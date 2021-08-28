Several colleges and universities in Northeast Tennessee serve students from Greene County.
Tusculum University and Walters State Community College have campuses in Greene County. Other regional institutions with a reasonable commute attract many Greene County students as well.
TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY
Location: 60 Shiloh Road, Tusculum, TN 37745
Phone: 423-636-7300
Website: www.tusculum.edu
Enrollment: Approximately 1,735. Just over 1,400 are undergraduate students, and just over 325 are in graduate programs.
Tuition: Approximate cost of 2020-21 tuition, room and board is $34,800-$35,800 for both in and out-of-state residents.
Academics: Founded in 1794 as Tusculum College, Tusculum University is the first higher education institution in Tennessee and the first institution affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (USA) to admit women. The university was the first institution of higher education in East Tennessee to provide degree programs specifically designed for working adults. It transitioned university status in 2018 to demonstrate the breadth and depth of its programs and position for long-term growth.
It is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associate, baccalaureate, master’s and doctorate degrees. Tusculum has locations in Greeneville, Knoxville and Morristown.
Tusculum University offers more than 60 majors, minors and pre-professional programs.
Its Niswonger College of Optometry is engaged in the process of developing its program to meet accreditation standards of the Accreditation Council on Optometric Education. When it receives the necessary approvals, the university will have the 24th college of optometry in the nation and the fifth in the Southeast. The university is also seeking accreditation from the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant to establish a physician assistant program in the College of Health Sciences.
Tusculum’s traditional student body is composed of individuals from 31 different states and 34 foreign countries. The university’s student body includes working adults who can earn a degree through adult and online programs designed to accommodate family and career responsibilities.
Athletics: Tusculum is a member of NCAA Division II and competes in the South Atlantic Conference. The university fields varsity teams in baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, bowling, cross country, cheerleading, football, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field and volleyball.
Pioneer Park doubles as the home of the Tusculum baseball team and the Greeneville Reds of Minor League Baseball’s Appalachian League.
WALTERS STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Location: WSCC’s Niswonger Campus is at 215 N. College St. The college also has campuses in Morristown, Sevierville and Tazewell. The Newport Center opened in January. Walters State also offers noncredit programs at the Walters State Advanced Manufacturing Building at 4680 West Andrew Johnson Highway.
Phone: Call the Niswonger Campus at 798-7940, or the Morristown campus at 423-585-2600.
Website: www.ws.edu
Enrollment: Around 6,200 students
In-state tuition: In-state tuition is $171 per credit hour up to 12 credit hours, those beyond 12 hours are priced at $37 a credit hour.
Academics: WSCC is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, supported by the state of Tennessee and a constituent of the State University and Community College System of Tennessee, governed by the Tennessee Board of Regents. It offers both credit and non-credit courses. Many students who attend immediately after high school benefit from Tennessee Promise, which provides the state’s high school graduates with 2 years of a state community or technical college tuition-free, and the Tennessee Hope Lottery Scholarship. Students over the age of 24 or classified as independent students benefit from a similar program called Tennessee Reconnect.
Walters State offers over 150 programs that lead to associate degrees or technical certifications. WSCC alumni reside in all 50 states, and the college has been recognized among the nation’s top tech-savvy community colleges. It is an Apple Distinguished School. Walters State has also been recognized as a VETS Campus and a military friendly college.
WSCC provides parallel university programs that prepare students to transfer two years of college work to a four-year institution. The Tennessee Transfer Pathway provides for a smooth transfer of credits.
Also offered are public service programs in support of economic and community development; dual-enrollment courses offering college-level work to high school students; advanced and developmental education programs for students with certain academic needs; student development and leadership programs and activities; and research and development activities applied to institutional advancement.
The WSCC Niswonger Campus includes general education classrooms, administrative offices, computer labs, chemistry and biology laboratories, student lounge areas and a media room.
WSCC’s East Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy is located on the Niswonger Campus. The campus also hosts the respiratory care program, the occupational therapy program and the nursing program.
Athletics: Walters State is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association. It fields varsity teams in men’s baseball and golf, women’s softball and volleyball, and men’s and women’s basketball and track. The college has won national championships in baseball and golf.
EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
Location: Main campus is in Johnson City
Phone: 423-439-1000, or 1-800-GO2-ETSU
Website: www.etsu.edu
Enrollment: Over 15,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students
In-state tuition: Annual in-state tuition fees, room and board for undergraduate students average $18,429 for the 2020-21 year.
Academics: ETSU offers a range of career options and degree programs, from medicine, nursing, pharmacy, physical therapy and various health science fields to teacher education and many areas of business. It also has programs in an array of liberal arts opportunities including art, chemistry, mathematics, social work, communication, criminal justice, foreign languages and numerous others. The university offers two-year, four-year and graduate programs.
Among its colleges are the College of Art and Science, College of Business and Technology, College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences, College of Pharmacy, College of Medicine, College of Public Health and College of Nursing.
One-of-a-kind programs at ETSU include: the world’s only master’s degree in storytelling; the nation’s only comprehensive bluegrass music program at a four-year institution; a motorsports operations program offered in partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway; Tennessee’s only bachelor’s degree in surveying and mapping science; the Governor’s School of Scientific Exploration of Tennessee Heritage and the Miocene-Epoch Gray Fossil Site, with a multi-million-dollar ETSU and General Shale Brick Natural History Museum and Visitor Center research facility located 1.8 miles off exit 13 on Interstate 26.
Athletics: ETSU is a member of Division I of the National Collegiate Athletic Association and competes in the Southern Conference. ETSU fields teams in 17 sports, including football, men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, golf, tennis, soccer, and track and field, as well as men’s baseball, women’s softball and volleyball.
ETSU is also a U.S. Olympic Training Site for weightlifting, canoe and kayak and bobsled and skeleton.
UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE
Location: The University of Tennessee’s main campus is in downtown Knoxville.
Phone: 865-974-1000 (Admissions) or 865-974-2225 (Communications)
Website: www.utk.edu
Enrollment: 29,460 in 2019. Undergraduates numbered 23,290, and 6,170 were in graduate and professional programs.
In-state tuition: For 2020-21 the average annual cost of undergraduate attendance, including tuition, housing, food and other fees, is $32,498.
Academics: The University of Tennessee was founded in 1794.
Including both the undergraduate and graduate schools, students can enroll in more than 300 degree programs in the colleges of agricultural sciences and natural resources, architecture and design, arts and sciences, business administration, communication and information, education, health and human sciences, engineering, law, nursing, social work and veterinary medicine.
Athletics: UT is a Division I member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.
It fields varsity teams in men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, golf, swimming and diving, tennis, and track and field, men’s football and baseball, women’s rowing, soccer, softball and volleyball.
Thompson-Boling Arena hosts women’s and men’s basketball, while Neyland Stadium is home to the Vols football team.
CARSON-NEWMAN UNIVERSITY
Location: 1646 Russell Ave., Jefferson City, TN 37760
Phone: 865-471-2000
Website: www.cn.edu
Enrollment: 2,900 in 2020
Tuition: For 2021-22 the average annual cost of undergraduate attendance, including tuition, housing, food and other fees, is $39,830.
Academics: Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman University is a private, liberal arts university in Jefferson City affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. It offers 50 undergraduate majors and 11 graduate degrees.
Athletics: Carson-Newman "Eagles" compete in NCAA Division II, South Atlantic Conference, in 19 varsity sports.
KING UNIVERSITY
Location: 1350 King College Road, Bristol, TN 37620
Phone: 423-652-4861 or 1-800-362-0014
Website: www.king.edu
Enrollment: 1,968 in 2020
Tuition: For 2021-22 the average annual cost of undergraduate attendance, including tuition, housing and other fees, is $42,466.
Academics: Founded in 1867 as King College, King University is a Presbyterian-affiliated Christian university in Bristol. The liberal arts school offers more than 90 majors, concentrations, pre-professional programs and minors in its five schools.
Athletics: The King University "Tornado" compete in NCAA Division II, Conference Carolinas, in men's and women's sports. There are also many intramural offerings for students.
MILLIGAN COLLEGE
Location: 1 Blowers Blvd., Milligan College, TN 37682
Phone: 423-461-8700
Website: www.milligan.edu
Enrollment: 1,347 in 2020
Tuition: For 2021-22 the average annual cost of undergraduate attendance, including tuition, housing and other fees, is $43,640.
Academics: Founded in 1866 in what is now Hopwood Memorial Christian Church, Milligan College offers Christ-centered liberal arts education in over 100 majors, minors, pre-professional degrees and concentrations. It also has graduate and adult degree completion programs.
Athletics: Milligan College "Buffaloes" compete in 26 intercollegiate sports as part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, Appalachian Athletic Conference.
NORTHEAST STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Location: 2425 Highway 75, Blountville, TN 37617
Phone: 423-323-3191 or 423-282-0800
Website: www.northeaststate.edu
Fall 2018 Enrollment: 6,139
In-state tuition: Undergraduate tuition and fees for full-time students in 2020-21 are an estimated $4,150, plus books, supplies and other personal costs.
Academics: Founded in 1966 as Tri-Cities State Area Vocational-Technical School, Northeast State Community College is a two-year community college that offers associate degrees in more than 130 programs, which can be transferred to four-year colleges and universities. Associate of applied science degrees are available in more than 30 programs, and academic and technical certificates may be earned in over 30 areas of study.