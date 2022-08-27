Greene Technology Center, operated jointly by the Greeneville City School District and Greene County Schools, is a technical service school with programs for high school and adult students. It partners with Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Morristown to serve as a satellite campus.
At 1121 Hal Henard Road in Greeneville, GTC’s instructional offerings aim to meet occupational and technical needs in the community. Students can follow career and technical education pathways in 14 programs of studys/fields, with 7 of them being offered as dual enrollment with TCAT-Morristown or pursue industrial certifications.
Greene Technology Center is funded by the state, Greeneville and Greene County governments. Greeneville City Schools acts as the technology center’s fiscal agent.
Mr. Aaron Flanary serves as Principal, Mrs. Kim Cook serves as Assistant Principal, and Mrs. Kim Gass serves as Career Counselor.
HIGH SCHOOL CLASSES
High school students who choose to enroll in career technical courses are transported to the center for classes during normal school hours. Programs available include: Automotive Collision Repair, Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair, Aviation Flight, Coding, Cosmetology, Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Cybersecurity, Emergency Services, Industrial Maintenance Technology, Machining Technology, Networking, Nursing Services, Welding.
ADULT COURSES VIA TCAT
Greene Technology Center through TCAT Morristown offers post-secondary education programs for adult learners.
They are Welding, Machine Tool, Industrial Electricity, Computer Information Technology, Collision Repair, and Automotive Repair. TCAT has expanded its offerings in Greene County to include HVAC. The HVAC program and Industrial Electricity is housed in the nearby Thomas Howard McNeese Center, 993 Hal Henard Road.
For more information about Greene Technology Center, call 639-0171 or visit gtc.gcschools.net.
To learn more about the center’s TCAT programs, call 787-0232.