The governor of Tennessee and local state legislators can be reached at:
Gov. Bill Lee (R)
Governor’s Office
Tennessee State Capitol, 1st Floor
600 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd.
Nashville, TN 37243
Phone: 615-741-2001
State Sen. Steve Southerland (R)
1st Senate District: All voters in Greene County are in the 1st Senate District.
Nashville office:
425 5th Avenue North
Suite 722 Cordell Hull Building
Nashville, TN 37243
Phone: 615-741-3851
Fax: 615-253-0330
Morristown address:
4648 Harbor Drive
Morristown, TN 37814
Phone: 423-587-6167
State Rep. David Hawk (R)
5th House District. This district includes all of Greene County with the exception of Caney Branch, Mohawk, Orebank, McDonald and South Greene precincts.
Nashville office:
425 5th Avenue North
Suite 406 Cordell Hull Building
Nashville, TN 37243
Phone: 615-741-7482
Fax: 615-253-0210
Greeneville address:
407 Crockett Lane
Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 423-639-8146
State Rep. Jeremy Faison (R)
11th House District. This district includes the Greene County precincts of Caney Branch, Mohawk, Orebank, McDonald and South Greene.
Nashville office:
425 5th Avenue North
Suite 604 Cordell Hull Building
Nashville, TN 37243
Phone: 615-741-6871
Fax: 615-253-0225
Cosby Address:
2566 Sorrell Road
Cosby, TN 37722
Websites: