Keep Greene Beautiful, a Keep America Beautiful program affiliate, is an initiative of the Greene County Partnership that strives to improve the appearance of the community.
Keep Greene Beautiful works toward its goal of a cleaner, more beautiful community through educating children and adults on the importance of litter control and good solid-waste practices, including recycling.
Keep Greene Beautiful is dedicated to maintaining a litter-control program, promoting a clean and beautiful environment and instilling good environmental and solid-waste management practices.
For more information, contact the Greene County Partnership at 638-4111 or visit www.greenecountypartnership.com.