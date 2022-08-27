Getting In Touch With State-Level Officials Aug 27, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The governor of Tennessee and local state legislators can be reached at:Gov. Bill Lee (R)Governor’s OfficeTennessee State Capitol, 1st Floor600 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd.Nashville, TN 37243Phone: 615-741-2001State Sen. Steve Southerland (R)1st Senate District: All voters in Greene County are in the 1st Senate District.Nashville office:425 Representative John Lewis Way NorthSuite 722 Cordell Hull BuildingNashville, TN 37243Phone: 615-741-3851Fax: 615-253-0330Email: sen.steve.southerland@capitol.tn.govMorristown address:4648 Harbor DriveMorristown, TN 37814Phone: 423-587-6167State Rep. David Hawk (R)5th House District. This district includes all of Greene County with the exception of Caney Branch, Mohawk, Orebank, McDonald and South Greene precincts.Nashville office:425 5th Avenue NorthSuite 406 Cordell Hull BuildingNashville, TN 37243Phone: 615-741-7482Fax: 615-253-0210Email: rep.david.hawk@capitol.tn.govGreeneville address:407 Crockett LaneGreeneville, TN 37745Phone: 423-639-8146State Rep. Jeremy Faison (R)11th House District. This district includes the Greene County precincts of Caney Branch, Mohawk, Orebank, McDonald and South Greene.Nashville office:425 Rep. John Lewis NorthSuite 604 Cordell Hull BuildingNashville, TN 37243Phone: 615-741-6871Fax: 615-253-0225Email: rep.jeremy.faison@capitol.tn.govCosby Address:2566 Sorrel RoadCosby, TN 37722Websites:www.state.tn.uswww.legislature.state.tn.us Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nashville Tennessee Greene County Politics Institutes District Precinct Cordell Hull Building Caney Branch Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Benefit Planned For Injured Mosheim Firefighter 2022 Teen Board Presentees Announced Customers To See Relief On Electric Bills With TVA Fuel Cost Adjustment Rate Set To Decline Tusculum Board Approves New Fire Station, Playground Shirley Jones Retiring From Sun After 48 Years