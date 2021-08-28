The Greenville City School District leads with the vision that graduates will be prepared and confident to "Own Their Future!"
During the 2019-2020 school year, approximately 2,800 students were served by the Greeneville City School District’s four elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school. Students can also attend the Greene Technology Center, which offers classes in automotive repair, industrial electricity, collision repair, computer science, cosmetology, criminal justice, culinary arts, health science, machine tool technology, pre-engineering, welding, and Dual Enrollment opportunities through Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
During the 2021-2022 school year, the TOPS @Greeneville K-12 virtual school launched. Greeneville City School District and Bristol Tennessee City School District, both high-performing districts, entered a partnership to provide a full K-12 online learning experience through Tennessee Online Public Schools (TOPS). TOPS is a three-time Reward School in the state of Tennessee and in 2012 began providing a quality high school program state-wide.
ACADEMICS AND ACCOLADES
Greeneville City School District is consistently ranked as one of Tennessee’s top-performing school districts. Highlights:
• The Greeneville City School District was ranked the No. 1 best public-school district in Tennessee by both Business Insider Magazine and in Niche Ranking’s survey twice. The district consistently ranks in the top 5 of Niche Rankings.
• The Greeneville City School District received the highest possible score for student growth for the 2017-2018 school year, level 5. EastView Elementary, Hal Henard Elementary, Tusculum View Elementary, Greeneville Middle School, and Greeneville High School all received level 5 growth scores as well.
• The Greeneville City School District was named an Exemplary District by the TN Department of Education for the 2017-2018 school year. The state has given this designation to school districts for the past two years and Greeneville City Schools has been named Exemplary each year.
• EastView Elementary, Tusculum View Elementary, Greeneville Middle School, and Greeneville High School were named Reward Schools by the TN Department of Education for the 2017-2018 school year.
• The district consistently ranks above the state and the nation on ACT composite scores. The 2020 composite ACT score for Greeneville High School was 20.6, compared to the Tennessee average of 19.3 and national average of 21.9. In addition, the Greeneville City School District was one of only 10 school districts in Tennessee that tested 100% of students.
• Greeneville City School District was ranked 6th in the U.S. by the Center for Digital Education for innovative uses of technology.
• Greeneville High School had 96.2% graduation rate in 2019-2020.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OFFERINGS
The four elementary schools offer art, music, and guidance services as well as physical education and library services. EastView Elementary and Tusculum View Elementary have both been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Lighthouse Schools of Distinction, and in 2017 Tusculum View Elementary was named a Blue Ribbon School Lighthouse School for the third time. Tusculum View Elementary is the only school in the nation to be awarded the prestigious distinction three times. EastView Elementary and Tusculum View Elementary have received Reward School status. Highland Elementary has also been designated as a Leadership Academy, where leadership skills are developed. Hal Henard Elementary, EastView Elementary, and Tusculum View Elementary all received level 5 growth scores from the TN Department of Education.
GREENEVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL OFFERINGS
Greeneville Middle School offers band, chorus, multiple foreign language exploration opportunities and a Microsoft IT Academy as well as an academic program that allows middle school students to take high school algebra and high school biology while is middle school. Greeneville Middle School received Reward School Status and received the highest possible score for student growth by the Tennessee Department of Education, a level 5 score. Greeneville Middle School received top 10 rankings by the TN State Department of Education in grades 5-8 Science. Greeneville Middle School is designated a Leader in Me school. The program is based on Stephen Covey’s Seven Habits of Highly Effective People. The Leader in Me teaches 21st century leadership and life skills to students and creates a culture of student empowerment based on the idea that every child can be a leader. Greeneville Middle School was named a “Microsoft Showcase School.”
GREENEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL OFFERINGS
Greeneville High School offers more than 160 courses and operates on a block schedule format, which is composed of four class periods of 90 minutes each day. Dual enrollment courses with Walters State Community College, Tusculum University, and East Tennessee State University are offered at GHS, allowing for the possibility of graduating high school with an associate degree. Students can also attend the Greene Technology Center, which offers classes in automotive repair, industrial electricity, collision repair, computer science, cosmetology, criminal justice, culinary arts, health science, machine tool technology, pre-engineering, welding and Dual Enrollment opportunities through Tennessee College of Applied Technology. A freshman academy program and credit-recovery program help students achieve academic success. In addition, the system offers an alternative graduation path program for students identified with specific challenges.
The Greeneville City School District has been selected three times for the Annual College Board AP Honor Roll. Greeneville High School has Advanced Placement offerings include Biology, Calculus AB, Chemistry, English Literature, English Composition, Human Geography, Music Theory, Physics, Psychology, U.S. History and U.S. Government.
Greeneville High School received Reward School Status and received the highest possible score for student growth by the Tennessee Department of Education, a level 5 score. Greeneville High School received top 10 rankings by the TN State Department of Education in High School Science, High School History, High School Math, High School English/Language Arts, and grades 5-8 Science.
Greeneville High School also offers a Microsoft IT Academy, and a U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.
Greeneville High School was recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the Best High Schools in Tennessee in 2018 and earned the Silver Medal distinction.
Greeneville High School is listed as a top 5,000 STEM School in the nation by Newsweek and STEM.org.
RANKED TOP IN THE NATION FOR INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY
Technology plays a critical role in helping Greeneville’s students master the 21st century skills relevant to both present and future success. All students in grades K-12 are given their own laptops to use in the classroom. The district has purchased over 2,000 student devices through the Reach4IT campaign and other grants. These devices are being utilized and incorporated into curriculum in a variety of ways by enthusiastic Greeneville City School educators. Greeneville City is committed to meeting students’ needs in a student-centered, engaging learning environment.
MICROSOFT IT ACADEMY
Greeneville High School and Greeneville Middle School students were selected to enroll in the cutting-edge Microsoft Student IT Academy. This academy allowed students to work toward industry-level certifications in a vast array of technological areas including programming, application suite specialization and network administration. The district allows students the opportunity to become a Microsoft Office Master if they get certified in all the Microsoft Office applications.
LEGO ROBOTICS TEAMS & STEM
First Lego Robotics Teams give students the chance to engage in hands-on STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) experiences, they build confidence, grow their knowledge, and develop habits of learning. When adults coach these students, they encourage them to try, fail, and try again, while connecting STEM concepts to real-world examples.
Students in Greeneville City Schools District have had the opportunity to participate in robotics teams at all levels. EastView Elementary, Hal Henard Elementary, Highland Elementary, Tusculum View Elementary have First Lego Robotics Teams that have competed at the regional, state, and international level. Greeneville High School and Greene Technology Center have First Robotics teams that have competed regionally.
PRESCHOOL AND ESP (EXTENDED SCHOOL PROGRAM)
The district provides a full-day preschool program for 3- and 4-year-old children from families who meet the eligibility requirements of Head Start or are educationally at-risk. Priority is given to children of Families First parents.
The Extended School Program offers before-and-after school care for children enrolled at each of the four elementary schools and offers care during times when school is not in session, including the summer months. Parents pay for these services on a sliding-fee scale based on family income.
All schools in the system also offer after-school programs for remediation or enrichment. These programs are made possible thanks to the 21st Century Community Center grants.
SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER
A School Resource Officer is located in all schools. This is made possible through a partnership with the Town of Greeneville.
STAFF
Greeneville City Schools employs approximately 550 personnel, including both certified and non-certified employees.
FUNDING
Funding for the city school system comes from local, state and federal sources. The state provides 50 percent, and the federal government provides 2 percent of the funding. The other 48 percent comes from local sources. Greene County families who live outside the city limits of Greeneville pay $1,125 to send one student to the city school system and receive a $50 discount paying $1,075 for the second student.
SPECIAL EDUCATION
The district provides comprehensive programs for the student in all areas of special education, including gifted, learning disabled, physically challenged, behaviorally disordered and mentally challenged students.
The Early Learning Program provided by the system is available for developmentally delayed preschool students and is located at Hal Henard Elementary School.
TRANSPORTATION, FOOD SERVICES
The school system provides bus transportation for students who reside within the city limits. A breakfast and lunch program is available at all schools and meets all state and federal requirements.
SCHOOL BOARD
Members of the Greeneville City School Board of Education include the following: Cindy Luttrell (Chairperson), Dr. Craig Shepherd (Vice-Chairperson), Josh Quillen (Treasurer), Pamela Botta and Crystal Hirschy. A student representative from Greeneville High School, also serves on the Board of Education. The Director of the Greeneville City Schools is Steve Starnes.
CONTACT
For more information, contact Greeneville City Schools’ Central Office at 787-8000 or visit www.gcschools.net.