There are federal, state, county and municipal courts in Greeneville.
FEDERAL
U.S. District Court
The home of the Northeastern Division of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee is in the James H. Quillen United States Courthouse at 220 W. Depot St.
The courtroom is on the fourth floor.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, except holidays.
Website: www.tned.uscourts.gov/greeneville.
Court Clerks: Rick Tipton is the divisional manager.
Phone: 639-3105
Judges: Senior Judge J. Ronnie Greer has been a U.S. District Judge since 2003. His office is on the fourth floor. His office number is 639-0063.
Judge Clifton Corker is a US District Judge. His office is on the third floor. To contact him, call 787-7400.
Other offices in the federal courthouse are: Magistrate Judge’s Court, Bankruptcy Court, Bankruptcy Court Clerk’s Office, Probation/Pretrial office, U.S. Marshals Service office, U.S. Attorney’s office and an office of the General Services Administration.
David G. Jolley is the U.S. marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee. The office phone number is 638-3391.
The U.S. Probation Office, on the courthouse’s third floor, is supervised by the Deputy Chief U.S. Probation Officer. The office phone number is 638-8121.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court
The home of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee is in the James H. Quillen United States Courthouse located at 220 W. Depot St.
Phone: 787-0113
Website: www.tneb.uscourts.gov
Marcia Parsons is the bankruptcy judge.
Her office is on the third floor, along with her courtroom. The bankruptcy court clerk’s offices are on the second floor. William T. Magill is the deputy in charge of the clerk’s office.
U.S. Department Of Justice
Phone: 639-6759 or 823-5022
James Douglas Overbey is U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee.
They are located in Suite 423 on the fourth floor.
Federal Defender Services
Location: 129 W. Depot St. Suite 1.
Phone: 636-1301
Website: www.fdset.com
The office’s attorneys are Nick Wallace, Nikki Pierce and Kaycee Roberts.
STATE
There are three trial-level state courts in Greene County whose judges may interchange with one another: chancery court, circuit court and criminal court.
Greene County is part of a four-county circuit that makes up the 3rd Judicial District served by five judges. The counties are Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins and Hancock.
Chancery Court
Location: Lower level of the Greene County Courthouse, South Main Street at East Depot Street. The offices of the Clerk & Master, Kay Solomon Armstrong, also are located there.
Hours: Except for holidays, hours for the clerk & master’s office are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Phone: 798-1742 or 798-1744
Fax: 798-1743
Chancellor: Douglas T. Jenkins
The chancery court hears the same types of lawsuits as the circuit court, except for personal-injury matters and criminal cases.
The county’s delinquent property tax lawsuit has historically been filed in chancery court, thereby causing the clerk & master to collect delinquent property taxes in that office.
Court sale information is available on the website www.greeneville.com/courtsale.
Circuit Court
Location: Third floor of the Greene County Courthouse. The circuit court clerk is Chris Shephard.
Hours: The clerk’s office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays except holidays.
Phone: 798-1760 or 798-1764.
Fax: 798-1763.
Judges: Circuit judges are Alex Pearson and Tom Wright, both of Greeneville, and Beth Boniface, of Morristown.
Circuit judges hear civil cases in which juries are involved, such as negligence, personal injury, malpractice and product liability; and non-jury cases such as divorce, child custody, petitions for orders of protection, adoptions, land disputes and workers compensation cases.
Criminal Court
John F. Dugger Jr. is the criminal court judge for the 3rd Judicial District.
He hears felony and misdemeanor cases.
When Dugger is holding court in Greeneville, his office numbers are the same as the circuit court clerk’s, 798-1760 or 798-1764.
District Attorney General
The district attorney general for the 3rd Judicial District is Dan Armstrong.
His Greeneville office is at 124 Austin St., Suite 3. The Child Support Enforcement Division is at 124 Austin St., Suite 2.
Phone: 787-1450; child support, 787-1458
Hours: D.A., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays; child support, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Staff: David Baker, Ritchie Collins, Cecil C. Mills Jr. and Jon “Chal” Thompson are assistant district attorneys in Greeneville. The Child Support Administrator is Sharon A. Rollins. The Child Support Enforcement Division attorneys are Tina Ailshie and Danielle Coggins.
STATE/COUNTY
General Sessions Court
General sessions court and juvenile court (not a court of record) are the two state courts that are operated at the county level in Greene County.
Location: Greene County Courthouse
Phone: 798-1730
Judge: Kenneth Bailey Jr. is judge of the general sessions and juvenile courts.
The general sessions judge hears misdemeanor cases and holds preliminary hearings on all felony cases unless the right to a preliminary hearing is waived by the defendant. Sessions court is also a small-claims court with jurisdiction limited to $25,000.
Juvenile Court
Location: Greene County Courthouse
Phone: 798-1736
Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. hears criminal cases involving juvenile defendants as well as petitions for unruly youths, truants and those who have violated a traffic law, curfew or smoking ordinance.
In juvenile court, the judge handles all petitions dealing with Greene County children in which there are allegations of abuse, neglect or dependency upon the state, as well as custody and child support issues in paternity cases.
Staff: David Leonard sits as juvenile magistrate two days per week. He hears dependency and neglect cases and any other cases designated by Bailey.
The circuit court clerk maintains all records for sessions and juvenile courts and issues all warrants.
MUNICIPAL
Greeneville Municipal Court is in the board room in the Greeneville Light & Power System building, at 110 N. College St. Court is held at 3 p.m. on Mondays. Presiding is Judge Linda Woolsey.
Tusculum City Court is in session on the third Monday of every month at 1:30 p.m. Linda Woolsey, city judge, presides.
Baileyton City Court is in session on the third Monday of each month at 11 a.m. Linda Woolsey, city judge, presides.