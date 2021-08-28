Greene County Schools, a public district, serves roughly 5,200 pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students in Greene County with quality educational experiences and extracurricular activities.
It is a key element of the community, operating 15 schools in areas all over the county. It is also one of the community's largest employers with approximately 510 certified and 350 classified personnel.
SCHOOLS OVERVIEW
Basic education and a majority of the district’s special education services are delivered through its nine elementary schools, one middle school and four high schools.
Greene County high school students may also attend Greene Technology Center, operated in conjunction with Greeneville City Schools, for career technical education and college-level, dual-enrollment opportunities via partnership with Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Seven of district’s schools enroll students in kindergarten through grade five – Baileyton, Camp Creek, Chuckey, Doak, McDonald, Mosheim, and Nolachuckey. They are named for the geographic areas they serve. Six of the seven elementary schools are partnered with Save the Children and provide both in school and after school programming. The seventh, McDonald Elementary, has the LEAPS grant which provides after school programming.
The district has four middle schools – Chuckey-Doak, North Greene, South Greene, and West Greene – each serving grades six through eight.
Chuckey-Doak, North Greene, South Greene and West Greene high schools serve grades 9-12.
Additionally, Greene County high school students may broaden their curriculum with virtual and online courses, including rigorous, college-level work, made available through a partnership with the Niswonger Foundation.
Additional programs are located at the Glenwood Education Center, the former Glenwood Elementary School. These programs include an alternative school, Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, Early Learning Program, Bridges to Success and others.
In addition to state, local and federal dollars that make up Greene County Schools’ revenue, the district is supported by Greene LEAF, or Local Education Advancement Foundation. The non-profit organization supports literacy initiatives and an $1.4 million fundraising drive for classroom technology.
HELP FOR AT-RISK STUDENTS
Greene County Schools have many programs and resources to meet the needs of at-risk students.
They include:
- parent involvement training programs
- McDonald School’s LEAPS program
- Save the Children in-school and after school tutoring
- Niswonger’s Project On-Track
- optional high school programs
- credit recovery
- Pre-K program in partnership with Head Start
- Academic Behavior Intervention Center
- program for the gifted
- before- and after-school enrichment
- pre-school program through Early Learning Program
- School To Work vocational rehabilitation
- summer learning camps
- kindergarten Jump Start programs, and more.
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT
Greene County Schools have a partnership with Greene County Partnership’s Education & Workforce Development program. The effort links schools, businesses, organizations and institutions to focus on workforce readiness within the community.
Work is underway to expand post-secondary opportunities in industry certifications for the school district’s graduates, and each school in the system has at least one master partner.
Other programs, such as youth apprenticeships and a communitywide Job and Career Fair, are provided through the Greene County Partnership.
EXTENDED SCHOOL PROGRAM
The Extended School Program is available at Doak (for the east quad) and Mosheim elementary schools and South Greene High School (for the south quad) and summer programs are available for all Greene County students in grades K-5.
Save the Children after school tutoring occurs at Baileyton, Camp Creek, Chuckey, Doak, Mosheim, and Nolachuckey.
LEAPS after school programming occurs at McDonald Elementary School.
Project On-Track is a literacy tutoring program via the Niswonger Foundation for K-3 students whose learning has been significantly impacted by COVID due to interrupted learning opportunities. The project will be implemented this year at Chuckey, McDonald, and Mosheim and will provide small student groups with a trained tutor at least three times per week for a minimum of one hour each session over several weeks and quality instructional materials aligned with district needs.
SCHOOL BOARD
Members of the Greene County Board of Education are: Minnie Banks, Nathan Brown (vice-chairman), Tom Cobble, Michelle Holt, Mark Rothe, Rick Tipton (chairman) and Brian Wilhoit. The director of the Greene County School System is David McLain.
For more information, call 639-4194, or visit the website at www.greenek12.org.