The following addresses, phone numbers and websites are different ways to reach the president and vice president, Tennessee’s U.S. Senators, and the U.S. House Representative from the 1st Congressional District:
President Donald J. Trump (R)
Vice President Michael R. Pence (R)
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Washington, DC 20500
Phone Numbers:
Comments: 202-456-1111
Switchboard: 202-456-1414
Website: www.whitehouse.gov
U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R)
Washington Office:
455 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
202-224-4944
Knoxville Office:
Howard H. Baker Jr. U.S. Courthouse
800 Market St., #112
Knoxville, TN 37902
865-545-4253
Tri- Cities Office:
Terminal Building, Suite 101
Tri-Cities Regional Airport
2525 Highway 75
Blountville, TN 37617
Tri-Cities Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 1113
Blountville, TN 37617
423-325-6240
Website: www.alexander.senate.gov/public
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R)
Washington Office:
357 Dirksen Senate Office Building
SD- 425
Washington, DC 20510
202-224-3344
Knoxville Office:
800 Market St., #121
Knoxville, TN 37902
865-540-3781
Tri-Cities Office:
1105 East Jackson Blvd.
Jonesborough, TN 37659
423-753-4009
Website: www.blackburn.senate.gov
U.S. Rep. Phil Roe (R)
Washington Office:
407 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
202-225-6356
Kingsport Office:
205 Revere St.
Kingsport, TN 37660
Kingsport Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 1728
Kingsport, TN 37660
423-247-8161
Morristown Office and Mailing Address:
1609 Walters State CC Drive, Unit 4
Morristown, TN 37813
Website: www.roe.house.gov