There are three Christian private schools in Greene County.
GREENE COUNTY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL, DAY-CARE CENTER
Location: 9802 107 Cutoff
Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 638-2217
Leadership: Pastor Willis Bowers, Administrator Deanna Wilhoit
About the school: Sponsored by the Flag Branch Church of God, Greene County Christian School offers courses in pre-school through 12th grade. A day-care center cares for children ages 6 weeks to pre-school.
The school offers an individualized approach to learning by using the Accelerated Christian Education program, a Christian perspective on traditional classroom subjects that allows students to work at their own pace and level.
GREENEVILLE ADVENTIST ACADEMY
Location: 305 Takoma Ave.
Greeneville, TN 37743
Phone: 639-2011
Email: gaasecretary@hotmail.com
Website: www.mygaa.org
Leadership: Principal Randy Nomura
About the school: Greeneville Adventist Academy serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
It has an accredited curriculum and training in academics, physical education and spiritual development. The academy is part of the worldwide Seventh-day Adventist School System and sponsored by Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church.
TOWERING OAKS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Location: 1985 Buckingham Road
Greeneville, TN 37745
Phone: 639-0791
Website: www.tocsweb.com
Leadership: School Director Amy Pfaff-Biebel
About the school: Towering Oaks Christian School, for pre-school and grades K-12, is an educational ministry of Towering Oaks Baptist Church.
It uses a classical model, combining a rigorous academic approach with a Christ-centered curriculum, with its foundation in Trivium stages of grammar, logic and rhetoric.