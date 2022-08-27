“We loved you so much that we shared with you not only God’s Good News but our own lives, too.” 1 Thessalonians 2:8
Holston Home for Children began in 1895 when a widow named Mrs. E.E. Wiley took a step of obedience and faith and answered the Lord’s call to start an orphanage for hurting children. At that time there were no employees, furniture, or supplies, but there was hope. Mrs. Wiley was determined to live each day depending on God and people to provide for the needs of children.
Today, Holston Home is committed to long-held Biblical convictions and its calling to care for the most vulnerable young people in Jesus’ name, like Harry, who has autism, and who said “I let Jesus into my heart on Sunday. If I wasn’t here, I might not have found Him.”
The mission of Holston Home is to provide hope and healing for a brighter future by sharing the love of Jesus with children and families struggling with life’s challenges.
Holston Home offers children and family services, including residential and foster care services. Holston Home is guided by principles that have been passed down throughout the history of its ministry. Some of the beliefs that strongly influence its mission include:
Every child should be taught about Jesus.
All things are possible in Christ.
Kids and families deserve our very best.
Every child deserves the opportunity to reach their God-given potential.
RIVER ACADEMY
River Academy is the educational program of Holston Home and is designed for children who may be having trouble succeeding in school. Teachers assist students in recovering credits and earning diplomas. Graduations are held every May and December.
ADVENTURE BASED COUNSELING
Adventure Based Counseling develops emotional awareness, interpersonal skills, self-confidence, trauma recovery, empathy, team building, problem solving skills, assertiveness, anger control, overcoming fear, addiction, and other mental health challenges through professional facilitation of outdoor adventure experiences. After participating in activities such as horseback riding, kayaking, biking, camping, and gardening, there are times for youth to process what they experienced. Youth also care for horses, sheep, dogs, and cats which leads to regaining trust through caring relationships.
EARLY CHILDHOOD MINISTRIES
Early Childhood Ministries through the Children's Center and Small Miracles prepares children for school by teaching them how to have positive relationships with peers and teachers and by providing daily opportunities for art, music, science, math, and play. Extra care is provided through the foster grandparent program.
The Children's Center is located at 119 Fairgrounds Circle and Small Miracles is located at 2001 W. Main St.
INDEPENDENT LIVING PROGRAM
The Independent Living program is for older youth and an opportunity to learn practices like money management. Youth pay rent, retain a savings account, keep their residences clean, cook, attend school regularly, and hold a job. At the end of their experience, the rent they paid is returned to them to be used as “seed” money to help them pay their own way as newly on-their-own adults.
Recently, Holston Home expanded to serve young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through Hope & Thrive Academy (HTA) as well as women struggling with addiction through a residential program called Recovering Hearts.
HOPE & THRIVE ACADEMY
Hope & Thrive Academy fills a desperate void with the community that maximizes independence, social maturity, and spiritual growth for students with disabilities. HTA invites adults back to a productive life of gainful employment, social engagement, and physical fitness.
RECOVERING HEARTS
Recovering Hearts is a highly structured 9-to-13-month program that helps women struggling with addiction and reunites healthy mothers with their children. The program serves up to 18 ladies and provides safe and healthy housing, drug prevention/intervention classes, life skills classes and work opportunities. It uses the 12-steps and incorporates a biblical perspective.
THE ROCK
The Rock is Holston Home’s Christian Life Center where youth and families worship together. Worship services are also open to the community. Our faith and the beauty of the gospel is woven into all that we do. We would love for you and your family to join us on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.
Additional information is available at www.holstonhome.org or by calling 423-638-4171.