Following is a listing of officials who are either elected or appointed to operate Greene County’s government as of the time of publication, as well as a list of the county’s appointed boards and commissions and joint Greene County-Greeneville boards and commissions.
COUNTY OFFICIALS
Mayor: Kevin Morrison
Director of Schools: David McLain
County Sheriff: Wesley Holt
General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge: Kenneth Bailey Jr.
Road Superintendent: Kevin Swatsell
County Clerk: Lori Bryant
Circuit Court Clerk: Chris Shepard
Clerk and Master: Kay Solomon Armstrong
Register of Deeds: Joy Rader Nunnally
Trustee: Nathan Holt
Assessor of Property: Chuck Jeffers
Administrator Of Elections: Donna Burgner
Budget Director: Danny Lowery
Building & Zoning Commissioner: Tim Tweed
Planning Coordinator: Amy Tweed
Purchasing Agent: Diane Swatzell
County Attorney: Roger Woolsey
Director of Veterans Services: Charles McLain
Constables: Travis Dearstone (R), District 1; Wayne Wilhoit (R), District 2; Kenneth W. Bitner (R), District 3; William D. Parton (R), District 4; Freddie Sams (R), District 5; Ronnie Kinser (R), District 6; Grady Wayne Kelton (R), District 7
COUNTY COMMISSION
The 21-member Greene County Commission serves as the county’s legislative body. Commissioners’ names, party affiliations and commission districts they represent are:
1st District: Kathy Crawford (R), Dale Tucker (R), Tim White (R).
District consists of the Baileyton, West Pines and Ottway precincts.
2nd District: Joshua Arrowood (R), Brad Peters (R), Kaleb Powell (R).
District consists of the Chuckey-Doak and Chuckey precincts.
3rd District: Clifford “Doc” Bryant (R), Jason Cobble (R), Robin Quillen (R).
District consists of Tusculum View and Doak precincts.
4th District: George Clemmer (R), William “Bill” Dabbs (R), Lyle Parton (R).
District consists of the Courthouse and Camp Creek precincts.
5th District: Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers (R), Pamela Carpenter (R), Gary Shelton (R).
District consists of the Nolachuckey, Debusk, Middle School and South Greene precincts.
6th District: Jeffrey Bible (R), Josh Kesterson (D), John Squibb Waddle Jr. (D).
District consists of the McDonald and Mosheim precincts.
7th District: Paul Burkey (R), Teddy Lawing (R), Butch Patterson (R).
District consists of High School and Glenwood precincts.
COMMISSION COMMITTEES
The following are a list of boards, committees and authorities that oversee some part of the operations of county government and, in many cases, make recommendations to the Greene County Commission.
For more information, contact the Greene County Mayor’s Office at 798-1766, or visit www.greenecountytngov.com.
- 911 Sign Committee
- Animal Control Committee
- Audit Committee
- Beverage Board Committee
- Board of Equalization
- Budget Committee
- Building Code Committee
- Building Code Appeals Committee
- Cable Franchise Committee
- Civil Service Board
- County Extension Committee
- Delinquent Tax Board
- Education Committee
- Ethics Committee
- Health and Safety Debris Ordinance
- Insurance Committee
- Investment Committee
- Law Enforcement Committee
- Personnel Policies Committee
- Property Sales Committee
- Purchasing Committee
- Range Oversight Committee
- Regional Library Board
- Regional Solid Waste
- Road and Highway Committee
- Solid Waste Committee
- Board of Zoning Appeals
JOINT CITY-COUNTY BOARDS
Some officials on the joint public bodies will also serve on these boards or committees due to the nature of their positions as elected officials. For more information, contact the Greene County Mayor’s Office at 798-1766, or visit www.greenecountytngov.com.
- 911 Board
- Board of Health
- Emergency Medical Services Board
- Greene County Historical Committee
- Greene County Records Committee
- Industrial Development Board of Greeneville and Greene County
- Industrial Park Agency
- Greeneville-Greene County Library Board
- Regional Library Board Appointees
- Regional Solid Waste Planning Board