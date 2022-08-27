Greeneville-based Free Will Baptist Ministries has offered care for hurting children and families since 1939.
What began as an orphanage in the small, rural community of Camp Creek near the Cherokee National Forest in Greene County has now evolved into a comprehensive social service agency with a range of services for pregnant teens and young women, infants, toddlers, adolescents, at-risk teens, senior citizens and families.
The Christian ministry focuses on love and healing as it aims to unify and preserve families and provide a loving, caring and secure environment in which to live, work and grow in the Lord.
It is headquartered at 90 Stanley Lane, Greeneville. The phone number is 639-9449.
Online information is available at www.fwbfm.com.
INDEPENDENT LIVING / RESIDENTIAL / FOSTER CARE PROGRAMS
The number of children in Family Ministries’ care continues to grow through its Independent Living, Residential and Foster Care Programs. The IL program provides a continuum for ages 17-21 transitioning from foster care, designed to help build independence.
Both short-term and long-term residential programs are offered on Family Ministries' campus in Tennessee and three homes in Arkansas. The Foster Care program is a licensed child-placing agency with the State of Tennessee.
Foster care and special needs adoption are vital aspects of Family Ministries' outreach. The mission is to see children achieve permanency through reunification and independent living.
STOKES ACADEMY
The on-campus, state-licensed Stokes Academy provides each student with academic assessments and specialized assistance to meet their educational goals. Each young person is required to be enrolled or in the process of completing a learning program. Life skills courses are taught by qualified staff and volunteers to assist in their instructive objectives in order to be successful both academically and in preparation to enter the work force.
The school serves children and youth who may have emotional or behavioral problems and/or academic deficits that prevent them from functioning successfully in a public school setting. Counseling services are provided and class sizes allow one-on-one instruction. Experiential activities are integrated into the academic schedule, and GED instruction is also available. Upon discharge from care, academic credits are transferred to the appropriate school in order to ensure no youth falls behind in academic placement.
HOPE CENTER AND HONEYSUCKLE STUDIOS
The Hope Center is a pregnancy resource center located at 312 Tusculum Blvd., in Greeneville. There is a satellite office in Erwin, and Honeysuckle Studios at 312 Tusculum Boulevard to provide temporary housing for homeless women and their babies. The pro-life ministry seeks to meet the physical, spiritual, moral, emotional and social needs of the woman facing an unplanned pregnancy.
Pregnancy tests, limited ultrasounds, maternity and baby supplies, parenting and nutrition classes, and other educational information is made available free of charge. Confidential counseling and assistance for teens and women of all ages in crisis are also offered. It maintains a 24-hour Hope Line at 638-LIFE. More information is at www.hopecentergreeneville.com. The office number is 423-638-5433; hours are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
OAKS RETREAT CENTER
Situated on 200 acres of private mountain property on the border of the Cherokee National Forest, the Oaks Retreat Center offers activities such as retreats, corporate team building, youth camps, senior getaways, special events and family outings. This year-round facility features guest rooms, cabins, RV hookups, rock-climbing wall, zip line, basketball/volleyball court, hiking trails, nine-hole disc golf course and an outdoor pool with water slide. The Oaks is located at 265 Camp Joshua Lane, Greeneville. For more information, call 423-638-2267 or 423-470-2226.
ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITIES
Three assisted living facilities offer daily living activities for seniors in their retirement years. Governor’s Bend is located at 1631 Zane Whitson Drive, Erwin, 423-330-6800, and The Laurels, at 5635 BSG Drive, Wise, Virginia 276-679-5635. Each location provides quality of life services in a comfortable environment, where residents can build friendships, find peace of mind, all while enjoying the safety and services provided by an attentive 24-hour staff. Amenities include private living suites with kitchenettes, wireless internet, cable television, library, beauty salon/barber shop, housekeeping, laundry service and an activities program.