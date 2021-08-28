Greene County Emergency Communications, a 911 system, is headquartered at 111 Union St., Greeneville.
The program allows all Greene County residents to request fire, law enforcement or emergency medical assistance by dialing 911.
Only emergency calls should be made by dialing 911.
For non-emergency calls to the 911 office, dial 638-8663.
Since 2018, Greene County 911 has given residents the ability to opt-in to emergency notifications powered by Hyper-Reach, a Rochester, New York, company that provides mass emergency notifications for public safety.
There are a number of ways residents can sign up for the service, including visiting the website http://hyper-reach.com/tngreenesignup.html, calling 423-406-6271 and following the prompts or texting GreeneCoAlerts to 423-406-6271.
Initial set-up for those with cellphones takes less than five minutes. Residents can choose how to receive the notifications, either through voice, text, email or a combination of the options. An app can also be downloaded and the system will automatically post notifications on the Greene County 911 Facebook page.
CenturyLink provides the database for 911’s location information. Phone numbers, as well as home and business addresses, are contained in the database.
POST REFLECTIVE NUMBERS
To ease the difficulty of tracking down a house or business, the 911 program requests that 4-inch reflective house numbers be placed where they can be seen easily from the road.
Suggested locations are on a house, on a mailbox or on a post next to the driveway.
A 911 address must be obtained by all newcomers, or families who move from one residence to another, before having telephone service installed.