Five public high schools serve the community.

Four of them, Chuckey-Doak, North Greene, South Greene and West Greene high schools, are in the Greene County Schools system.

Greeneville High School is part of Greeneville City Schools.

CHUCKEY-DOAK HIGH SCHOOL

Location: 365 Ripley Island Road

Afton, TN 37616

Phone: 423-798-2636

Website: cdhs.greenek12.org

Principal: Steve Broyles

Associate Principal: Dr. Christy Hoeke

Assistant Principal: Kyle Donahue

Athletic Director: Kyle Donahue

Students: approximately 579

Year building opened: 2004

Athletic teams: Football for boys, golf for boys and girls, soccer for boys and girls, volleyball for girls, basketball for boys and girls, wrestling for boys and girls, baseball for boys, softball for girls, tennis for boys and girls, bowling for girls and boys, cross country for girls and boys and cheerleading for girls.

Chuckey-Doak has a band program.

GREENEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Location: 210 Tusculum Blvd.

Greeneville, TN 37745

Phone: 423-787-8030

Website: ghs.gcschools.net

Principal: Martin McDonald

Assistant Principals: Heidi Campbell, Noelle Smith

Athletic Director: Brad Woolsey

Students: approximately 930 

Year building was constructed: 1949; renovations in 2004.

Athletic teams: Football for boys, golf for boys and girls, soccer for boys and girls, volleyball for girls, cross country for boys and girls, basketball for boys and girls, wrestling for boys and girls, baseball for boys, softball for girls, tennis for boys and girls, track for boys and girls, cheerleading and bowling for boys and girls.

GHS also has a dance team, marching band, color guard, symphonic, concert, jazz bands, advanced men and women’s chorus, men’s and women’s chorale, gospel, a cappella and show choirs. There is also Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

NORTH GREENE HIGH SCHOOL

Location: 4675 Old Baileyton Road

Greeneville, TN 37745

Phone: 423-234-1752

Website: nghs.greenek12.org

Principal: Amanda Weems

Assistant Principal: Chris Gardenhour

Associate Principal: Caroline Shelton

Athletic Director: James Buchanan

Students: approximately 341

Year building was constructed: 1963

Athletic teams: Football for boys, golf for boys and girls, volleyball for girls, cross country for boys and girls, basketball for boys and girls, baseball for boys, softball for girls, co-op girls and boys soccer with Chuckey-Doak High School, tennis for boys and girls and cheerleading for girls.

North Greene has a band program.

SOUTH GREENE HIGH SCHOOL

Location: 7469 Asheville Highway

Greeneville, TN 37743

Phone: 423-636-3790

Website: sghs.greenek12.org

Principal: Lori Wilhoit

Assistant Principal: Terry Hoese

Associate Principal: Jack Leonard

Athletic Director: Terry Hoese

Students: approximately 519

Year building was constructed: 1965

Athletic teams: Football for boys, golf for boys and girls, volleyball for girls, basketball for boys and girls, cross country for boys and girls, baseball for boys, softball for girls, tennis for boys and girls, co-op bowling team with Chuckey Doak High School, co-op track and soccer teams with WGHS, and cheerleading for girls.

South Greene has a band program.

WEST GREENE HIGH SCHOOL

Location: 275 West Greene Drive

Mosheim, TN 37818

Phone: 423-422-4061

Website: wghs.greenek12.org

Principal: Tim Shelton

Assistant Principal: Tracy Beets

Associate Principal: Rena Lawson

Athletic Director: Tracy Beets

Students: approximately 605

Year building was constructed: 1967

Athletic teams: Football for boys, golf for boys and girls, volleyball for girls, basketball for boys and girls, cross country for boys and girls, track for girls and boys, baseball for boys, softball for girls, tennis for boys and girls, soccer for boys and girls, and cheerleading for girls.

West Greene has a band program.