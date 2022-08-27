The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County is located at 740 West Church Street, and provides after-school and summer programs for ages 5-18 years old.
The Boys & Girls Club is a youth development organization dedicated to promoting the Health, Social, Educational, Vocational and Character Development of local boys & girls throughout Greeneville & Greene County. They strive to help young people improve their lives by building self-esteem and developing values and skills during the critical early years of their life.
The organization offers a safe, stable place that ensures physical and emotional safety while allowing working families the opportunity to place their children in a positive environment that provides hope and opportunity to the youth they serve.
Its educational and character programs highlight self-esteem, courage and positive values. Youth receive daily tutoring, computer training, sports education, homework assistance and mentoring. Many events, activities and field trips are also part of the organization’s programming, and it partners with a variety of community agencies and organizations that offer and provide services and opportunities.
The school-year Boys & Girls Club membership rate is $25 and $175 is the fee for the entire summer, that includes 3 meals a day. Free programming and scholarship opportunities are available.
Over the past year, many local children have participated with the local club’s programs, with more than 500 registered as Club members. The organization reaches out to the community in many ways including youth sports clinics and a traveling tackle football league and cheerleading. They reach out to local schools each year with Read Across America activities, hold a youth summit at the NPAC and host many other free community events
The club served more than 30,000 meals and snacks in 2021. In addition to its staff of roughly 25, the club has many board members and program volunteers that help support their many programs and activities.
The Boys & Girls Club partners with many organizations including both the Greeneville City and Greene County school systems, the Big Spring Masters Gardeners Association, the Greene County Health Department, Greeneville Police Department, Greeneville Fire Department, the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department and Tusculum University.
The Boys & Girls Club also holds a free on-site dental program each summer to check for cavities and apply sealants and has programs that focus on alcohol and drug abuse-related issues, personal safety, and environmental education.
Club members are treated to field trips in the summer and do college and business tours throughout the year to help prepare the members for a college education of possible career path to take once they graduate high school. They also typically do trips to the swimming pool at Hardin Park and to the movie theater.
The Club is funded by three special events - the Bob Kesling Celebrity Golf Classic, Champions Dinner, and Celebrity Auction. The also receive funding from both Greeneville and Greene County Governments, United Way, state, local and federal grants, individuals, civic clubs, churches, businesses and individuals. These funding sources help the organization to keep their fees very affordable for the youth they serve.
The organization has award winning programs and a strong board of directors. In the past year, Rebecca Tipton was awarded the Tennessee Boys & Girls Club Board Member of the Year, and Ted Bryant and Daniel Johnson were both enshrined in the Tennessee Boys & Girls Clubs Hall of Fame. Carla Bewley and Eddie Yokley serve as state wide board members for the Tennessee Alliance and Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee.
Scott Bullington is the Executive Director, Jessica Poore is the Resource Development Director, Phelan Story is the Teen Coordinator. The board president is Chuck Bowlin. For more information, call 787-9322 or 787-9334 or visit www.ggcbgc.org. The Boys & Girls Club is also on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.