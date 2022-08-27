Greeneville requires building permits for the construction or remodeling of any residential or commercial structure.
The Greeneville Building Inspections Department enforces the 2018 International Building Code, which requires two sets of construction documents to be submitted with each permit application for commercial projects over 1200 square feet.
The following must be done to obtain a building permit in Greeneville:
• Meet with the building department early in the design process to review the proposed project. Attention should be focused on any special design features or hazardous occupancies.
• Submit drawings to the building department and allow time for an adequate plan review — typically, two weeks.
• The constructor shall submit proof of licensure and insurance as required by state law.
• Pay all required fees.
• Storm water/soil erosion controls shall be in place and approved prior to the start of any work.
• Call for required inspection as work progresses.
The Greeneville Building Inspections Department is located on the second floor of Greeneville Town Hall, 200 N. College St., Greeneville, TN 37745.
For more information, call 639-7105.
COUNTY PERMITS, CODE
Greene County requires building permits for all construction (except construction used for agricultural purposes) that occurs outside the corporate limits of Greeneville.
The Greene County Commission has adopted the 2018 International Building Code, which is the same version of the building code used in Greeneville.
The Greene County Zoning and Building Office is located at 129 Charles St. Suite 2 in Greeneville at the back of the building that also houses the 911 offices, and has the enforcement responsibility concerning both county building permits and the county building code.
To submit an application for a building permit in Greene County, the following information is needed:
• Name of current or previous property owner or owners;
• Applicant name and telephone number;
• The 911 address of property where the structure will be erected;
• A copy of an approved plat if there has been a division of the property;
• A description of what is being built, including a site plan, drawing or sketch showing the dimensions and layout of the structure; in some cases, additional information may be needed by the building official;
• Property lines and structure must be staked with a minimum of 18-inch stakes;
• Stakes showing the exact location of the structure;
• Cash or check for the building permit application amount;
• Applicant must have an updated state contractor’s license, updated workers compensation insurance papers and a current Greene County business license to have on file with each permit. All permits are issued on site after the initial inspection is completed and the application is approved.
The Greene County Zoning and Building Office will conduct all required inspections of the property during the construction process. Their number is 798-1724.