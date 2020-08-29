Five public high schools serve the community.
Four of them, Chuckey-Doak, North Greene, South Greene and West Greene high schools, are in the Greene County Schools system.
Greeneville High School is part of Greeneville City Schools.
CHUCKEY-DOAK HIGH SCHOOL
Location: 365 Ripley Island Road
Afton, TN 37616
Phone: 423-798-2636
Website: cdhs.greenek12.org
Principal: Shelly Smith
Associate Principal: Sharon Necessary
Assistant Principal: Daniel Thompson
Athletic Director: Beth Frye
Students: approximately 600
Year building opened: 2004
Athletic teams: Football for boys, golf for boys and girls, soccer for boys and girls, volleyball for girls, basketball for boys and girls, wrestling for boys and girls, baseball for boys, softball for girls, tennis for boys and girls, bowling for girls and boys, cross country for girls and boys and cheerleading for girls.
Chuckey-Doak has a band program.
GREENEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Location: 210 Tusculum Blvd.
Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 423-787-8030
Website: ghs.gcschools.net
Interim Principal: Jeff Townsley
Assistant Principals: Heidi Campbell, Noelle Smith
Athletic Director: Brad Woolsey
Students: approximately 930
Year building was constructed: 1949; renovations in 2004.
Athletic teams: Football for boys, golf for boys and girls, soccer for boys and girls, volleyball for girls, cross country for boys and girls, basketball for boys and girls, wrestling for boys and girls, baseball for boys, softball for girls, tennis for boys and girls, track for boys and girls, cheerleading and bowling for boys and girls.
GHS also has a dance team, marching band, color guard, symphonic, concert, jazz bands, advanced men and women’s chorus, men’s and women’s chorale, gospel, a cappella and show choirs. There is also Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.
NORTH GREENE HIGH SCHOOL
Location: 4675 Old Baileyton Road
Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 423-234-1752
Website: nghs.greenek12.org
Principal: Amanda Weems
Assistant Principal: Chris Gardenhour
Associate Principal: Caroline Shelton
Athletic Director: James Buchanan
Students: approximately 400
Year building was constructed: 1963
Athletic teams: Football for boys, golf for boys and girls, volleyball for girls, cross country for boys and girls, basketball for boys and girls, baseball for boys, softball for girls, co-op girls and boys soccer with Chuckey-Doak High School, tennis for boys and girls and cheerleading for girls.
North Greene has a band program.
SOUTH GREENE HIGH SCHOOL
Location: 7469 Asheville Highway
Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 423-636-3790
Website: sghs.greenek12.org
Principal: Lori Wilhoit
Assistant Principal: Terry Hoese
Associate Principal: Jack Leonard
Athletic Director: Terry Hoese
Students: approximately 500
Year building was constructed: 1965
Athletic teams: Football for boys, golf for boys and girls, volleyball for girls, basketball for boys and girls, cross country for boys and girls, baseball for boys, softball for girls, tennis for boys and girls, co-op bowling team with Chuckey Doak High School, co-op track and soccer teams with WGHS, and cheerleading for girls.
South Greene has a band program.
WEST GREENE HIGH SCHOOL
Location: 275 West Greene Drive
Mosheim, TN 37818
Phone: 423-422-4061
Website: wghs.greenek12.org
Principal: Tim Shelton
Assistant Principal: Tracy Beets
Associate Principal: Rena Lawson
Athletic Director: Tracy Beets
Students: approximately 625
Year building was constructed: 1967
Athletic teams: Football for boys, golf for boys and girls, volleyball for girls, basketball for boys and girls, cross country for boys and girls, track for girls and boys, baseball for boys, softball for girls, tennis for boys and girls, soccer for boys and girls, and cheerleading for girls.
West Greene has a band program.