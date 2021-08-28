THE CHEROKEE NATIONAL FOREST
Contact: 1-877-444-6777
Website: www.fs.usda.gov/cherokee; www.recreation.gov for reservations
The Cherokee National Forest, stretching across southeastern Greene County to the North Carolina state line, provides many nature-oriented recreational opportunities.
The forest covers roughly 656,000 acres in 10 East Tennessee counties — over 42,000 acres of the forest are in Greene County.
The U.S. Forest Service’s Unaka Ranger District is located in the northern portion of the Cherokee National Forest. In this district, wildlife habitat, abundant plant-life, wilderness and the opportunity to appreciate natural beauty are conserved and protected.
There are a number of recreation areas only a short drive away. In some cases, covered pavilions are available for large gatherings. Pavilion reservations can be made online (www.recreation.gov) or by phone (1-877-444-6777).
Visitors can find white-water boating and boat-launching sites at some nearby rivers and streams. Visitors can make reservations for Rock Creek Campground in Unicoi County online or by phone. Reservations are not available for any other U.S. Forest Service campground in the Unaka Ranger District. All other campsites are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Most campgrounds will accommodate tents, trailers and RVs but do not include shower facilities, dump stations or electrical hookups. Unless otherwise noted, all areas have restrooms, and in some areas, drinking water is also available. The camping seasons vary, but generally range from mid-May to November. Trails are open year-round, unless marked otherwise; some trails are designed only for hiking, while others are designed for more than one type of use such as hiking, horses or bicycling.
For adventure-seekers, dispersed camping is allowed outside of developed recreation areas in the general forest area. There is a 14-day stay limit in all areas.
The following is a list of U.S. Forest Service developed recreation areas in the Unaka Ranger District. Opening and closing dates depend on weather and other factors. Dates listed are estimated. For specific dates contact the Unaka Ranger District office in Greeneville at 638-4109 or visit www.fs.fed.us.
HORSE CREEK
The recreation area is open mid-May to October.
Horse Creek Recreation Area is at the base of Cold Spring Mountain off State Rt. 107 and provides camping, picnicking, hiking and trout fishing. There is a limit of two trout. The temperature in this area is generally cooler than in Greeneville. Horse Creek has 30 picnic sites, 12 campsites supplied with facilities including drinking water, flush toilets, showers, a picnic shelter, tables and grills. The camping fee is $10 per night; there is no charge for day-use.
From Greeneville take Tennessee Rt. 107 (Erwin Highway) east 6 miles to Horse Creek Park Road and turn right. It is approximately 2 miles to the recreation area.
HOUSTON VALLEY
Houston Valley is usually open mid-May to October.
Located at the eastern foot of Meadow Creek Mountain at Gum Springs, the Houston Valley Recreation Area has eight campsites, three group picnic units, one pavilion and a grassed volleyball court for campers.
Facilities include a picnic shelter, flush toilets, picnic tables and grills. There is no potable water at this site.
There is a $7 per night camping fee and a $30 fee to reserve the pavilion.
For hikers, the “Gum Springs Trail” leads from Houston Valley to the Meadow Creek fire tower.
From Greeneville take Tennessee Rt. 70 South (Asheville Highway) to its intersection with Tennessee Rt. 107. Turn right onto 107 and go 8 miles. Look for the campground on the left, just before Burnett Gap.
OLD FORGE
Old Forge campground is open May to mid-December.
This small campground located along the banks of Jennings Creek offers a primitive tent camping experience. Ten large walk-in tent sites are screened by native vegetation. In the early 1900s, this area was the site of an iron forge. Iron ore was smelted and made into materials for the railroad operation that harvested timber in the area.
Facilities at Old Forge include picnic tables, grills, vault toilets and a group gathering site with a fire ring and benches. There is no potable water available at the site. The fee for camping is $7 per night.
Although there are horse trails in the area, horses are not permitted in the campground or on the nearby Appalachian Trail. Popular activities in the area include camping, swimming, hiking and horseback riding. The Appalachian National Scenic Trail is accessible from nearby trails.
From Greeneville, take TN 107 East (off US Highway 11E) for 6 miles and then follow signs to Horse Creek Recreation Area (approximately 2 miles). From Horse Creek, turn right onto Forest Road No. 331 for 3 miles. The road dead-ends at the campground.
PAINT CREEK
Paint Creek campground is open May to November.
For a family-oriented setting tucked away in a mountain cove, try Paint Creek Campground, located along the banks of Paint Creek. There are 20 campsites available on a first-come, first-served basis. Drinking water is available through October. The facility offers vault toilets, tables and fire rings. Camping is $10 per night for single spaces. Most of the widely spaced campsites have stream-side views and are well screened with native vegetation. Trout are stocked in Paint Creek seasonally.
Outside the campground in the Paint Creek Corridor there are picnic sites, restrooms, swimming, hiking, biking and plenty of fishing. Paint Creek can be reached from Asheville Highway (the turnoff is about 12 miles south of the intersections of the Asheville Highway and West Main Street), or from Houston Valley Road. Follow the signs.
ROCK CREEK
Rock Creek recreation area is open May to November.
Rock Creek Recreation Area is named for the creek that runs alongside this developed recreation site. Rock Creek is a welcome respite from the summer heat as it sits in the valley and is cooled by air flowing down from Unaka Mountain and protected from the hot sun by large trees. Situated among tall oaks, maples, hemlocks and rhododendron, these sites give the feel of deep woods privacy while offering electric hookups, RV sites, double sites, walk-in tent sites and multiple bathhouses.
A creek-fed swimming hole, a rugged hiking trail into Unaka Mountain Wilderness, an easy bicycle trail and short nature trails and fishing are among the activities available.
Facilities at Rock Creek include 27 fully accessible camping sites and five double camping sites; picnic sites ($2 fee), a playground, bathhouses, flush and vault toilets, showers, drinking water, electric hookups in some campsites and a dump station.
For details regarding camping fees, call 638-4109, or use the contact information mentioned in the above article.
From Greeneville, take Interstate 26 to exit 34 to Main Street (TN 107) in Erwin, take a left on TN 395 East for 3.5 miles to Rock Creek Recreation Area.
ROUND KNOB
Round Knob is not a campground, but a day-use picnic site. It contain two picnic sites as well as a shelter with two family-sized picnic tables, a much larger table and a large fireplace with firewood.
To reach Round Knob, take Tennessee Rt. 350S (Jones Bridge Road) from Greeneville south about 6 miles to a four-way stop at the Crossroads intersection of Highways 350 and 351.
Proceed straight ahead on that road (which becomes Greystone Road) to the Round Knob Picnic Area sign. Turn right on Forest Service Road 88 and go 5 miles.
ROUND MOUNTAIN
Round Mountain is open May to early November.
This campground is located near the top of Round Mountain in Cocke County.
Situated at 3,100 feet, it is one of the highest-elevation campgrounds in the Cherokee National Forest. The altitude, dense vegetation of rhododendrons and hardwoods, and a small mountain stream make the site noticeably cooler during the hot summer months.
There are 14 campsites ($7 camping fee per night) with picnic tables and grills along with a vault toilet at the facility. This is a remote, primitive campground. No water is provided. Visitors may fish in the nearby creek or hike trails that intersect the Appalachian Trail. The area is noted for its scenery, particularly in the fall.
To reach Round Mountain, take State Rt. 70 (Asheville Highway) from Greeneville. Turn right on State Rt. 107 and go about 19 miles until the paved road becomes a gravel road. The gravel road will go up Round Mountain for almost 6 miles. There will be a sign and a paved entrance to the campground.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Call the U.S. Forest Service at 423-638-4109, or visit the office at 4900 Asheville Highway, 5 miles south of the State Route 70 and U.S. 321 intersection.
For more information about these areas and others within the Cherokee National Forest visit www.fs.fed.us.