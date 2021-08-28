The following addresses, phone numbers and websites are different ways to reach the president and vice president, Tennessee’s U.S. Senators, and the U.S. House Representative from the 1st Congressional District:

President Joe Biden (D)

Vice President Kamala Harris (D)

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Washington, DC 20500

Phone Numbers:

Comments: 202-456-1111

Switchboard: 202-456-1414

Website: www.whitehouse.gov

U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R)

Washington Office:

Russell Senate Building, Room 248

Washington, DC 20002

202-224-4944

Knoxville Office:

Howard H. Baker Jr. U.S. Courthouse

800 Market St., #112

Knoxville, TN 37902

865-545-4253

Tri- Cities Office:

Terminal Building, Suite 101

Tri-Cities Regional Airport

2525 Highway 75

Blountville, TN 37617

Tri-Cities Mailing Address:

P.O. Box 1113

Blountville, TN 37617

423-325-6240

Website: www.hagerty.senate.gov

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R)

Washington Office:

357 Dirksen Senate Office Building

SD- 425

Washington, DC 20510

202-224-3344

Knoxville Office:

800 Market St., #121

Knoxville, TN 37902

865-540-3781

Tri-Cities Office:

1105 East Jackson Blvd.

Jonesborough, TN 37659

423-753-4009

Website: www.blackburn.senate.gov

U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R)

Washington Office:

167 Cannon House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

202-225-6356

Morristown Office:

1501 E. Morris Boulevard, Ste. 12

Morristown, TN 37813

Kingsport Office:

205 Revere St.

Kingsport, TN 37660

423-398-5186

Website: harshbarger.house.gov/