alcohol and drug abuse-related issues, abstinence education and environmental education.
Club members are treated to field trips and excursions to places such as Wetlands Water Park, Dollywood, Guinness World Records Museum, Wonder Works, Ripley’s Aquarium, Kinser Park, David Crockett State Park, Jump Jam and Briarwood Safari.
They also do typically do trips to the swimming pool at Hardin Park and to the movie theater.
Scott Bullington is the executive director. Aly Collins is operations director. For more information, call 787-9334 or visit www.ggcbgc.org. The club also is on Facebook and Twitter.