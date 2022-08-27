In area, Greene County is the fourth-largest county among Tennessee’s 95 counties. Greeneville is the county seat.
LOCATION
Greeneville is about 50 miles southwest of the Virginia state line at Bristol and Kingsport, and about 15 miles northwest of the North Carolina state line.
The town is 70 miles northeast of Knoxville and 250 miles east of Nashville. Asheville, North Carolina, is about 50 miles to the southeast.
Latitude: 36 degrees, 9 minutes north
Longitude: 82 degrees, 50 minutes west
Elevation: 1,597 feet above sea level
Area in square miles: Greene County, 622.17; Greeneville, 14.00 or 8,960 acres.
CLIMATE
Greene County enjoys four distinct seasons.
Weather patterns and temperatures usually do not reach extremes.
A key reason why Greene County has a temperate climate is its rolling hills and valleys nestled between two ranges of the Appalachian Mountains — the Unaka range to the south and the Bays Mountain range to the north.
Average high temperature: 69.3 (f)
Average low temperature: 43.6 (f)
Average annual precipitation: 42.73 inches
POPULATION
Greene County: 70,152
Greeneville: 15,479
Baileyton: 436
Mosheim: 2,479
Tusculum: 3,298
POPULATION PROFILE
Gender: 49.2 percent male; 50.8 percent female.
Marital status: 60 percent male now married, not including those who are legally separated (population 15 years and over); 49 percent female now married, not including those who are legally separated (population 15 years and over).
Income: Median household income, $43,150, and per capita income, $23,319.
Housing units: 32,775. Median value of owner-occupied housing units: $133,600.
The most current numbers are available from U.S. Census Bureau State & County Quick facts and American Community Survey at www.census.gov.
PROPERTY TAXES
Both Greene County and the Town of Greeneville separately assess taxes on property/real estate.
For the 2020 budget year, the Greene County tax rate on real estate was $2.0145 per $100 of assessed (not appraised) valuation.
For the 2021 budget year, the Greeneville property tax rate was $2.1775 per $100 of assessed value.
The assessment rate for residential and agricultural property in Tennessee is 25 percent of the appraised value. For example, a $100,000 tract of residential or agricultural property would be assessed for tax purposes as having a value of $25,000.
Commercial and industrial property is assessed at 40 percent of appraised value.
The other three Greene County municipalities — Baileyton, Mosheim, and Tusculum — do not have their own property tax.
SALES TAX
The sales tax in Greene County is 9.75%. Of that rate, the state’s share is 7%; the local option share, approved by referendum, is 2.75%.
WHEEL TAX
The county “wheel tax” is $55 per registered motor vehicle.
That revenue appropriated to the county’s highway department, general fund and volunteer fire departments.
The county wheel tax is levied in addition to required state registration costs.
INCOME TAX
The state of Tennessee does not tax wages or salaries. However, certain investment income is taxed.
UTILITIES
Electricity: Electrical power is provided by Greeneville Light & Power System, under the oversight of Greeneville Energy Authority. It distributes electric power generated and distributed wholesale by Tennessee Valley Authority.
Water: Greeneville Water Commission provides water service to Greeneville and some nearby areas. It also sells water to the following utility districts: Chuckey, Cross Anchor, Glen Hills, Mosheim and Old Knoxville Highway.
The water source for the Greeneville Water Commission is the Nolichucky River, which originates in North Carolina. The commission’s capacity is 16 million gallons per day.
The North Greene Utility District uses Lick Creek as its primary water source.
Sewage: The Greeneville Water Commission’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, located off of the Old Asheville Highway, discharges to the Nolichucky River. The wastewater treatment plant is of the “oxidation ditch” type of process and is designed to treat an average flow of 7 million gallons per day.
Septic tank systems are widely used in the county. Installation and service of such systems is available through a number of firms.
Natural Gas: Natural gas is available through Atmos Energy. Call 1-888-286-6700.
Propane Gas: Propane is available from Admiral Propane (278-9891), Heritage Propane (639-7788) and Marsh Petroleum (639-7226).
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Police: The Greeneville Police Department has 54 full-time officers and approximately 30 auxiliary police officers.
Sheriff’s Department: The Greene County Sheriffs Department has 199 employees which includes full time, part time, and auxiliary. The patrol division is assigned 43 officers. There are also officers assigned to civil process, records, administration, investigations, courthouse security, as well as officers assigned to the 3rd Judicial Drug Task Force. There are 17 officers assigned as school resource officers (SRO) to the county elementary, middle, and high schools.
Baileyton: Three full-time police officers, and two auxiliary officer.
Tusculum: Two police officers and eight auxiliary officers.
Mosheim: Five part-time officers.
Tennessee Highway Patrol: Two sergeants, a lieutenant and nine Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are based in Greene County. Their primary responsibility is to respond to accidents on the Greene County sections of Interstate 81 and other state highways. The district THP office is at Fall Branch.
FIRE PROTECTION
Greeneville: The Greeneville Fire Department employs 42 full-time employees including a chief, assistant chief, administrative chief, fire marshal, shift commanders, officers and two dozen firefighters. Five personnel are paramedics, 34 personnel are emergency medical technicians and three are first responder certified.
Non-emergency phone: 638-4243.
Volunteer Fire Departments: 16 departments belong to the Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments. They are: Camp Creek, Caney Branch, Cedar Creek, Debusk, McDonald, Midway, Mosheim, Town of Mosheim, Newmansville, Nolichuckey, Orebank, South Greene, St. James, Sunnyside, Tusculum, and United.
They are dispatched through Greene County 911.
AMBULANCE SERVICES
Greene County/Greeneville Emergency Medical Services is a joint agency of Greene County and Greeneville that provides the exclusive Emergency and Non-Emergency ambulance service countywide. The agency is licensed by the State of Tennessee as a Class A Ambulance Service, and all of its ambulances are licensed as Advanced Life Support Ambulances.
There are both full-time and part-time EMS staff members, paid public employees, who are either emergency medical technicians or paramedics. Ambulances are on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The EMS headquarters is located at 1027 Forest St., Greeneville, TN 37743, and there are also five satellite stations at various locations: one on CCU Boulevard in Greeneville, one on Edens Road in Tusculum, one in Baileyton behind Town Hall, one in Mosheim on West Greene Drive near West Greene High School, and one at the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department Station on Asheville Highway near South Greene High School.
The Greeneville Fire Department, Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department and Midway Volunteer Fire Department also work with EMS as licensed first responder agencies.
EMERGENCY & RESCUE SQUAD
The Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad is an entirely volunteer, United Way-supported agency whose members are trained and equipped to provide a variety of emergency services. The squad often works closely with Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Services and fire departments in emergency situations.
The rescue squad’s volunteer members are trained in such skills as basic first aid, CPR, vehicle extrication, rope rescue, structural collapse and water search and rescue.
Many, though not all, of its volunteer members also serve separately as full-time firefighters, EMS employees or law enforcement officers.
The squad headquarters is located at 602 W. Church St., Greeneville, TN 37745. Their phone number is 638-3431.
PARKS AND RECREATION
The Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department offers a variety of activities and sports for youth and adults. Sports offered for children through age 17 include baseball, softball, volleyball, football and basketball.
Adult sports include softball, basketball and volleyball.
The department also hosts a variety of annual, seasonal and holiday events.
The department oversees Hardin Park, Dogwood Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Eagles Rest Pocket Park, Hal Henard Sports Complex, Neighborhood Gym, Legion Field, Eastview Ball Fields, Locust Street Ball Field, Andrew Johnson Center and the EastView Recreation Center, which houses the department’s administrative offices. There are nine full-time maintenance employees and 10 full-time office employees.
The Greeneville Parks and Recreation director is Harold “Butch” Patterson. The department’s phone number is 638-3143 or 638-3194 for athletic questions. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LAWS
State-licensed restaurants and private clubs, both within Greeneville and outside Greeneville’s city limits, are allowed to sell mixed drinks to patrons 21 years old or older.
By ordinance, liquor (mixed drinks) may not be sold between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday, or between 3 a.m. and noon on Sunday.
Greeneville’s package liquor stores are allowed to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises.
Liquor stores are allowed to be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Sunday. They are closed on five legal holidays: Christmas, New Years, Thanksgiving, Labor Day and Independence Day.
Hours of beer sales in Greene County are not restricted.
Mosheim and Tusculum permit sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption. Tusculum also permits retail liquor package stores.
Voters in Greeneville, Tusculum and Mosheim all approved referendums that allow the sale of wine in grocery stores.
ECONOMIC RESOURCES
Main Economic Generators: Manufacturing, trucking, general farming, beef cattle, tourism and lumber.
Timber: Oak, poplar, pine and maple.
Minerals: Limestone, zinc, barite and mica.
TRANSPORTATION
Highways: Interstate 81; U.S. 11E (Andrew Johnson Highway); U.S. 321 (Newport Highway); and Tennessee Routes 70S (Asheville Highway), 70N (Rogersville Road), 349 (Warrensburg Road), 348 (McDonald Road), 340 (Fish Hatchery Road), 93 (Kingsport Highway), 107 (Erwin Highway and Houston Valley Road), 351S (107 Cutoff), and 351N (Rheatown Road).
Airports: There are four airports in the region:
• Greeneville Municipal Airport; at 246 Airport Road, Greeneville, TN 37745. Phone: 823-9310. Website: www.greenevilleairport.com. Airport identifier: GCY.
• Tri-Cities Regional Airport TN/VA; at 2525 Highway 75, Blountville, TN 37617. Phone: 423-325-6000. Website: www.triflight.com. Airport Identifier: TRI.
• McGhee Tyson Airport (Knoxville); at 2055 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701. Phone: 865-342-3000. Website: www.flyknoxville.com. Airport Identifier: TYS
• Asheville Regional Airport; at 61 Terminal Drive, Fletcher, N.C. 28732. Phone: 828-209-3660. Website: www.flyavl.com. Airport Identifier: AVL
Buses: Premier Transportation (formerly Greene Coach Company) offers a wide variety of charter services and tours. For more information call 638-8271, or visit their website at www.premiertransportation.net.
Taxis: Candy’s Cab and Candy’s Cab After Hours (525-5560); In a Flash (972-0489); and Royal Carriage Limousine (639-3186) offers limo services in Greeneville.
Railroad: Norfolk Southern Corporation (855-667-3655) operates a freight line running regularly through Greene County and Greeneville.