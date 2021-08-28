Greene Technology Center, operated jointly by the Greeneville and Greene County school systems, is a technical school with programs for high school and adult students. It partners with Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Morristown to serve as a satellite campus.
At 1121 Hal Henard Road in Greeneville, GTC’s instructional offerings aim to meet occupational and technical needs in the community. Students can follow career and technical education pathways in a variety of fields or pursue industrial certifications.
Greene Technology Center is funded by the state, Greeneville and Greene County governments. Greeneville City Schools acts as the technology center’s fiscal agent.
Randy Wells is principal.
HIGH SCHOOL CLASSES
High school students who choose to enroll in career technical courses are transported to the center for classes during normal school hours.
Programs available include electricity, machining technology, welding, emergency services, nursing, culinary arts, cosmetology, coding and game design, computer systems and networking, criminal justice, automotive collision repair, and automotive maintenance and light repair.
An aviation flight program is a planned new offering for the 2020-21 academic year.
ADULT COURSES VIA TCAT
Greene Technology Center through TCAT Morristown offers post-secondary education programs for adult learners.
They are welding, machine tool, industrial electricity, computer information technology, collision repair, and automotive repair.
Future plans call for TCAT to expand its offerings in Greene County to include HVAC and diesel repair programs, which would be housed in the nearby Thomas Howard McNeese Center, 993 Hal Henard Road.
For more information about Greene Technology Center, call 639-0171 or visit gtc.gcschools.net.
To learn more about the center’s TCAT programs, call 787-0232.