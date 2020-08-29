The governor of Tennessee and local state legislators can be reached at:

Gov. Bill Lee (R)

Governor’s Office

Tennessee State Capitol, 1st Floor

600 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd.

Nashville, TN 37243

Phone: 615-741-2001

State Sen. Steve Southerland (R)

1st Senate District: All voters in Greene County are in the 1st Senate District.

Nashville office:

425 5th Avenue North

Suite 722 Cordell Hull Building

Nashville, TN 37243

Phone: 615-741-3851

Fax: 615-253-0330

Email: sen.steve.southerland@capitol.tn.gov

Morristown address:

4648 Harbor Drive

Morristown, TN 37814

Phone: 423-587-6167

State Rep. David Hawk (R)

5th House District. This district includes all of Greene County with the exception of Caney Branch, Mohawk, Orebank, McDonald and South Greene precincts.

Nashville office:

425 5th Avenue North

Suite 406 Cordell Hull Building

Nashville, TN 37243

Phone: 615-741-7482

Fax: 615-253-0210

Email: rep.david.hawk@capitol.tn.gov

Greeneville address:

407 Crockett Lane

Greeneville, TN 37745

Phone: 423-639-8146

State Rep. Jeremy Faison (R)

11th House District. This district includes the Greene County precincts of Caney Branch, Mohawk, Orebank, McDonald and South Greene.

Nashville office:

425 5th Avenue North

Suite 604 Cordell Hull Building

Nashville, TN 37243

Phone: 615-741-6871

Fax: 615-253-0225

Email: rep.jeremy.faison@capitol.tn.gov

Cosby Address:

2566 Sorrell Road

Cosby, TN 37722

Websites:

www.state.tn.us

www.legislature.state.tn.us

