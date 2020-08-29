The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, a nonprofit organization, provides the community with many services for animals, pet owners and those concerned about animal welfare.
The local humane society is supported by more than 2,000 members.
The main service is the humane society’s Animal Adoption Center, 950 Hal Henard Road.
The humane society’s adoption center has many lovable dogs and cats waiting eagerly to be adopted into a good home.
The adoption center is a “no-kill” facility in which animals are euthanized only if their deteriorated physical or mental condition requires it. It works closely with area rescue organizations, veterinarians and government-run animal control officials to rescue and find homes for as many unwanted dogs and cats in the community, while furthering its mission to promote spay/neuter services to save lives and control the pet population.
The center’s adoption fee is $100 for adult dogs, $110 for puppies and $75 for cats or kittens. This fee covers the adopted pet’s first health checkup, mandatory spay/neuter surgery, initial vaccinations and an identifying microchip for the animal.
INJURED ANIMALS
A 24-hour, severely injured-animal pickup service is offered when the pet’s owner cannot be located.
Contact the Greeneville Police Department at 639-7111 or the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 798-1800 if you discover an injured animal whenever the adoption center is closed.
Representatives of these agencies will contact humane society representatives, who will recover the animal for emergency medical attention.
‘ADOPT-A-CAGE’
Citizens may also participate in the Adopt-A-Cage charity program, which asks for a donation of $10 per month, $50 for six months or $100 per year to pay for the cleaning and care of one dog or cat cage.
WISH LIST
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society depends on donations to operate each year, having several fundraisers to help take care of the animals and meet the need for supplies.
On the society’s wish list are dog and puppy items: canned dog food, dry dog and puppy food, dog toys, rawhide chews, dog treats and puppy milk replacer, for example.
For cats and kittens, needed items include: cat food, dry cat or kitten food, cat litter (plain clay, not the clumping kind), cat toys, cat treats, and kitten milk replacer.
Other needed items include: laundry detergent, fabric softener, bleach and disinfectant cleaners, paper towels, toilet paper, old blankets, quilts, bedspreads, comforters, mattress pads (non electric), towels and wash cloths.
Office supplies are always in need, including pens, copy paper, paper clips, index cards and notepads. Also on the list are aluminum cans for recycling.
MEMBERSHIP
Yearly membership costs are: $10 for adults, $5 for juniors (under 18) and senior citizens (over 50); $25 for family memberships; $50 for sponsors; $100 for patrons; and $1,000 for benefactors.
Tax-deductible donations are welcomed and sought. Send all donations to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744 or deliver to the center during business hours.
VOLUNTEERING
The humane society welcomes volunteers of all ages. There are many volunteer opportunities available.
Visit or call the adoption center at 639-4771 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information, go to www.gchumanesociety.com or search Facebook for Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society.