Greeneville City Schools, a public district, prides itself on a “tradition of excellence” and consistently ranks among Tennessee’s highest performing school systems.
Roughly 2,800 students attend its four elementary schools, middle school and high school.
High-school students may also attend Greene Technology Center, operated in conjunction with Greene County Schools, which offers career technical education and college-level, dual-enrollment opportunities via partnership with Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Greeneville City Schools' 2020-21 fiscal year budget is $29.1 million. Historically, instructional expenditures account for about 75% of those dollars.
The system is also supported by the private, nonprofit Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation, which has provided more than $1.3 million in technology initiatives, over $111,000 in classroom-level grants and $40,000 in scholarships.
Student Resource Officers are located in all schools through a partnership with the Town of Greeneville and Greeneville Police Department.
Students who are not Greeneville residents may pay tuition to attend. Fees vary based on county resident status and the number of children per family attending.
ACADEMICS AND ACCOLADES
Greeneville City Schools is consistently ranked among Tennessee’s top-performing school districts.
It has twice been ranked the No. 1 best public-school district in Tennessee by both Business Insider Magazine and in Niche Ranking’s survey. The district routinely ranks in the top 5 of Niche Rankings each year.
The Tennessee Department of Education has twice named GCS an Exemplary District and recognized individual elementary, middle and high schools with Reward School status in recognition of academic growth and achievement. Greeneville High School students consistently rank above state and national college-entrance exam averages, while being among only a few that test 100% of students. The school boasts a graduation rate of over 97%.
The Center for Digital Education ranked the district sixth nationwide for innovative uses of technology, and GCS programs have earned inclusion in Microsoft Schools Showcase.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
The four elementary schools offer art, music and guidance services as well as physical education and library services.
EastView Elementary and Tusculum View Elementary have both been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Lighthouse Schools of Distinction, and in 2017 Tusculum View Elementary was named a Lighthouse School for the third time — a first in the nation.
EastView and Tusculum View elementary schools have also received Reward School status from the Tennessee Department of Education, and, with Hal Henard Elementary, have been recognized with top scores for academic growth.
Highland Elementary has been designated as a Leadership Academy, where leadership skills are developed through its status as a “Leader In Me” school.
The Leader In Me program is based on Stephen Covey’s "Seven Habits of Highly Effective People" to teach 21st century leadership and life skills in a schoolwide "culture of student empowerment" based on the idea that "every child can be a leader."
GREENEVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL
Greeneville Middle School offers band, chorus, foreign language exploration opportunities and a Microsoft IT Academy. Its academic program also enables students to take high school-level algebra and biology.
GMS is also a “Leader In Me” school, based on the Covey “Seven Habits” model.
The school has earned the state’s Reward School status and the highest possible score for student growth.
It has also been included in state top 10 rankings in science and has been named a Microsoft Showcase School for its use of instructional technology.
GREENEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Greeneville High School offers more than 160 courses and operates on a block schedule format, which is composed of four class periods of 90 minutes each day.
Dual-enrollment courses with Walters State Community College, Tusculum University and East Tennessee State University make it possible for students to earn a 2-year associate’s degree in tandem with their high school diploma.
GHS students may also attend Greene Technology Center, which offers career-technical education in a variety of skills, industries and trades. Dual-enrollment through Tennessee College of Applied Technology can lead to industrial certifications.
A freshman academy program and credit-recovery program help students achieve academic success, and an alternative graduation path program is available for students identified with specific challenges.
GHS students consistently rank above state and national averages on ACT composite scores, and is in a minority of those that test 100% of students.
GHS has been selected multiple times for the annual College Board AP Honor Roll. Its Advanced Placement offerings include biology, calculus AB, chemistry, English literature, English composition, human geography, music theory, physics, psychology, U.S. history and U.S. government.
The school has achieved the state’s Reward School status and earned the highest possible score for student growth. It has also achieved top 10 rankings statewide in science, history, math, English/language arts.
GHS also offers a Microsoft IT Academy, offering opportunities for Microsoft industry certifications, and a U.S. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.
The school has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the Best High Schools in Tennessee and has earned the Silver Medal distinction.
INSTRUCTIONAL TECHNOLOGY
Technology plays a critical role in helping Greeneville’s students master the 21st century skills relevant to both present and future success. All students in grades K-12 are given their own laptops to use in the classroom.
The district has purchased over 2,000 student devices through the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation’s Reach4IT campaign and other grants. They are incorporated into curriculum in a variety of ways to personalize learning and create a a student-centered, engaging learning environment.
Greeneville High School and Greeneville Middle School were selected to enroll in the Microsoft Student IT Academy, allowing students to work toward industry-level certifications in an array of areas including programming, application suite specialization and network administration.
First LEGO Robotics Teams give students the chance to engage in hands-on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics experiences.
Greeneville City Schools students can participate in LEGO robotics teams at all levels. Teams have competed in local, state and regional competitions.
PRESCHOOL, EXTENDED SCHOOL PROGRAM
The district provides a full-day preschool program for 3- and 4-year-old children from families who meet the eligibility requirements of the state’s Head Start program or are educationally at-risk. Priority is given to children of Families First parents.
The Extended School Program offers before-and-after school care for children enrolled at each of the four elementary schools and offers care during times when school is not in session, including the summer months. Parents pay for these services on a sliding-fee scale based on family income.
All schools in the system offer after-school programs for remediation or enrichment through federal 21st Century Community Center grants.
SPECIAL EDUCATION
The district provides comprehensive programs for the student in all areas of special education, including gifted, learning disabled, physically challenged, behaviorally disordered and mentally challenged students.
The Early Learning Program provided by the system is available for developmentally delayed preschool students and is located at Hal Henard Elementary School.
TRANSPORTATION, FOOD SERVICES
The school system provides bus transportation for students who reside within Greeneville's city limits. A breakfast and lunch program is available at all schools and meets all state and federal requirements.
SCHOOL BOARD
Members of the Greeneville City School Board of Education include: Pam Botta, Cindy Luttrell, Jerry Anderson, Dr. Craig Shepherd and Josh Quillen.
A student representative from Greeneville High School, also serves on the Board of Education. The Director of Greeneville City Schools is Steve Starnes.
CONTACT
For more information, contact Greeneville City Schools’ Central Office at 787-8000 or visit www.gcschools.net.