The James “Jim” Eagle Animal Control Facility collects and temporarily holds stray dogs and cats.
Its mission is the humane apprehension, housing and euthanasia of unwanted stray animals.
The animal control facility will keep an animal for a minimum of three days before it is euthanized. If space is available, the facility may extend that time.
A major goal of the county government’s animal control facility is to curtail the transmission of rabies and infectious diseases in the animal population in Greene County by limiting access to stray cats and dogs, which usually are unvaccinated and are potential carriers of disease.
The county’s animal control officers also serve as rabies control officers in conjunction with the Greene County Health Department.
The animal control facility is located at 990 Hal Henard Road in Greeneville and is operated by the Greene County Animal Control Department.
The concrete-block building has temperature-controlled, large-animal rooms with small, fenced outside enclosures for each room.
A small-animal room with cages is also available.
Agreements among Greene County and the four municipalities within its borders are in place to fund the department.
Cooperation with other agencies and animal rescuers enhances their ability to find homes for deserving animals. Adoption agreements are in place with the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, Helping Paws Mountain View Rescue and Bright Hope Animal Rescue, and animals held at least 72 hours may be adopted through those agencies.
The animal control facility is normally open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, call 798-1777.