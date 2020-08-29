The following addresses, phone numbers and websites are different ways to reach the president and vice president, Tennessee’s U.S. Senators, and the U.S. House Representative from the 1st Congressional District:

President Donald J. Trump (R)

Vice President Michael R. Pence (R)

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Washington, DC 20500

Phone Numbers:

Comments: 202-456-1111

Switchboard: 202-456-1414

Website: www.whitehouse.gov

U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R)

Washington Office:

455 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

202-224-4944

Knoxville Office:

Howard H. Baker Jr. U.S. Courthouse

800 Market St., #112

Knoxville, TN 37902

865-545-4253

Tri- Cities Office:

Terminal Building, Suite 101

Tri-Cities Regional Airport

2525 Highway 75

Blountville, TN 37617

Tri-Cities Mailing Address:

P.O. Box 1113

Blountville, TN 37617

423-325-6240

Website: www.alexander.senate.gov/public

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R)

Washington Office:

357 Dirksen Senate Office Building

SD- 425

Washington, DC 20510

202-224-3344

Knoxville Office:

800 Market St., #121

Knoxville, TN 37902

865-540-3781

Tri-Cities Office:

1105 East Jackson Blvd.

Jonesborough, TN 37659

423-753-4009

Website: www.blackburn.senate.gov

U.S. Rep. Phil Roe (R)

Washington Office:

407 Cannon House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

202-225-6356

Kingsport Office:

205 Revere St.

Kingsport, TN 37660

Kingsport Mailing Address:

P.O. Box 1728

Kingsport, TN 37660

423-247-8161

Morristown Office and Mailing Address:

1609 Walters State CC Drive, Unit 4

Morristown, TN 37813

Website: www.roe.house.gov

